If the Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting a girl, will they name her Diana?

During all three of the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancies, there were people who swore up and down that William and Kate would name their first daughter “Diana,” after William’s late mother. While Princess Charlotte does have Diana as a middle name, I never believed that Diana was up for grabs as a first name. That’s a lot of legacy for one baby, and it’s just too much of a life-long comparison. I feel the same way about Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby. I believe it’s going to be a girl. And while Diana might end up as a middle name, I really don’t think they would give their baby girl the first name Diana. But that’s what people think will happen:
Bookmakers have been forced to suspend the market on the gender of Meghan and Harry’s baby after an overwhelming number of bets were placed on the royal couple welcoming a girl. The pregnant duchess, 37, is due to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry in April, but the gender of the baby is not yet known. However over the weekend Betfair received a flurry of activity betting on a baby girl, and were forced to stop taking bets on the sex of the baby.
Additionally they saw the odds of the couple naming their child after Harry’s late mother Diana, who tragically passed away in 1997 aged just 36, rocket to an 8/1 favourite. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: ‘We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months’ time.’
Speaking about the favourite names, she added: ‘Diana is the 8/1 favourite, with Alice at 13/1 and Grace at 14/1 for the name of child.’
I felt like Alice was on Will & Kate’s shortlist too, especially if Prince Lou had ended up a girl. Prince Lou totally could have been a Princess Alice. And I still believe Will and Kate will have another baby too, so maybe they’re “saving” that name? ROYAL FEUD: Meg and Kate are fighting over baby names!! I also don’t think Grace will happen as a first name, although I love that name. I just think Grace Sussex doesn’t sound great. What other names are on the table? Doria? Rachel, which is Meghan’s first name? I can’t imagine Victoria will be the shortlist. I could see them going slightly unconventional, and then popping Diana on as the middle name. Like, Maisie Diana Elizabeth Sussex. It will depend on whether Harry and Meghan’s kids will get the prince/princess titles too, which isn’t certain.
I don’t care for Alice or Grace Sussex either. Too sibilant. But, please, no Diana as a first name, too heavy a legacy. Something untraditional, though. Davina Sussex, now that has a ring to it!
I don’t like the name Grace with Sussex either, though I’m on the fence about Alice. I would not name the baby directly after Diana, just because there’s so much baggage there. Despite what people are saying, I don’t see them going way out there with the first name. This is the royal family, after all, they’re quite “stuffy” about these things.
I personally like Alexandra…Alexandra Doria (or if they have to, Diana) Sussex. Boom, done. LOL.
Too close to the wreck of the Andrea Doria…
Those kids will be HRH. Maybe not under Elizabeth’s reign, but most definitely under Charles’. I like Victoria Diana, but I’m not sold Diana will actually be one of Baby Sussex’s name. I could see Frances as a nod to Diana. Doria will be honored too.
I don’t think they will, but part of me wants it because people would be SO MAD. Hahaha!
If Zara as a name is anything to go by, Harry and Meghan have full range. Only George really needed a traditional name. Charlotte and Louis weren’t high odds either.
Princess Charlotte also has Diana as a middle name. So Id expect similar with this baby if a girl. Or Frances as that’s Dianas middle name and her mom’s name.
Frances would be nice. I really just hope they don’t choose Diana as a first name. There’d be an entire lifetime of comparisons – more so than other namesakes I think because Diana made such an impact and died in such a sad way.
I was wondering if they’d pick a unique but regal ‘D’ name in tribute to both of their mothers, regardless of the baby’s gender
I totally had a dream that it’s a boy. Idk why I’m even dreaming about this…
Princess Daisy Sussex
One of my cats is a Daisy and it’s basically the best name ever.
Not if Queen E has anything to do with it….which she will
That would be a cruel thing to do to a child, saddling them with the weight of that name. The daughters of Diana’s sons will already be constantly compared to her throughout their lives. Giving one of them her name would make that burden so much heavier.
I think it’s a boy so I vote for Alexander. I can imagine him with blue eyes and curly brownish hair and some freckles lol!
If it’s a girl, I vote Alexandria (yes yes I know) or Victoria.
Not going to happen. I can see Diana or Frances as a middle name though.
No please not Diana.
Harry/ Meghan if you or your friends read any of these mad sites, if it’s a girl Lavinia is a lovely name. Too bad Kate/William took Louis as that’s nice for a boy.
