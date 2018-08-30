Kanye West: Trump cares about whether black people like him (and that’s all)

Kanye West has been saying words for months. Very few of those words make much sense when he strings them together into sentences. 2018 was the year when Kanye fully came out as a MAGA-hat-wearing Deplorable. He loves Donald Trump, he is completely ignorant of history and politics, and he thinks slavery was a choice. When asked a direct question about whether he really thinks Trump cares about black folks, Kanye was stunned silent. But after all of these months of saying words, Kanye would like to correct the record. He sat down for an interview with WGCI 107.5 in Chicago on Wednesday and set the record straight about some stuff:
Whether he believes Trump cares about black people: “I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us. He wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So, it’s something he’s going to work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.”
On his “slavery is a choice” comments: “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.” Saying he didn’t want to “over-intellectualize” the comment, West spoke directly to his fans: “This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are … I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health.”
I’m not going to over-intellectualize his comments, since he’s not going to either. I’ll say this: there’s a bit of nuance to what he says about whether Trump cares about black people. Kanye is sort of right, much as I hate to give him credit for NARROWLY being right about something. Trump “cares” about whether black people like him. Trump cares about himself and he cares about being seen as cool by cool people. Deep down, Trump knows that he’s a profoundly uncool fascist. Deep down, Trump is a white supremacist who hates anyone who isn’t white. But he’s also obsessed with “celebrities” and that means he does care about people like Kanye, Tiger Woods, etc.
As for Kanye’s apology about his slavery comments… it’s not really an apology. Look at what he’s really saying. He’s saying “I’m sorry you got so upset when I said the truth in such a harsh way.” And he needs to STOP. Kanye West is a choice. Don’t choose him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Kanye and Lindsay Graham must compare notes on how to say just the right thing to avoid being exposed by Trump–who 100% has to be extorting them.
Graham’s about face on Trump, Russia, and Sessions makes it so obvious he is compromised. Clearly Russia hacked his email and he has a closet full of skeletons.
As for Kanye, he is right, Trump is desperate for love and acceptance but because he is a narcissistic fascist he does not get that these things are earned, not conveyed.
The Black Delegation respectfully declines the return of Kanye. No refunds, no exchanges, all sell-outs are final. Sorry white people, he’s all yours now, along with Omorosa and Ben Carson.
Co-sign. He and Omarosa can stay in the Sunken place.
In this age of cancellation, I will say this : I don’t care what Kanye thinks. No one takes him seriously. He didn’t even vote, so there. I hate that he supports trump in any way, BUT. Kanye’s music helped me through so much in my life. He’s been such a motivation to me to make moves and believe in myself when in doubt, among other things of course, but still. I will never cancel him even when I want to beat some sense into him. I choose Kanye.
I’m with you. I don’t agree with or particularly like what he says sometimes but I saw him in concert (on Mother’s Day, no less) right after his mom passed and the show had me in tears. He was genius and the tribute to his mom was beautiful. His grief was so palpable and he laid it out for us to witness. I think his mom dying really broke him in a way, and I went through something similar when my best friend died. My mental health was in a decline for years afterwards and my grieving did not manifest as typical grieving. It was manic, risk-seeking, behavior and provocative social media posting and really reminds me of Kanye. I finally sought help after 6 years and nearly losing everything. So…I can’t cancel him. I feel his pain and I love his music. But it would be ok if he’d shut the f*ck up about Trump.
What an idiot.
WGCI, the biggest Hip-Hop radio station in Chicago…released the video interview that he did yesterday morning…where he was said that he missed having his homeboys around him that were with him from the beginning and who he grew up with…because they would have stopped him from destroying himself…and then he broke down and cried…
And I will be honest…
I did too…
That being said…he TRULY needs to keep Trump’s name out of his mouth, because he TOTALLY misses the point…Trump is a racist and uses racist tactics AGAINST Brown/Black people…AND for Trump…it’s a FAMILY TRADITION and they have used racism to enrich themselves!
