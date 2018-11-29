Rachel McAdams on motherhood at 39: ‘I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time’

7th Annual Breakthrough Prize – the 'Oscars of Science'

Rachel McAdams is really, really good at staying undercover. No one even knew she was pregnant until she was about eight months along. She gave birth and nothing was ever formally announced. At some point, we got a secondhand confirmation that she welcomed a son, and we still don’t know that child’s name. Rachel likes it that way. Rachel is currently promoting Disobedience, and she chatted with the Sunday Times Magazine about motherhood and such. These are her first ever comments about her son.

Becoming a mom: “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down. [People say] your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

She wants to keep her son’s life private: “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t. But I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

Motherhood is chaos: “I have clothes on and that’s a good thing. I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life.”

What drew her to her partner/baby-daddy Jamie Linden: She told the Times she “just wanted to be with someone creative… we live such a gypsy life as actors, so [it’s great] being with someone who can be on the road as well.”

Whether she’ll have more kids: “I think there is definitely room for more.”

[From Page Six and Us Weekly]

She did wait a long tie for motherhood, and I used to wonder why she didn’t have a baby with some of her other boyfriends, especially Ryan Gosling. I was never a die-hard McGosling stan or anything, but in retrospect, don’t you still wonder why they didn’t have a baby? They were together for years (off and on). Maybe the timing wasn’t right for both of them, which is what she says: “I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.” She waited until it was the right time for her. Which… I think a lot of women are scared to do. They feel their biological clock ticking, or they get scared by whatever dire fertility study says this week, and they feel like they should just have a baby ASAP, before they’re ready financially and psychologically.

Rachel McAdams out with her new baby!

Photos courtesy of Sunday Times, Backgrid and WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Rachel McAdams on motherhood at 39: ‘I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time’”

  1. Lee says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I really like her! She is one of the few celebs who really value their privacy.
    Her baby boy is so cute!

    Reply
  2. notpretentious says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I had my second one at 39 and it was fabulous! She’s 12 now and she cannot avoid my hugs and kisses still.

    Reply
  3. NicoleinSavannah says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Gosh, I can’t wait to adopt!

    Reply
  4. Alissa says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:55 am

    she’s honestly such a delight.

    Reply
  5. Caitlin Bruce says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Her and Ryan never had kids cause they knew they weren’t going to last. Ryan had his issues back then. People seem to forget that.

    Reply
  6. Redgrl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Love her – and Disobedience’ is a great movie.

    Reply
  7. Adee says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:00 am

    “I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

    I can totally relate to this. I’m not a mom, but at 32 I understand the feeling of being sick of just being YOU and all about you as an individual.

    She seems to have found fulfilment as a mom. Good for Rachel!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment