Countess Kate allowed a young Scottish child to touch her bouncy hair

Here are more photos from the Earl and Countess of Strathearn’s appearance in Dundee, Scotland yesterday. I believe – I might be wrong – that this trip was their only pre-announced, scheduled event this week. Kensington Palace announced the Scottish trip after Meghan and Harry confirmed appearances for today, tomorrow and Friday. It’s even being whispered in some circles that even William and Kate have privately acknowledged that they’re trying to “keep up” with Meghan and Harry’s pace.

Anyway, I just wanted to add a few more pieces of info about Will & Kate’s trip to Dundee. While Kate repeated the McQueen coatdress, she seemed to use a new handbag. This green handbag is by Manu Atelier, a smallish label from Turkey owned by two sisters. It seems somewhat out of character for Kate to choose this purse (when she prefers clutches, historically) from this brand. It’s interesting.

Kate also had her kids on her mind, and I suspect that pretty much everyone on the rope line in Dundee probably asked after the Cambridge/Strathearn kids. Kate told people that Prince Louis is already a very “fast crawler.” That baby looks like such a bruiser, I bet he’s shoving everything out of his way as he zips along.

One of the cutest things to happen during the “walkabout” was a little girl asking to touch Kate’s hair. In popular culture, Kate’s hair has taken on a near-mythical state. When Will and Kate first married, her hair was written about like The Sausage Curls That Saved A Nation. In recent year, Kate has slowly gone for a less “sausage curled and bewigged” look. I’ve said before, I think she’s finally weaned herself off the hairpieces, falls, weaves and wigs. What we’re seeing now is – I believe – almost entirely her real hair. So Kate knew that if the little lass happened to give her hair a tug, it wasn’t like her wiglet was going to come loose. I’m actually surprised that this seems to be the first time a child ever asked to touch her hair. Here are the cute photos:

