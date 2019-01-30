Ariel Winter responds to people criticizing her weight loss, denies plastic surgery

We haven’t heard from Ariel Winter in a long time. The last time I remember reading anything about her was when she paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. I thought maybe her silence was due to her coursework at UCLA but I see that she’s taken a break from school to work on her career. Ariel is a big advocate for body acceptance and I generally like what she has to say. Her delivery isn’t always great though. For a while, Ariel would clap back at anyone who criticized her fashion. Over the weekend, she came out of clap-back hibernation to address some rude commenters on Instagram. Only her response was much gentler than her earlier ones. Sunday, Ariel posted this shot taken at her friend’s birthday party:

Anyone else think she looks like Anne Hathaway in that picture? Many of the commenters were complimentary of Ariel’s new look. I think she looks great. She looked great before and this is a great look for her too. That checkered jumpsuit is darling on her. But not everyone agreed because social media is full of vipers. Some commenters targeted her new slimmed down frame, saying that she is too thin. Some commented that they were sorry to see Ariel felt like she had to go under the knife to feel good about herself. Ariel’s message has always been about body positivity so I imagine this hurt. One particular commenter thought they were serving the greater good by calling Ariel out:

Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change’ she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who’s thinking of PS its worth it.

That prompted Ariel to respond. Many outlets are saying she ‘fired back’ at this person but I thought her response was thoughtful:

I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do? I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.

Since I have been writing about Ariel from my start at CB, I’ll admit I get protective of her. So allow me, in this maternal moment, to say she’s growing up! This is such a nice response and I appreciate that Ariel gave them the benefit of the doubt. However I think the commenter was being sanctimonious and unfair. I scrolled through the comments when I saw the post and many echo this same sentiment. Fortunately, many people are telling detractors to hush and let Ariel live her life. Honestly, a person can’t win. I know Ariel became a target by refusing to dress the way people wanted her to. Fortunately it sounds like she’s not letting it get to her as much. Good.

Small>Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram