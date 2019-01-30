Ariel Winter responds to people criticizing her weight loss, denies plastic surgery

We haven’t heard from Ariel Winter in a long time. The last time I remember reading anything about her was when she paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. I thought maybe her silence was due to her coursework at UCLA but I see that she’s taken a break from school to work on her career. Ariel is a big advocate for body acceptance and I generally like what she has to say. Her delivery isn’t always great though. For a while, Ariel would clap back at anyone who criticized her fashion. Over the weekend, she came out of clap-back hibernation to address some rude commenters on Instagram. Only her response was much gentler than her earlier ones. Sunday, Ariel posted this shot taken at her friend’s birthday party:
Anyone else think she looks like Anne Hathaway in that picture? Many of the commenters were complimentary of Ariel’s new look. I think she looks great. She looked great before and this is a great look for her too. That checkered jumpsuit is darling on her. But not everyone agreed because social media is full of vipers. Some commenters targeted her new slimmed down frame, saying that she is too thin. Some commented that they were sorry to see Ariel felt like she had to go under the knife to feel good about herself. Ariel’s message has always been about body positivity so I imagine this hurt. One particular commenter thought they were serving the greater good by calling Ariel out:
Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change’ she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who’s thinking of PS its worth it.
That prompted Ariel to respond. Many outlets are saying she ‘fired back’ at this person but I thought her response was thoughtful:
I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do? I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.
Since I have been writing about Ariel from my start at CB, I’ll admit I get protective of her. So allow me, in this maternal moment, to say she’s growing up! This is such a nice response and I appreciate that Ariel gave them the benefit of the doubt. However I think the commenter was being sanctimonious and unfair. I scrolled through the comments when I saw the post and many echo this same sentiment. Fortunately, many people are telling detractors to hush and let Ariel live her life. Honestly, a person can’t win. I know Ariel became a target by refusing to dress the way people wanted her to. Fortunately it sounds like she’s not letting it get to her as much. Good.
Small>Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
She looks healthy and fit.
She looks great always – but her nose in the more recent photo has def been altered
I always joked that when I lose weight, it comes off my boobs and my nose first. I look like I’ve had several nose jobs over the years!
lol I hear you – but those Insta photos show her nose being a different shape! and its not like she lost a huge amount of weight..not that I really care what she has had done or not done
I was happy for her when she got a breast reduction – i’m waiting for mine to be scheduled so I could empathize with having huge boobs and the pain that comes with them!
She looks a little like a Kardashian to me but she seems to have lost a lot of weight so that can do it. She’s such a smart young woman and seems pretty confident – good for her!
This! She looks like Kendall Jenner.
She’s v cute and she looks great. I think she mentioned she wasn’t well reason she lost weight? I can’t recall exactly but she looks good and toned.
She was open about her breast reduction. What other plastic surgery are people suggesting she’s gotten?
She’s deff had her lips done. But that usually not seen as surgery cause its not invasive; which I agree with. I think shes being honest about not doing anything to her body. She had a breast reduction and has started losing weight she put on via meds she was taking.
Yeah, especially in the first photo her lips are really suspicious. There’s something ‘off’ looking about her jaw as well, but it could just be weight loss mixed with the lips throwing it off, I guess.
And her nose. And I don’t care what anyone says, that is a boob job she has. Real boobs do not have corners on them, dead giveaway. Also distinctive implant outlines. She says she’s had a reduction, maybe they had to give her corrective implants? Don’t know, but those tatas are fake.
You can find the before and after pics of her reduction surgery easily online.
She looks great.
Blind Gossip is implying she’s got a pill problem that has lead to her weight loss. I hope that’s wrong and she’s actually healthy.
Fuck enty. They’re all lying misogynists. Her meds were switched by her doc.
I don’t think she looks all that different?
I hope she’s doing OK, she had a rough couple of years there.
I’ve seen people her age at my gym transform themselves like that without surgery, just healthy eating and working out.
She looks really great and I hope she’s finding peace and happiness.
She was on medication for depression that caused a weight gain/inability to lose weight. Her dr switched it and the weight fell off. This happened to me as well. I gained 40 pounds in 2 months, switched medications, and the weight literally went away. My face shape and features completely changed, too, as a result. I was also in my early 20s with a good metabolism, like I expect she has as well. Stop making this into an issue.
She recently said that her doctor changed her antidepressant medication and that her previous meds had made her gain weight.
Supposedly shes on Adderall now and maybe not ahem taking it properly.
Don’t believe everything u read.
Blind Gossip says she’s lost the weight because of a pill problem.
Don’t believe everything you read.
Thanks mom, of course not. But their blinds are often revealed and true.
You’re most welcome, Granny Goodness. But their blinds have also often been revealed to be either complete bs or predictable guesswork.
thus my “of course not”
I’m sure everyone in your life enjoys your unsolicited advice just as much as me.
I don’t mind being a burden for CDAN-suckers (and the like) if they can’t even bother to keep their sleazy cybercult to themselves. When you publicly put out toxic propaganda and conservative stereotypes- especially about women who don’t submit to respectability politics- expect unsolicited commentary. Thank u, Next.
People still believe Ace fake blinds.
The”pill problem” she addressed was with medication her psychiatrist put her on. She said the meds made her gain, and didn’t help her problem. He changed the meds and mentally feels better, the weight loss was an added bonus for her.
I always have a soft spot for her. Her mother basically terrorised her, and her father was absent (until she started making real money). Only her sister is there for her.
Her response was well-done. If I were a celebrity on Instagram I would disable the comments.
It’s possible some of that is just natural aging weight loss, too – dropping the baby fat from teen years. I lost twenty or so pounds in my early twenties without much extra work thanks to that.
Even then…for an industry obsessed with impossible standards, she looks fairly healthy-thin and not that creepy-thin a lot of celebs shoot for. The weight loss hasn’t been that extreme.
I think this too,entirely.
She looks great. I get so tired of men commenting on women’s weight. First they said i was heavy, in subtle ways. Then i lost weight and one of the drivers told me i lost too much. Men just think they can comment on our weight and it pisses me off. Half the time the guy saying it is overweight
Yeah, I go up and down a lot because of a medical issue and I’m sick of people feeling free to comment on my body. Just stop it people, you have no idea what’s going on.
Also, as a teacher I’m always surprised how much kids change when they get to their twenties. We have known this girl from a very young age, but she too is going to look different in her twenties.
Apart from the obvious weight loss, I can’t tell if she’s had any surgery or injectibles. I’ve always thought her a beautiful-looking girl. She looks great, and yes, that was a good response.
Losing weight isn’t necessarily anti-body positivity. I recently lost 17 lbs and my target is 35 lbs total (right at my recommended BMI) I have been carrying excess baby weight for 6 years and was sick of relying on caffeine to get through my day. Do I like the way my clothes fit, you betcha, but my “reason” for weight loss was energy and longevity.
I’m surprised no one else has commented yet on how extremely different her face appears now. Pretty usual for celebs to deny it, which I’m not sure why they try to, given that we can easily look up their old photos and see they have transformed their face. She has morphed into a Lilly Collins-esque look, IMO, based off the IG pic.
I recently came upon an interview with her that she did after her breast reduction surgery. She is lovely and intelligent. I’m sorry people judge her for her looks and fashion choices, because she seems like a really sweet, smart person.
This is a tough one. I also have a soft spot for her after watching her on Modern Family, and I know she’s had a difficult life. However she has definitely had alterations of some kind, whether strictly “surgical” or not, and I do think that lying about that is actually very harmful for young girls who are looking at her and wondering why their face doesn’t do that.
I have literal rage at comments that begin with “I’m just being honest” or “Sorry but” because what comes after is going to be universally vile and those particular phrases do not excuse them. Your opinions on someone else’s appearance have nothing to do with them and you are not entitled to press your opinions on them. And yes, I know that’s rich on a gossip site but a gossip site is a few steps removed from someone’s social media where you know they are going to see it. There’s a difference between talking about someone and talking to them. Hopping of soapbox.
She looks better than ever. Compared to a couple years ago, she looks confident and healthy. Not trying too hard.
I grew up with someone who is her cousin and is very close with her (she always posts of them on fb etc). She didn’t have anything done recently besides her lips. She also does NOT have a drug problem (WTF is up with that). This girl has been through the ringer with family issues, can’t people just leave her tf alone. She’s very genuine and actually very bright if people could look past her appearance.
It she were a Good Girl, she’d be more likely to be able experience weight loss as a side effect of complications with her psych meds without people being so quick to make it about addiction or something sinister. They wouldn’t say that about Adele, Annie Lennox, Emma Thompson, Betty White, the queen of England, or some other ‘respectable’ lady. When Taylor Swift gained weight, they didn’t say it was coke bloat.
Her face looks very different, but she also looks like she’s toned her eye makeup down by about 200%, and I think she has one of those faces that changes a lot with her weight. Most of her outfits are hideous, but she’s young. I wish I’d worn more exciting clothes while I had my nineteen year old body!
She looks a bit like Rachel Bilson.
She’s maybe finding her new balance when it comes to lifestyle. She went through a lot with her abusive mom and emancipation, plus teenager growing pains, all in the public eye. I’m happy she’s turned into such a measured, thoughtful woman.
at least now her clothes that were always way too small fit
She looks fine and I’m so relieved that she stopped wearing those tacky half naked outfits she’s been so fond of.
she’s getting her adult face. i also notice when guys get their man shoulders. It’s life people, we all change during our new adultness.
I just don’t get all the sniping comments. I don’t see how she looks *that* skinny. And I don’t mean that in a negative way — I think she looks very healthy, she obviously isn’t starving herself, and she still has her curves. She just looks happy and healthy, with smaller breasts (for obvious reasons) and a face that’s changing from “girl” to “woman.” Plus maybe some lip fillers, but that’s hardly radical plastic surgery.
The background about her meds rings very true. I gained a lot of weight on depression meds, too, and lost most of it when I was put on more appropriate meds. Not only would that make a difference in her weight, but also her overall sense of well-being and energy levels — which would have effects on her health and appearance.
I just think she looks happy, and that makes me glad for her. There will always be haters who try to hide behind concern. I thought she handled it well, even though she doesn’t owe them any response.