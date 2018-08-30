“Is Leo DiCaprio thinking about proposing to his 21-year-old girlfriend Camila?”

Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating Camila Morrone for most of this year. Since all of his relationships follow similar patterns, it’s easy to forget that Camila and Leo really haven’t been together (officially) for even a full eight months or so. His habit is choose an official girlfriend in the spring, spend the summer and fall with her, and then he begins to wind things down in February of the next year. I think Camila will be different because she’s so young – she’s only 21 years old, and years away from his “under 25 only” cutoff. Leo would send every woman over the age of 25 to a deserted island if he could. Leo is 43, and Camila’s mom is 42, and Camila’s mom dates Al Pacino. That’s another reason why I think Leo and Camila are going to last a bit longer – she’s well-connected and Leo likes hanging out with her mom. They have a lot in common considering they were born around the same time.
So where am I going with this? I don’t know, I guess I wouldn’t be surprised if Camila lasts a couple of years. But make no mistake, he’s not going to marry her. He’ll take her on vacation, he’ll help her with the Cool Girl narrative she’s trying to work, but he’s not giving her a ring. Still, “the ring” helps sell the romance, so here you go:
Leonardo DiCaprio can kiss his infamous bachelor life goodbye! Since embarking on his eight-month romance with Camila Morrone, 21, the actor is finally ready to settle down.
“They’re very in love and serious,” an insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly of the couple, who have yet to comment publicly on their relationship. “They’ve talked about getting engaged.”
And though the model is 22 years his junior, the source adds the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 43, has “never loved a girl like this.” Not even Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated from 2000 to 2005. Says the insider, “Gisele wanted to get married and Leo felt he was too young at the time.” Now he’s up for it as he and Morrone are talking about a family expansion. “He’s ready to have kids,” the source says. As is she: “She loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo,” the pal notes, “but she wants to get married to him first. She’s very traditional in that way.”
While a wedding may not be happening anytime soon, the pair are enjoying spending time together. Adds the source, “Cami and Leo want to have fun and are very playful.”
Of course he’s playful with her, HE IS HER BABYSITTER. Leo is the best babysitter ever! No, I don’t know. The thing is, I actually think Leo does want to be a father. I think he sees that for himself in some distant future, after he “sowed his wolf pack oats” or whatever. He sees himself as a guy who will eventually marry and have kids. Like he’s trying to follow the Warren Beatty path. But no, I don’t think Camila is the one. I think he likes her a lot. I think he’ll keep her around because she’s years away from turning 25. But he’s still not ready to marry HIS Annette Bening yet.
Curiously I imagined what if Leo fell for her mum instead and I googled her. She looks quite good.
To repeat what I said below: Ewww, she’s over 40 you monster! 😉
If he did date a woman that age, we might notice that he’s not the young rebellious stud anymore and is instead a bloated, approaching middle age, member of the establishment elite, who should be playing the father of the women the age of his girlfriends. It would be terrible if we noticed that. 😏
Did they trade pants or something..? wtf is going on with those outfits?
“Is Leo DiCaprio thinking about proposing to his 21-year-old girlfriend Camila?”
Lolololol
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
….thus concludes my thoughts on this rumour. 😁
And might I point out that Annette is 21 years younger than Warren Beatty. So I get that as an example of the “one”, but anyone thinking it’s an example that Leo could ever be with an age appropriate woman (Kate Winslet?! Ewwww, she’s over 40 you monsters!) is desperately delusional.
Doubtful.
But..but..how amazing would it be if he DID propose, got hitched, and was faithful husband and loving daddy to a new brood of little DiCaprios? Not because marriage + kids = good, but because it would be so GLORIOUSLY off brand.
I feel like she started that rumor, there’s no way his team did. Especially commenting about Giselle.
Yeah, I agree. IMO, Gisele was the only one he took more seriously and the only model who scaped the “much younger rule”.
Now did you say proposing to or adopting?
LOL. This comment wins!
LOL, of course not.
Leo – DON’T DO IT!!
I give you props for living your life & lifestyle honestly,
Not marrying and then bringing children into a practially inevitable mess.
Just carry on as you are.
It’s not okay to encourage men to date women half their age. She looks like his kid. I agree carry on and date sexy women. Not 21 year old girls. Many men look up to him and admire him and this is a bad message to send considering how much he apparently cares about status and environmental issues. He’s a hypocrite. This encourages men to become borderline pedophiles within our youth obsessed society. I have met guys who want to be like him and honestly that’s just a disgusting aspiration. I’ll never pay to see another movie with him in it again. I’m so sick of comments defending him.