There’s no TALKING to someone like that….
He’s crying because sales has been sluggish. He said he was sorry 😐 for “slavery is a choice”, and something about that stupid red cap, but I did not follow what he was saying. Is the dotard is still his boy?
No…I don’t believe he was crying about sluggish sales…I believe that he was crying…because he was HOME…in the place where EVERYTHING started…and he realized that the PEOPLE who were ALWAYS there for him…that nurtured and protected him….cause Kanye needed that type of support EVEN BEFORE he became a “star”…believe you me…I KNOW…those folks weren’t around him anymore…mainly because they had to separate themselves from Kanye in order to have sustainable and viable lives…
As Seal so aptly and beautifully sang…
“It’s the loneliness that’s the killer…”
Thanks for explaining why you thought he was crying. IMO, KW needs to go back to school, he’s rich he can afford to get a proper education. I wish I was I could have finish my education. I started college but because of what life throw my way I had to drop out and never went back, that is one of my big regrets. I believe college is so important to become a well rounded person. IMO, KW is unable to express himself in a logical way. As the guy on tmz told what he was saying was nonsensical. At least he should know about the history of his people, jmo.
Saw it as well and was glad to hear he has reconnected with Don C. After the death of his mom, I just think he’s been lost ever since and he’s still hurt and filled with pain. Hopefully he’ll fine some peace one day and get back to being himself.
Thanks for sharing, i think he does need some of his old friends around. He needs people who arent afraid to tell him thr truth without worrying how it will effect their bottom line.
I cried too. I have bipolar so It is extremely hard to listen or watch Kanye without getting very emotional. He was zoning out and talking complete nonsense. I want to get as mad as other people but… I have been there. I believed that vaxxes were killing me and my mom vaxxed me on purpose. I have a great relationship with my mom (thankfully still). For the life of me I still cannot figure out why my brain would do (and still does) that to me. Now I don’t think Trump support is in anyway a delusion. He seems to equate people being against Trump’s presidency to people being against him becoming a fashion designer. Maybe in time he will notice how stupid he is being about this but I doubt it.
We could have been talking about his achievements and 8th number 1 album in a genre that pretty much belongs to young men. But we are talking about this instead. It is a shame he is this ignorant about black history. His own history.
He’s isn’t the crying for the people affected by this administrations policies. The kids separated from their mothers, the victims of racist attacks and policies. He’s crying for himself. Words have consequences. It’s not enough to cry because people don’t support you anymore. In this environment you have to speak up. Unfortunately when he does speak up he aligns with rich white people.
Pretty sure I have the same fleece as Kanye – purchased from Old Navy in 2002.
Ha ! I hate fleece, it collects soooo much hair.
Trump cares about black people voting for him and endorsing his sh*tty politics. That’s it.
And Kanye can take his “I’m sorry you were offended by what I said because it was too deep for you to grasp my nuance” non-apology and shove his straight up his ass.
Pssssht. It’s like a plantation owner “caring” about his slaves’ health & wellbeing.
He wants our political power (which we’re now figuring out how to use more consistently) and to “stick it” to Obama (cuz he would RELISH in some sort of outdated “white savior” persona).
BOOM
His political hero is going cuckoo on twitter right now. But he did mention him in a tweet last night, so maybe a faithful follower will buy his music.
It’s like he is kept in a dungeon and very few months he is rolled out to say something ridiculous and wheeled back in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
He says stuff to get attention when he has a new album or clothing line or shoes to promote. He’s currently promoting his new glow in the dark sneakers (which Kim is taking credit for).
TOTAL FOOL
My thoughts exactly. What a mess.
He needs to shut up. He didn’t even vote. Kanye is the one who wants everyone to think he’s “cool”. He tries so hard, almost as hard as Kim lol.
Where did they get that horrible picture of Kanye???
