Emily Blunt in Yanina Couture at the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ premiere: gorgeous?

Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s Hollywood premiere of Mary Poppins Returns. Emily Blunt was clearly the star of the red carpet, which is how it should be. She dressed up like a real Disney princess too, probably because she knew she was going to be interacting with kids at the premiere. Can you even imagine being a little kid and loving Mary Poppins and here comes Emily in this Good Witch get-up? She must have blown their minds. The dress is Yanina Couture. John Krasinski, her husband, was obviously her plus-one, but he only posed with Emily for a short time, then he let her have the carpet to herself.

Lin Manuel Miranda was there, and he brought his wife Vanessa, and he also posed with Dick Van Dyke. It was sweet, and let’s not forget that this was a dream come true for Lin as well.

I’m also including photos of Emily Mortimer & Ben Whishaw (they play the Banks children all grown up), plus Matt Damon and Luciana. Matt and Luciana are close friends with Emily and John, although Matt has been in the wind for months now. I think he’s just been spending a ton of time in Australia with his BFF Chris Hemsworth.

  1. Mama says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:19 am

    She looks beautiful! I love Emily!!

    I didn’t know Matt was BFFs with Chris Hemsworth, my secret boyfriend. Now I have to side-eye Chris. :D

    • Thirsty Hirsty says:
      November 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

      Maybe Matt Damon is in Australia to avoid having to deal with Ben Affleck’s affliction? I understood they grew up together and were best friends, and wrote Good Will Hunting together? So maybe Matt just outgrew Ben and his drama, as he seems to keep himself and his family away from paps pretty successfully….JMO

  2. LadyT says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Emily looks positively glorious. I’m itching to adjust Lin’s tie but the cast all looks good and proud of their movie.

  3. Belluga says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:28 am

    She looks gorgeous!

    And Ben Whishaw is as adorable as ever.

  4. Erinn says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Oh god, I HATE it. The bodice is nice… but the sleeve situation makes it looks like weird geriatric lingerie.

  5. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I like what Emily is wearing. It’s the kind of dress that isn’t going to work across the board, but for the Hollywood premiere of the Mary Poppins “remake” where you play Mary Poppins…..its perfect. I also love how John backed off and let her have some time in the spotlight.

    Look at Lin’s face. LOOK HOW STUPIDLY EXCITED AND HAPPY HE IS. Remember my comments from yesterday. I LOVE LIN.

  6. ds says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Ben Whishaw is rocking that suit! I love it when men take bold choices and play with fashion.

  7. Jess says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I don’t care for Emily’s dress (not a big fan of her fashion choices) but I love Lin’s wife’s dress. It looks fantastic on her.

  8. Jane says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I feel like the sleeves are wrong. Not crazy enough to be interesting, but just weird enough to look silly. She looks gorgeous otherwise.

    Love Ben’s suit!

  9. smcollins says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I like the gown for this specific occasion, but I don’t think it would work as an Oscar dress or something of that nature. She does indeed look very lovely, though. My only “complaint” is her hair. Not the styling, but even though she’s gorgeous no matter what, I think she is so much more striking as a brunette. Her & John are so cute together, too!

  10. Nikki says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Lin’s wife is gorgeous, and I love her makeup.

  11. Mel says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I looove Vanessa’s dress! That woman is GOALS! The looks, the brains!!! She’s the whole package! And I always love that her husband is her number one supporter and fan!

  12. xdanix says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Count me among the people who love the rest of the dress but hate the sleeves. They’re just way too BIG for me. That said- she looks gloriously pretty, and can pull it off where few could in my eyes. Plus, I can see what you mean when you say it’s perfect for the night- it’s very Disney, very fairytale, very “big night”, and it certainly was Emily’s big night! I’m so happy to see the reception the movie got- having loved her for many years, I’m SO ready for Emily to be a huge movie star!

  13. Lala11_7 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:33 am

    To me…

    She is not wearing the dress…

    The dress is wearing HER!

    The sleeves are too big…the dragging of the gown doesn’t help….

  14. Cindy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I thought the sleeves were horrendous at first like many posters here, but when I read there would be a lot of children and she was going for a “good witch” look, it made sense. It’s kinda costume’y looking, but it makes sense for a premiere like this.

  15. Svea says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:30 am

    She’s glowing. Can’t help but think it reflects what seems to be quite a happy marriage.

  16. Tiffany :) says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    It’s kind of odd, but I REALLY love this volume trend in women’s fashion. We’ve been seeing so many big dresses recently, and it reads to me like a form of empowerment. It shows a lack of fear to take up space. To claim attention. To be heard. This is Emily’s movie, she took a huge burden on with this iconic role, and I think it’s wonderful that she can strongly stand her ground on the red carpet and look feminine at the same time.

    Similar to Tessa Thompson’s dress here (which I love more than Emily’s):
    https://www.gofugyourself.com/big-dresses-are-really-having-a-big-moment-11-2018

    I didn’t expect to be emotionally impacted by a fashion trend, and I am probably making more of it than necessary, but those are my feelings.

  17. Molly Fulton says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Good god-why does seeing Lin with Dick Van Dyke make me verklempt? I might have to go see this.

  18. SK says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Not gorgeous – I don’t like this white dress at all, especially the squished boobs. Emily does not suit this pale yellow blonde shade

    Lin Manuel’s wife looks stunning, pretty gown

  19. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I like her dress. I love Dick Van Dyke.

