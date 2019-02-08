Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer for saying she didn’t have time to prepare



Ariana Grande is just 25 years old. I remember dealing with plenty of sexism and bullsh-t at that age, early in my career. The fact that Ariana is calling out the producer of the Grammys for misrepresenting the reason why she’s not performing this Sunday is frankly inspiring to me. As background, Ariana is not going to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards because producers dictated the terms of her performance. They would not let her perform her #1 hit, “7 Rings,” and made demands of her performance which were not required of other artists. They did something similar to Lorde last year, although Lorde was nominated for Album of The Year. So Ari was like “see you, not showing up.” A producer told Variety that Ariana wasn’t going to be there because would not have had enough time to prepare her performance. Ariana just called them out for that by name.

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together……” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Ariana is going to get dragged for this like so much of what she does. (Sometimes it’s very much deserved.) Just imagine all the little girls who saw her do this. Imagine all the men in power being told this isn’t acceptable, and that we’re going to tell our truth, we’re going to use our platforms and we’re going call them on their bullsh-t. Ariana is definitely flawed and has room for improvement, but she’s trying, she’s living out loud and I appreciate that.

Also she just got even more publicity for new video and album, out today.