Kim Kardashian announced plans to begin hiring formerly incarcerated felons

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about on Thursday during New York Fashion Week. She wore a Thierry Mugler dress which shows off her figure and I was sort of startled to realize that she’s been able to keep the weight off, and perhaps even lose more weight? Maybe it’s diet and exercise, or maybe she’s just getting lipo’d like crazy.

Anyhoodle, Kim also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kim was pretty much given time to talk about whatever she wanted, so she talked about her kids (North and Saint are finally getting along), how she’s expecting her fourth via gestational carrier, how parents with four kids are the “most calm,” and then she launches into a conversation about criminal justice reform and her involvement. Here’s a clip:

I mean… I have issues with Kim about a lot of things, but I still don’t hate the fact that she’s trying to do this work. Do I think she’s the most educated and effective spokesperson on these issues? Of course not, but she doesn’t claim to be. And there ARE companies big and small who will think a little bit more about their hiring practices because Kim talked about it on the Tonight Show. If she really does hire former felons and starts getting involved with anti-recidivism programs and hiring-formerly-incarcerated people, I’ll support her there too.