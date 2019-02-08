Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer for saying she didn’t have time to prepare

Ariana Grande is just 25 years old. I remember dealing with plenty of sexism and bullsh-t at that age, early in my career. The fact that Ariana is calling out the producer of the Grammys for misrepresenting the reason why she’s not performing this Sunday is frankly inspiring to me. As background, Ariana is not going to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards because producers dictated the terms of her performance. They would not let her perform her #1 hit, “7 Rings,” and made demands of her performance which were not required of other artists. They did something similar to Lorde last year, although Lorde was nominated for Album of The Year. So Ari was like “see you, not showing up.” A producer told Variety that Ariana wasn’t going to be there because would not have had enough time to prepare her performance. Ariana just called them out for that by name.

Ariana is going to get dragged for this like so much of what she does. (Sometimes it’s very much deserved.) Just imagine all the little girls who saw her do this. Imagine all the men in power being told this isn’t acceptable, and that we’re going to tell our truth, we’re going to use our platforms and we’re going call them on their bullsh-t. Ariana is definitely flawed and has room for improvement, but she’s trying, she’s living out loud and I appreciate that.

Also she just got even more publicity for new video and album, out today.

11 Responses to “Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer for saying she didn’t have time to prepare”

  1. Lexilla says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:42 am

    I honestly cannot figure out whether I like this woman or not. Just when she does something ignorant or narcissistic — BAMN. Bad ass boss. I guess like Kaiser says, both can be true.

    • Erinn says:
      February 8, 2019 at 7:54 am

      I agree. I think it’s just a symptom of being human, really. She’s young, she’s wealthy and influential… I think it’s somewhat normal for people who have been in the public eye as early as she was to screw up in their late teens and 20s, but she seems to be trying to get it together more and more. I give her all the credit she deserves when she knocks it out of the park – and I think she did that here. It’s so disgusting that they’d just outright lie about her reasoning. I’m so glad she’s not performing let alone going.

    • Cee says:
      February 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

      She’s young and she has improved a lot. I honestly believe she will grow into an amazing boss woman.

    • Mama says:
      February 8, 2019 at 8:03 am

      Well, she is just 25. I think that is to be expected. If she’s like this at 25… just wait until she matures even more. Maybe all those other things that drive some people crazy will melt away and she’ll just be even more bad ass in situations like this.

  2. Vanessa says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Why do the Grammy get to decide what the artist performs and Ariana had every right to stand up for herself countless men in the music industry do everyday without a peep for socially. Why can’t woman do the same

  3. Shrute’s beet farm says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Dragged? I seriously hope not. I’m not an Ari fan, but I wanted to give her an ovation for standing up to this man. Dude thought he could boss her around because she’s a young woman, and she told him what he could do with that nonsense attitude.

  4. 90sgirl says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    A NY Tony award winning actors agent once told me, Two organisations not to get on the bad side of…The Grammys and the Academy.

    I remember Monique, Academy winner back and forth w Academy.

    I love Ariana but this is not being played well PR-wise. I still love her regardless.

  5. Jess says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:04 am

    I’m liking her more and more. And good on her for doing this. Some older man thought he could put a young woman in her place and she wasn’t having it. I told my 12 YO daughter this story bc I love what AG is doing here so much.

  6. xdanix says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:12 am

    Good for her! I know she has her moments, but I really like her, and I think she’s a really eloquent speaker/writer- much more than she sometimes comes across as or gets given credit for being. I’m really glad she spoke out. They’ll need her more than she’ll need them in future, and maybe next time they’ll treat her a whole lot differently.l

