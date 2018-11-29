Nancy Pelosi won a strong majority of Democratic votes to regain Speakership

Many months ago, I theorized that if the Democrats could win back the House in the midterms, the biggest fight would be about whether Nancy Pelosi should return as Speaker of the House. Some people argued that I was putting the cart before the horse, but I was still concerned that the Democratic Party would find some way to screw itself over with some kind of petty internecine fight. While there were some squabbles over the past few weeks, Nancy Pelosi was nominated for Speaker yesterday with a huge majority vote:
Rep. Nancy Pelosi took a major step toward a historic second turn as House speaker on Wednesday, winning a strong majority in a Democratic nominating vote after striking a deal with a group of moderate holdouts and further isolating her ragtag opposition. But Pelosi (D-Calif.) still has to persuade about half of the 32 Democrats who opposed her nomination to support her in a planned Jan. 3 floor vote in which she must win a majority of the entire House, not just Democrats. A brief meeting with leaders of the opposition Wednesday ended in acrimony.
She now has a month — plus an unmatched political network and a pile of potential chits — to chip away at the opposition. Should she prevail, Pelosi would be the first person to reclaim the speaker’s gavel in 63 years, solidifying her historical standing as the first woman to serve in the job and assuming the role of the nation’s top Democrat to counter President Trump.
WaPo goes on to detail all of the ways in which the Democratic caucus could still screw over Pelosi, and how much deal-making she’ll have to do in the next month. While I still believe that the Democratic Party is in need of some fresh blood in leadership positions, I’m totally fine with Pelosi returning as Speaker. She’s always been a consistently progressive/liberal voice, and she gets sh-t done. And there’s so much ageism and sexism around her, even with the media coverage:
My god. This is just so typical of the @NYTimes. Pelosi won *more* votes and had *fewer* "nos" than Ryan in 2015, but Ryan won "overwhelming support" while Pelosi had "significant defections" pic.twitter.com/nWeHsupIEW
— David Nir (@DavidNir) November 28, 2018
Speaking of sexism and ageism, Rep. Barbara Lee – a 72-year-old African-American liberal lion – was pushed out of her attempt to become the chairwoman of the House Dem Caucus. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries won that vote to become one of the most powerful Democrats in the House. Jeffries is only 48, so he’s considered a “fresh face” and he has some good liberal credentials. But Rep. Lee absolutely got screwed over.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I was sad about Representative Lee not being chosen as chair of the House Caucus but she handled the results with admirable grace.
And I’m filling Seth Moulton’s voice mail with demands that he knock it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This lady from my home state has a real chance to become the first female President and I’m really
excited about all that entails!
Wait, Emperor Zero had to suddenly exit the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony last night? Whaaat?
Deutsche Bank was raided late last night Washington time? Whaaaaaat?
Reporting the raid was carried out about money laundering regarding the Panama Papers? Ivanka? Justice Kennedy’s son? Oh how delicious!
EZ gave the same lies in his crayon-written statements to Mueller that Manafort gave? And lawyers from both sides were in contact? Witness-tampering?
Wait…did someone say that Manafort hand-picked Pence to be EZ’s running mate? Whaaaaaat?
35 days until House dems have subpoena power? Whaaaaaaaat?
Merry Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sexism and ageism is what it’s about. There’s too much to do to get tied up over this. And I note that her second and third in command, both older men, were confirmed already.
Pelosi is a superb leader; she does need to mentor some younger people to go up through the ranks, but I think she has gotten that message.
Sorry about Lee as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am ECSTATIC ABOUT THIS!
I wish the majority in this country TRULY had an understanding regarding politics…how to get bills passed…how legislation is formed…from the very beginning…it was Hillary Clinton…all those years ago…that made me sit up and take notice of the infrastructure of the political process…when I was a teen…when HRC was pushing Universal Healthcare…and that started a VORACIOUS APPETITE! And knowing the logistics that it takes to get ANYTHING done…Nancy Pelosi will go down in history…as SIMPLY THE BEST! That is not my opinion…that is based on the historical amount of bills that she was able to pass that positively effect the majority in this country…in only TWO YEARS…which also includes the ACA…
Age ain’t NOTHING but a number….it’s what you do with that age that matters…which makes the country VERY lucky to have Team Pelosis on our side!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m of two minds on this -
Her nomination as Speaker is uninspired to me. I don’t think she was particularly effective in the first go round because she always seemed fairly toothless – lots of rhetoric, short on backup. A lot of the time it seemed like there was no fight she wasn’t willing to run away from or anyone in her own party she wasn’t willing to criticize in order to deflect anything resembling criticism. I don’t have a problem with calling out people in your own party (if the GOP were willing to do so now, we’d all be better off), but on her case it always seemed like an act of cowardice instead of bravery. She, and many of the Democratic party, seemed unwilling to put up much of a fight for anything. The GOP still has her number and most of the power, so I’m not expecting to see much from her.
Having said that – I’m not sure now is the time for a bloodbath. One of the things the GOP has been most effective at for decades is coming together when it is necessary. Democrats need to do the same – she’s the strongest candidate with the most experience. There’s too much at stake right now for things to be guided by someone with no experience. If Pelosi actually sets her ego aside long enough to listen to new voices and see the direction that people want the party to go in AND guide the next two years with a steady hand, the party might be in a better position. Maybe we can stop being the party that is constantly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and being satisfied with “Moral victories”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first big step into activism was attending the 1987 March on Washington for gay rights. It was the first time I saw the AIDS Quilt. Nancy Pelosi was one of the very, very few public figures who marched with us. You cannot imagine how unsupported gays were then– and especially those people living with AIDS–zero support from Reagan. Completely shunned. The press pretty much ignored the event, despite hundred of thousands turning out from around the country. Leaders like Jesse Jackson and Whoopi Goldberg showed up for us, though. I remember crying when listening to Jesse speak and say that we all deserved love and to be treated as equals. Nancy deserves immense respect for being there, and for all the work she has done over the decades. She’ll always have my vote!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rep Barbara Lee has also been the most progressive and forward thinking on the rights of the LGBTQcommunity. She was pushing for Dems to support gay Marriage waaay before it was fashionable. She is for Universal Healthcare. I hate that Dems are trying to choose leaders that the Republicans will like. Guess what, those Republican-lite Dems will be demonized equally as the progressive liberals because that’s what the GOP does. They can turn any mild mannered Dem into Satan with one commercial. I would rather have unapologetic Democrats in the leadership. The GOP has no problem electing unapologetic Right Wingers as leaders. Stop trying to appease them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am excited to see so many younger and more progressive people being elected, but right now, with the cluster%#*# that is the current administration, we need someone who knows how to get stuff done, and how it all works. I think it’s essential to have someone as experienced as her leading the ship right now, as these newcomers gain experience and step into leadership roles. I think they can learn a lot from her, and vice versa, so now is the time to work together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree. I’m generally of the mind that the Democratic party needs fresh blood, but what gets lost in the cries for fresh blood is that Pelosi is really, really good at her job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse