The 2019 Academy Awards still don’t have a host: who should it be?

Embed from Getty Images

It’s the last day of November, and people just realized that… the 2019 Oscars still don’t have a host. Not only that, but the Golden Globes don’t have a host either?!? The lack of host/s for the Globes doesn’t bother me as much as the Oscars though – the Globes can function pretty well without a host, or with a barely-there host who only shows up for a few minutes. But it’s crazy that tomorrow is December 1st and we still don’t have a host for the Academy Awards. Deadline pointed out that for three years – 1969-71 – the Oscars were hostless and they went just fine. But… people do expect some kind of host at this point. The problem is, I don’t trust the Academy to choose wisely, and they probably don’t trust themselves either, which is why no announcement has been made. Let’s look at some contenders:

Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel has hosted before and he’s a bland, do-no-evil host. He’s basically everyone’s third choice, only to be asked if they can’t get their first two choices.

Oprah. While Oprah isn’t “funny” like a comedian, she knows how to run a show and keep things moving, and I think she would actually be an excellent host. Plus, everybody would get gifts under their seats.

Gritty. Hear me out – using Gritty as the host would be extremely watchable. He doesn’t speak, so his googly eyes would have to do all the talking. I would be into it.

Tina Fey/Amy Poehler. They hosted the Globes for several years in a row and they were badass. I definitely think they should be on the shortlist.

Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi is funny, and she’s a woman. But I hope they don’t ask her.

Ellen DeGeneres. I mean… it will probably be Ellen, right?

Lin Manuel-Miranda. I mean, if it’s not Ellen, it will be Lin, right?

Kamala Harris. She’s running!!

Tiffany Haddish. I love Tiff and she can crack me up whenever she opens her mouth, but I feel like the Oscars are way too big for Tiffany… but Tiffany paired with someone else, I could totally see.

The Hot Duck. They would never allow the Hot Duck to host because Hollywood is full of jealous haters who don’t want to be outclassed and out-beautied by a Hot Duck.

Kumail Nanjiani. He’s funny and droll and it would be amazing to see a Pakistani-American man host!! (Maybe put him with Tiffany??)

Meryl Streep. I mean, she’ll be there anyway since she’s nominated every year.

Robert Downey Jr. In the olden days of the Oscars, RDJ would have been a shoo-in as host, honestly. He’s funny, he’s charismatic, he’s great without a script. But I doubt he would be asked.

When the wind blows from behind, even the MANDARIN DUCK can have a bad feather moment 📷 @janetme95324817 pic.twitter.com/HU7ZcQIoSa — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 30, 2018

Gritizens, As I prep to carve this bird, I look at my reflection in these knives & reflect on how thankful I am for you all. I could gobble on & on about how your love has burned at a temp of 375 these past months, but I want everyone to enjoy their day. See you for pie. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bC6tVDG7p2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 22, 2018