LOL. This comment is actually hilarious. First of all 21 year olds are not kids. 21 year olds are not ‘getaway drugs’ to 9 year olds. And if men want to be like him, so what? Vast majority of them couldn’t afford it anyway. Instagram and internet in general is filled with young women who are looking for ‘sugar daddies’. There is a deal between these kind of couples. It may not be talked explicitly but both sides know what the other is in for. At the end, who cares really? Let them enjoy each other.
And it’s not OK to state because I don’t condemn him dating young bikini models, means I am encouraging him.
Every model above the age of 18 knows the deal with Leo.
Its open in the model world, its been a punchline at award shows, its been discussed in SI videos how he operates, yet they flock to him still.
He wants the no strings attached companionship; they want the exposure/fame. I’m not gonna infantalize them cause I side-eye their choices and I’ll happily stay watching his movies.
Plus, any man who claims he’s dating young girls cause Leo is ‘making him’ do so has to be insane. Newsflash – Those guys are doing it cause they want to period. It’s not under instructions from Leo, any other celeb. Compartmentalising their own adult actions/choices by blaming it on a famous stranger has gotta be a joke, or insanity.
Men with younger women has been going on from the dawn of time across every continent and every culture. Leo didn’t start it and he won’t end it.
Pedophilia – which you raise – is a grotesquely criminal matter entirely.
And no, I don’t believe Leo dating willing 21 year olds is him signing a gateway to that mess to men worldwide.
He doesn’t want marriage.
He doesn’t want children.
What oats does he have left to sow? Lets say he “waits” and discovers she’s “the one” bc she’s turned 25 and he can somehow still look at her (sarcasm) he’ll be 48-49 if they got pregnant quickly. He barely has energy for his karate kicks, how would be manage pony rides at 50?
Nope. 20 years from now he will be still be “single” and still be taking generic blonde 20-somethings with him on his vacations with his “buddy” Lucas Haas.
Even as a guy I’m embarrassed about this dude
I actually think he’s been dating her longer than we think. Jim Jeffries recent comedy special shares a “dishy” story about the birthday party Mariah Carey threw for James Packer (and they were together ages ago) — Leo was there, as were Al Pacino and Camila’s mom. Which leads me to believe Leo and Camila may have been dating, at least casually, for a couple years.
I’d like to see Leo settle down. I’d roll my eyes if it was with a 21 year old, but whatever.
No, of course not. Leo is too young to get married. Maybe at 52 he will be ready. Plus ew, she will 25 in 4 years.
TBH I can’t see Leo ever becoming a Dad on purpose (and it wouldn’t surprise me if he had had a vasectomy at some point).
Mostly I think its because he likes his life the way it is and wouldn’t want to change it but I also wonder if he also doesn’t want biological children due to his environmentalism. Sometimes I think he thinks that bringing a child into the world would be an extra drain on resources and I think he’s also hinted previously that it would be irresponsible because the world is doomed anyway?
I’ve had the same thoughts. 1) that he’s had a vasectomy and 2) he wouldn’t have kids due to his environmentalism and/or 3) when/if he does, he’ll be a big hypocrite about it and have like, 5 kids.
Let’s not mistake an awareness for mortality with maturity. It’s very transparent when you see men running around for decades and then “suddenly” want to get married and have children when they are middle aged, and of course there is always some dumbass woman willing to play along. I hope Leo stays single.
Ironically, in spite of his IDGAF, non-conformist atittude/lifestyle, I think Leo is very conformstic, risk-aversing at heart. He resembles George Clooney in this respect. Both of them have always chosen the roles with the highest potential of critical acclaim+public success. Never risking something new, innovative, strange, with a potential of failure (which doesn’t mean they are not 2 very talented actors – they are – it’s just that their artistic image is more important for them than their art, so to speak).
So, I think that if and when Leo gets married, he will make the most conformistic, calculated and opportunistic decision – a woman who can boost and improve his image, just what George Clooney did. The decision will have nothing romantic or passionate about it, because Leo, like Clooney, has nothing romantic or passionate about him either.
Some said that Leo treats women as disposable. I think it’s worse than that. I think that Leo, like Clooney, believe that women have very specific, delineated roles: some are for fun, some are for image. He’s still in the fun stage, but his future wife will be a safe choice – elitist, rich and connected.
Never thought of it this way but that makes total sense
Theodora nailed it. Everyone else can go home.
