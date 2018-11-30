Paris Hilton on her failed engagement: ‘I’m just focusing on myself’

wenn35537358

I was one of the few who actually thought Paris Hilton would marry Chris Zylka. Maybe I just wanted to believe because I was so looking forward to the extravaganza that would be Paris Hilton’s Wedding. But, alas, I was wrong and now I’m frantically searching for the receipt so I can return the blender I got them. However, I am partially comforted by the fact that Paris is holding up well and taking this time to think about… herself. Solid plan – when the cards are down, do what you do best, right?

Nearly a week after calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton is opening up about the split.

“I’m doing really good,” the 37-year-old hotel heiress said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk.” “I’m just really having my me time.”

She continued, “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

“You know, one day, I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work,” she said.

[From Page Six]

Paris spent so much time focusing on herself during her relationship, she frequently referred to Chris as “her boyfriend” rather than his name, like maybe she’d forgotten it. In my opinion, what Paris is really “obsessed” with is drama. I do wonder if Paris actually does want to get married and have kids. It’s like she thinks she’s supposed to say that. I definitely think she wants a wedding though.

If Paris gets lonely during her me time, she can always draw a face on her 20-carat diamond engagement ring, ala Wilson from Cast Away. Since it is a reflective surface, she can focus on herself during each heartfelt conversation (that’s probably about her).

I don’t want to sound heartless. There is a chance that Paris is actually hurting from the split and if so, that‘s unfortunate. Whatever she’s going through, it’s not slowing her down. Paris recently released her Gift Guide where you can buy a variety of – what for it – Paris Hilton merchandise!

wenn35537469

wenn35537660

wenn35344930

Photo credit: WENN Photos

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Paris Hilton on her failed engagement: ‘I’m just focusing on myself’”

  1. tmbg says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:08 am

    I don’t understand why she’s returned. We had such a long break from her and now her tacky self is in the news again. Hopefully she’ll just go away once more. The Kardashians are more than enough and they multiply like rabbits.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I enjoy Paris because she is so….Paris, always. LOL.

    Reply
  3. Q T Hush says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Like Paris has ever focused on anything but herself hahaha Altruism is NOT your middle name Ms. Hilton.

    Reply
  4. Miss M says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:18 am

    “But, alas, I was wrong and now I’m frantically searching for the receipt so I can return the blender I got them.”
    😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  5. Claire Voyant says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Is there no cream to get rid of this one? I have serious Paris itch?

    Reply
  6. LadyT says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:33 am

    That poor guy looks like an employed “presenter.” What’s with the hideous fingerless black gloves? I always just thought those were for Madonna to hide her aging hands. The pink and gray gown is lovely though.

    Reply
  7. SM says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I am sorry but this is the same problem I have with Jen Aniston narrative of focusing on ymy self finaly. When in fact their entire lives they focus on themselves.

    Reply
  8. Redgrl says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Hey – as dippy as she is – I’m all for women forging our own path and not being constrained by society saying we have to get married or have kids to be complete human beings.

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Lol at the idea of her forgetting his name. And enjoying her reflection in her ring’s massive surface. Priceless!

    Reply
  10. Steff says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Yeah I cannot imagine either that she REALLY wants to be married with kids, which is totally fine. I am sure she lives a great (superficial, rich) life anyway. And I am sure she has frozen her eggs in case she wants kids later on in life. She goes for the young boys anyhow, so also the potential sperm donors will be of “good quality” lol.

    Reply
  11. Lolo86lf says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:01 am

    When has Paris Hilton focused on someone other than herself? It seems that everything is about her. What career is she talking about, Being a DJ?

    Reply
  12. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Yeah, everything CB said.

    Reply
  13. Original Jenns says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:13 am

    She’s a racist, classist a-hole. No love here for her antics and thirst for attention. Here’s hoping this time is the last time she resurfaces.

    Reply
  14. harla says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Lol! I had an ex tell one time that he was going to focus on himself, I laughed in his face because everything in our relationship was all about him, all the time. I have a feeling that Paris is the same, all Paris, all the time.

    Reply
  15. Becca says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:03 am

    This is hilarious, as if she ever focused on anything but herself!

    Reply
  16. GalwayGirlDK says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:07 am

    …So, business as usual then, eh, Paris?

    Reply
  17. Sarah says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    She is really a carbuncle on the world’s butt that won’t go away.

    Reply
  18. Cine says:
    November 30, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    am i the only one who doesn’t really like the term ‘failed engagement’ ? can’t we just say it ended, they broke up, it’s splits-ville? something about the phrasing is off.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment