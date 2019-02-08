Kim Kardashian announced plans to begin hiring formerly incarcerated felons

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about on Thursday during New York Fashion Week. She wore a Thierry Mugler dress which shows off her figure and I was sort of startled to realize that she’s been able to keep the weight off, and perhaps even lose more weight? Maybe it’s diet and exercise, or maybe she’s just getting lipo’d like crazy.
Anyhoodle, Kim also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kim was pretty much given time to talk about whatever she wanted, so she talked about her kids (North and Saint are finally getting along), how she’s expecting her fourth via gestational carrier, how parents with four kids are the “most calm,” and then she launches into a conversation about criminal justice reform and her involvement. Here’s a clip:
I mean… I have issues with Kim about a lot of things, but I still don’t hate the fact that she’s trying to do this work. Do I think she’s the most educated and effective spokesperson on these issues? Of course not, but she doesn’t claim to be. And there ARE companies big and small who will think a little bit more about their hiring practices because Kim talked about it on the Tonight Show. If she really does hire former felons and starts getting involved with anti-recidivism programs and hiring-formerly-incarcerated people, I’ll support her there too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Well, the formerly incarcerated do have a hard time getting a job.
Soon she can hire the Trump family!
Absolutely! Funny how everyone working with the Trumps (we see you Kimye) are jumping on the bandwagon of “reforming” federal investigations and “helping” federal prisoners. Oh, and criticizing the FBI. Criminal reform is a real, pressing issue, but I’ll never believe that Kim and the Trumpers are interested in anything but protecting themselves.
You don’t “just get lipo’d” lol. I’ve had the procedure a couple of times and it’s painful! Plus you have to stay wrapped in a body suit for a period of time (usually 6 weeks). I mean, unless she’s superwoman, it’s not something I’d just go and do on a random Tuesday before an event.
I’ve been considering lipo for the very stubborn pockets of fat I have in my lower belly..nothing is helping I eat a whole foods dairy free vegetarian diet, workout regularly and the lower belly side fat pockets don’t budge…. after having it done, is it something you’d recommend? any advice?
I struggle with this family. They are self made women (albeit coming from a place of extreme privilege) and I respect the hustle, but its been on the back of appropriation and scam Instagram collabs / endorsements. This is one of the first things she’s ever done that I’ve liked, but I still STRUGGLE to reconcile this along side all the other garbage, like the exploitation of low female self-esteem via diet lollipops and tea. I just… do not know how to feel.
The Kardashians are the modern day Gabor sisters. We give the family hell, but they grew out of the LA ecosystem of Hollywood and money. You aren’t rewarded for being a deep thinker in that world. Women in that world are rewarded for looks, and even executives have to be pretty to move up unless you are so brilliant, like Shonda Rimes, to break through. She is a beautiful women, but obesity holds women back in LA, so she is a super hero in my book. The Kardashians may be shallow in a lot of ways, and cultural appropriators, but they have people of color on their payroll, and peoplewho work with them don’t tend to badmouth them when they leave for other work. I support Kim. I don’t want my daughter to become like them, but I do want her to be consious and aware. The Kim Kardashians and Cardi Bs of the world spread their messages because of their “art”. They’ve displayed their bodies, but that is because it’s a way that a lot of women get ahead in a society slanted against women. People dismiss them, but their politics recognize the heartships of the poor and oppressed. Americans don’t listen to politicians. They listen to the Kardashians and Duck Dynasty.
