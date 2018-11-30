The 2019 Academy Awards still don’t have a host: who should it be?

It’s the last day of November, and people just realized that… the 2019 Oscars still don’t have a host. Not only that, but the Golden Globes don’t have a host either?!? The lack of host/s for the Globes doesn’t bother me as much as the Oscars though – the Globes can function pretty well without a host, or with a barely-there host who only shows up for a few minutes. But it’s crazy that tomorrow is December 1st and we still don’t have a host for the Academy Awards. Deadline pointed out that for three years – 1969-71 – the Oscars were hostless and they went just fine. But… people do expect some kind of host at this point. The problem is, I don’t trust the Academy to choose wisely, and they probably don’t trust themselves either, which is why no announcement has been made. Let’s look at some contenders:
Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel has hosted before and he’s a bland, do-no-evil host. He’s basically everyone’s third choice, only to be asked if they can’t get their first two choices.
Oprah. While Oprah isn’t “funny” like a comedian, she knows how to run a show and keep things moving, and I think she would actually be an excellent host. Plus, everybody would get gifts under their seats.
Gritty. Hear me out – using Gritty as the host would be extremely watchable. He doesn’t speak, so his googly eyes would have to do all the talking. I would be into it.
Tina Fey/Amy Poehler. They hosted the Globes for several years in a row and they were badass. I definitely think they should be on the shortlist.
Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi is funny, and she’s a woman. But I hope they don’t ask her.
Ellen DeGeneres. I mean… it will probably be Ellen, right?
Lin Manuel-Miranda. I mean, if it’s not Ellen, it will be Lin, right?
Kamala Harris. She’s running!!
Tiffany Haddish. I love Tiff and she can crack me up whenever she opens her mouth, but I feel like the Oscars are way too big for Tiffany… but Tiffany paired with someone else, I could totally see.
The Hot Duck. They would never allow the Hot Duck to host because Hollywood is full of jealous haters who don’t want to be outclassed and out-beautied by a Hot Duck.
Kumail Nanjiani. He’s funny and droll and it would be amazing to see a Pakistani-American man host!! (Maybe put him with Tiffany??)
Meryl Streep. I mean, she’ll be there anyway since she’s nominated every year.
Robert Downey Jr. In the olden days of the Oscars, RDJ would have been a shoo-in as host, honestly. He’s funny, he’s charismatic, he’s great without a script. But I doubt he would be asked.
I nominate @RobertDowneyJr https://t.co/ETpnBQdMkn
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 30, 2018
When the wind blows from behind, even the MANDARIN DUCK can have a bad feather moment 📷 @janetme95324817 pic.twitter.com/HU7ZcQIoSa
— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 30, 2018
Gritizens,
As I prep to carve this bird, I look at my reflection in these knives & reflect on how thankful I am for you all. I could gobble on & on about how your love has burned at a temp of 375 these past months, but I want everyone to enjoy their day. See you for pie. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bC6tVDG7p2
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 22, 2018
Photos courtesy of Twitter, Getty.
Olivia the dog from “Widows”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two hosts ,Go retro old and also go young today hip.
How about the lady who did the Wash.D.C. Press Corps roast. She’s cool, edgy and people may watch to see what she says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote Kumail!!! But I’m also in love with John Mulaney, and nominate him — he’d be fun for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll as George St. Geegland and Gil Paisan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too much Tuna!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha great idea, I’m in for this!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KUMAIL AND TIFFANY!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Tiffany shriek and mispronounce everyone’s name at the nominating ceremony for this year’s Oscars? I guess some people find that amusing. But for the whole show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big Bird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 89 year old great aunt. She will have seen every movie in every category and will be able to do her “MOVE IT ALONG; I’M TOO OLD FOR THIS! shout directly at them instead of at the TV screen when things start to drag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I nominate Triumph the Insult comic dog!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why they need a host. It’s rare that the hosts opening is better than passable, and they just seem to annoy viewers and slow down the show whenever they appear after that. I’d bet most casual viewers wouldn’t even notice if they just opened with a musical number or skit then went right to the first presenters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last really *good* openings were by Billy Crystal. And that was a long time ago (sadly).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crystal was pretty cringe even back then. I recently saw some clips of his old opening numbers and they do NOT hold up well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy and Tina were great. They should keep hosting the globes bevause the atmosphere is a bit more loose and there is alcohol. I watched Walk of Shame a few nights ago with Elizabeth Banks. She is hilarious. I laughed my ass off and that does not happen often with Hollywood coms. So maybe mix her with someone more political and more on the wave, like Colbert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hannah Gadsby! She was the only funny person at the Emmys. (I know it won’t be here though.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nick Kroll and Jenny Slate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasan Minhaj!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will definitely nominate Gritty. That mascot would not disappoint me and I wouldn’t be so focus on these ridiculous categories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wanda Sykes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Wanda Sykes so I’m down with that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the cut of your jib.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t lie, Billy Crystal was one of my favs over the years. Sucks he has retired.
And before he started showing his backside, I would have been down for Hugh Jackman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Jackman would have been a good choice but since I am utterly disappointed in him as a human being I dont want him to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always wished Graham Norton could host the Oscars… he’s the best talk show host by miles and he’s really witty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG yessssssss!Love Him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh YES. He’d be incredible. I watch the Eurovision final every year PURELY for his commentary. He’s absolutely hilarious, and really good with people and managing his way around various stars and their egos. He’s not afraid to laugh about pretty much anything, but he usually always manages to make it so he’s laughing WITH someone rather than AT them. He’d be perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote for gritty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I Hope it’s both Ellen & Whoopi.Sure Ellen May “over do it” sometimes but in 2014 she was an excellent host & when she’s not talking politics etc,Whoopi Goldberg is a pretty funny Comedian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno if the Oscars really needs a host. The position seems cursed and the host is always super criticized afterwards. Nobody really wants the job. I will say the one standout host moment from the past few years was when they accidentally announced Lala Land as the winner instead of Moonlight. Jimmy Kimmel was kind of all of us in that moment and like a deer caught in headlights. When was the last time an Oscar host was universally beloved? I can’t even remember.
From the short list here though, the only person I’d really want to see is Lin Manuel Miranda. I’ve watched enough of his interviews and follow him on social media and pretty much anything he does makes you love him. He just always seems so joyful to be alive which is so needed in this Trumpian world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked chris rock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should go hostless imo. Off the top of my head, I can’t name a single person who hosted the Oscars in recent memory and did a legitimately good job. Everyone ranges from “eh, (s)he didn’t fuck it up” to the MESS that were James Franco and Anne Hathaway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Cordon, just bc he’s so lovable, fun and light. I think he would do a good job of easing tensions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was who I came to say I thought should do it. He’s so easy going and he has a way with the celebs too, like Ellen does.
Second choice is Oprah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Corden is annoying AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gritty 10000000000000000%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m throwing Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell into the mix! But with returnees, I’d like to see Ricky Gervais roast Hollywood again (preferably roasting Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin, Woody Allen, and other awful people.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say is that orange puppet has made me jump twice now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always enjoy Gervais at the GG – and I’m already excited about the $hit he’d say about Cadet BoneSpurs. Then for the Oscars, Tina & Amy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the suggestion of Kumail….paired with the guy he has such chemistry with on Silicon Valley. The dry humored white dude who also played on Party Down.
I like Tiffany Haddish with Taraji Hensen or Tiffany with Kevin Hart. Or Tiffany with Amy Schumer or Mindy Kaling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really enjoy when Chris Rock hosts, personally.
I’d really like Kate McKinnon to host, actually. She’s amazing. If not her, Kumail Nanjiani or John Mulaney. Basically, people who are good on SNL will work, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to Kris Tapley from Variety, the reason they don’t have a Globes host yet is because they can’t GET anyone to host the Globes. They’ve reached out to a lot of people- none of them want to do it this year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Wolf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse