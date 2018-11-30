Kate Hudson announces that she wants to lose 25 pounds by spring: doable?

Unlike many celebrities, Kate Hudson is honest about the work it takes to lose baby weight. She doesn’t claim to effortlessly shed it or to eat whatever she wants, she admits to counting calories and she said that after her second pregnancy she worked out six hours a day to lose the weight. Kate welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, almost two months ago. She also has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7.
In a post to Instagram Kate announced that she’s planning to lose 25 pounds by this spring to be fit for a film. She also promoted her lifestyle brand, named after her books, it’s called Pretty Happy. She wrote that she’ll post tips on that Instagram account. This is a clever cross promotion as she also has that (arguably sketchy) subscription clothing line, Fabletics, and can build another brand and associated products. Unlike other celebrities, I sort of buy what Kate is selling as long as I don’t have to prepay for it. Here’s what she posted with the photo above.
So…here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether [sic] working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappyofficial will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can’t live without 🧘♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪 I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! 💋
It’s perfectly reasonable to lose a couple pounds a week without being deprived. She could lose eight pounds a month and reach her goal in three to four months no problem. Kate knows the math and she’s not promoting a crash diet or an expensive “cleanse” that no one needs. I like this, especially because she’s being honest about it. (Although she’s not working 9 to 5 or longer outside the home and is lucky that way.) The Pretty Happy Instagram account has recently become more active and they have this very brief video post encouraging quick five minute workouts.
I often think about the fact that movement adds up over the day. (I am pretty sure that Michelle Obama said this too, but I haven’t been able to find those quotes again.) Recently I’ve been sitting on an exercise ball at my desk. I have lower back problems and it helps stabilize my core, but it’s also an easy way to tone without a traditional workout. Working out doesn’t have to mean going to the gym for an hour. If you have enough space in front of your TV or computer you can exercise whenever it’s convenient for you. There are so many great workouts on Youtube for all fitness levels. I do PopSugar fitness, and BeFit has so much to choose from too. Of course I have the luxury of working from home. It’s a lot harder if you’re in a traditional office.
Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her. I watched thinking… I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved. ❤️ Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going @mr.ryderrobinson #Rani🌹
Me too (:
I’m with you. Although I’ve hit that fun mid-life “eat less and still gain weight” time.
+1 midlife weight loss is a whole different beast.
Ditto, it is the worst!
OMG me too. I stopped smoking a few years ago and put on some weight, thinking it would be ok to get it off later (once I was stable as a non-smoker) but I didn’t factor in the whole middle age thing. FML. I would love to lose 25 lbs. Hell, I’d be happy with 10 at this point
It’s the worst! I saw myself in the mirror last night from a different angle and got so depressed.
I feel you!
I had no problem losing weight just couple of years ago and now (I’m 42) it’s totally different.
I eat half the amount but still can’t lose any
She can do it; I just can’t imagine doing six hours a day. Not judging though, I wish I could. Thanks for the links Celebitchy. I workout every day for an hour – I combine Jane Fonda videos (still good) on one day and NYC Ballet videos on other day. I have to say they keep my body in shape. I’ve been the same for years. You can also find them on youtube so you basically just need to get a proper mat and that’s it.
I would think six hours a day would become counterproductive, it just seems like overkill. And your potential for injury must be greater with so much activity.
When it comes to weight loss, I think eating less/counting calories are a bigger factor. Not that I’d discourage working out, just not working out that much.
Who would want to work out six hours a day? Life is short, there are other things to do.
I’m really hoping she was doing 2-3 hour hikes and an hour or so of yoga as part of those 6 hours of working out. Or else that just sound unnecessarily intense, soul-crushing, and counter-productive.
When your job is based in large part on your looks, you don’t really have much choice. If you work a 9-5 job or just any job that is not looks and appearance based you can take all the time in the world to lose baby weight. But if you’re an actress or model, not getting back in shape can torpedo your career pretty quickly. If my livelihood depended on my weight, I’d be in the gym all the time too. You gotta do what you gotta do. If you decide to go to med school, you spend all your time in class or studying; decide to be an actress or model – you’ll spend an exhorbinant amount of time working out.
Seconding thanks for the workout suggestions – I get bored easily (or annoyed by weird voices) so I love switching it up (when I actually do something). Happy to take any suggestions for fun workouts (cardio/weights) that are about 30 mins or less
6 hours a day is excessive. But if you diet plus burn that much then yeah 25 pounds in 12 weeks is very doable.
I lost all my pregnancy weight gain in 6 weeks (i don’t know how), but put on 10 before I got pregnant and cannot go past my prepreg weight while nursing, so months later I’m still 10 up. Also carrying extra stomach fluids due to nursing too. So I’m just trying to keep up with the jones till i wean her then i can diet/exercise without effecting her supply.
Post pregnancy weight loss is hard bc everything is different. Muscles are different (I lost a lot I feel like), fat deposits are in different locations. So I’m not looking forward to the work it’ll take.
Women have been fed tons of lies from the media about exercise. One of them is how long you work out. HIIT and strength training are shorter bursts of exercise and way more effective than long cardio sessions, pilates or hours of exercise. My trainer friend who has been in the business for a longtime says women and men should train similar and there is really no difference. The media however has convinced women they need tons of cardio, yoga, pilates. Those exercise are still good for the body but using them for hour long sessions, not effective as we have been led to believe. Which is why someone can exercise for hours and see very few results.
You and your friend are so right. First fix your diet (processed food, no refined sugars and flours, no alcohol, etc). But second, hit the weight room. lifting weights and strength training are fantastic. Not onlynfor aesthetic purposes, but for health.
I’m not attempting to sell anything here, but as far as home workouts, I can’t say enough wonderful things about Barre3 online. I moved from Seattle to rural Colorado a few years ago and was bereft of a gym, so I went hunting online and came across Barre3. It’s so manageable and positive and really wonderful. Also, holy perky glutes! On another note, I’ve used Fabletics and, when I decided to unsubscribe, found that the biggest pain was having to call and talk to a human being about cancelling and having that “how can we berate you into staying” squeeze put on me. I didn’t have any real or lasting problems, although I acknowledge that a generalization is not made from one person’s experience.
Barre 3 is awesome, they have a subscription online. Expensive for an internet subscription but if you don’t have a Barre near you and good way of introducing it into your exercise routine.
The general, healthy, rule is 1% of your body weight a week. So if you weigh 150 pounds you can safely lose 1.5 pounds a week. Anything over that and it’s too fast.
I am surprised people don’t know that weight loss of 25 lbs over 12 weeks can precipite gastroparesis – basically if you drop weight too fast your stomach decides to slow down its rate of emptying and voila acid reflux, feeling uncomfortably full, swallowing issues.
She looks great already and there is so much more to life than being a size 0…
@ alalapa I don’t think Kate Hudson is trying to be a size zero. There is nothing wrong with her wanting to lose 25 lbs. I agree that trying to lose a lot of weight in a short time can lead to health problems. I think Kate Hudson is sensible and not like other celebrities who pushing all the diet tea crap. She is working in an industry that is very shallow and superficial.
I have gastroparesis. Ain’t nobody got time for that.
I’ve never heard that before! I’ve always heard the guideline of 2 pounds per week maximum for healthy weight loss.
She looks great, but let’s keep in mind she mentioned a movie role here. I hate the idea of actresses starving to get a role, and wish there was more size-inclusion, but it also makes sense that Kate Hudson would want to return to her fighting weight, post-baby.
ETA: However, the points about losing 25 pounds rapidly, and whether us civilians should attempt that are very well-taken!
ehhh…keeping up her milk supply while losing 25lbs is going to be tough!! “You can have it all, but not all at once.” (And not formula shaming here – I was BFing but ironically had to switch to formula because my supply tanked after giving up dairy and soy for my babe).
This was my thought as well-but maybe she has a oversupply and can swing it if her supply drops some?
I had production issues so I had to be hyper vigilant with anything that caused my supply to drop. And of course supplemented with formula if it got to hard.
maybe! I was the same with my supply – always had juuussstttt enough. It was a daily struggle and stress with my now-toddler. But I’ve had friends who can pump once during work and have enough for the next day!
It is such a relief to be on formula 100% of the time now (my youngest daughter is almost 8 months old and I did BF and supplementation until she was 6 months). No more constant stressing about what I’m eating and how it will effect supply.
I agree and I had oversupply. My body just would not let me not eat to a level that meant I kept the last 5-10 pounds on. I gained 30ish pounds and the first 20 came off within 6 weeks of birth with no effort at all but the last little bit just couldn’t be shifted until I stopped nursing after 14 months. I literally could not stick to the level of calories I needed to drop that weight. Our post partum bodies are smart!!
6 hours a day of working out sounds really intense ! basically a full time job! I take dance classes totaling 6 hours a week, I love it, learn new skills and have a blast staying in shape..however I think by Hollywood standards I would be considered fat and told I need to lose 50 pounds lol
I am 60 and I just lost 20 pounds in 3 months and yes it was freakin hard. Combo of diet (mainly 1200 calories a day, some keto focus at the end) and walking for 75 minutes on a mountain trail 5 x a week. So yes it is do able and yes it sucks.
That’s very encouraging. I’m getting frustrated by (a) not being able to lose weight as easily as I could when younger and (b) feeling discouraged by the kinds of exercise I *should* be doing. I’ve convinced myself that if I can’t go to the gym for an hour a day, I might as well give up.
A long walk is very do-able, and free. I can do this!
Completely agree that it is doable. I’m 47 and lost 20 pounds over the course of this year and I know I could have lost more and faster if I was better about my diet.
The trick for me is I work out with the trainer twice a week. If it was three times a week and I watch what I eat, I know I could’ve dropped probably another 10 pounds.
It’s damn hard but it can totally be done. For me it’s diet and exercise, weight training that’s the key. It’s hard but it works.
Ditto. Diet is super key and the main thing I attribute to my (many) weight loss endeavors, but I’ve found that if I add dedicated exercise into the mix, it just balances everything out, mind-body-spirit. And yes, 25 pounds is doable in that amount of time, but the skinnier she (or anyone) gets, the harder one’s body will try to hold onto it. So she’ll have to double-down on the effort for the last 10 or so.
She doesnt gave too… But if she wishes, i wish her luck with the journey.
Girl same.
But they say that for losing weight it’s by far diet that counts and exercise is secondary. I bought the Renaissance Periodization templates for cutting (losing weight) and healthy eating (which you can still supposedly lose weight on) but have to commit seriously. Which I haven’t yet. :/
2lbs/week at her size is very aggressive and arguably not healthy. I understand she has a timeline due to a work commitment but in general promoting losing a lot of weight quickly is not healthy.
I generally am not a fan but I like these posts of hers.
I think if she doesn’t do any crazy fad dieting and workouts (necessarily 6 hours a freaking day, that’s stupid), she will lose 25 lbs by the Spring no problem.
I know she’s got $$$, but I’m loving that gym of hers. I am starting to build out a gym/fitness area in a spare bedroom, and I like that it’s not relegated to a basement dungeon. It’s a lot easier to spend time in it.
So her bathroom has a tv and a massage table. hmm.
Is that a stripper pole in the room she’s in? Just curious, I’ve heard it’s a great workout.
I love Jane Fonda’s AM PM yoga for beginners. I bought the dvd and it’s broken up into several 15 minute workouts. My favorites are the strength and back/abs ones. It’s really made a difference in my body and I feel so good afterwards. I highly recommend it!! You just have to find something that works for you! It’s taken me 40 years to figure it out! I’m not ever going to get back to my high school body, I’v accepted that, but I’m happy with my body now. It’s a difficult road to get there. I wish I had gotten there sooner.
Cool – thanks for the suggestion! I’m pretty overweight and would love to start doing yoga at home in order to feel more comfortable/stronger before branching out into public spaces with my demented downward dog – I’m going to check out the Jane Fonda tapes.
