People’s despicable Matt Lauer profile: he ‘is not doing well, has too much time’

When I feel stressed at work I watch the Apple screensaver or nature videos with the sound off and chillwave in the background. I run it on another monitor and focusing on beautiful scenery helps me not have a bowl of Half Baked for breakfast. (I ate ice cream a lot last fall when the MeToo stories were breaking, although Kaiser was covering most of them.)

Trigger warning

Thanks for listening to me complain about writing about celebrities for a living. Here’s Matt Lauer, crying into his tens of millions of dollars after he was outed as a serial rapist and after he forced more competent, less equitably paid coworkers out of their jobs for speaking out against him. NBC finally fired Lauer last year although his abuse was thought to be known to them for years. The “allegations” were damning and included the fact that Lauer raped a woman until she fell unconscious and that he had a button under his desk to lock the door so that he could more easily trap victims in his office. Sure though, let’s check in on how Lauer is doing, shall we?

A year after being fired from NBC over alleged sexual misconduct, Matt Lauer is living a quiet life away from the spotlight. A source tells PEOPLE the disgraced news anchor has struggled to come to terms with his new normal. “It has been hard for him. He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands,” the source close to Lauer tells PEOPLE. “He is not doing well.” The longtime news anchor, who was fired from the Today show in November 2017, “is not thinking about working again right now.” “He doesn’t sit around thinking about a comeback,” adds a second source. Instead, Lauer is focusing all his attention at home — with his children. “He’s trying to get by putting all his energy into his kids,” says the source. “He is working on his relationship with his kids. They have a good relationship, but they’ve been through a lot.”

Lauer should be in JAIL for the rest of his life for what he’s done. Instead he’s getting sympathetic pieces in People about how he’s doing. What about his victims, People? What about the women whose lives and careers he ruined? I shouldn’t be surprised People is doing this, they’re also running multiple stories a day about murderer Chris Watts who slaughtered his entire family. I’m sure true crime stories are popular and I deliberated for a moment about whether to call People out for this, but it’s despicable. They’re running his family photos as if he deserves publicity. This only teaches sociopaths and murderers that they too can become famous. Can we just call rapists and murderers what they are? There’s only so long I can get distracted by drone footage of the Golden Gate Bridge before I start wanting to scream and break things.

In case you’re wondering if things are better at NBC for women who work there, we have Hoda and Savannah killing it, but the culture is said to be just as bad. Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who was assaulted by Lauer, told Variety that “The women who speak to me say the climate of fear is worse than ever, the silencing is worse than ever.”

One year after being fired from the 'Today' show, Matt Lauer is looking for a fresh start. https://t.co/yUCHpe1kyU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 29, 2018

NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS “Inside Matt Lauer’s Life 1 Year After Sexual Misconduct Scandal (Exclusive)” pic.twitter.com/AozH3vtoVK — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) November 29, 2018

We don't need an update on Matt Lauer. He's rich. He sexually harassed women.

He's doing better than his victims. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) November 29, 2018