Countess Kate allowed a young Scottish child to touch her bouncy hair

Here are more photos from the Earl and Countess of Strathearn’s appearance in Dundee, Scotland yesterday. I believe – I might be wrong – that this trip was their only pre-announced, scheduled event this week. Kensington Palace announced the Scottish trip after Meghan and Harry confirmed appearances for today, tomorrow and Friday. It’s even being whispered in some circles that even William and Kate have privately acknowledged that they’re trying to “keep up” with Meghan and Harry’s pace.
Anyway, I just wanted to add a few more pieces of info about Will & Kate’s trip to Dundee. While Kate repeated the McQueen coatdress, she seemed to use a new handbag. This green handbag is by Manu Atelier, a smallish label from Turkey owned by two sisters. It seems somewhat out of character for Kate to choose this purse (when she prefers clutches, historically) from this brand. It’s interesting.
Kate also had her kids on her mind, and I suspect that pretty much everyone on the rope line in Dundee probably asked after the Cambridge/Strathearn kids. Kate told people that Prince Louis is already a very “fast crawler.” That baby looks like such a bruiser, I bet he’s shoving everything out of his way as he zips along.
One of the cutest things to happen during the “walkabout” was a little girl asking to touch Kate’s hair. In popular culture, Kate’s hair has taken on a near-mythical state. When Will and Kate first married, her hair was written about like The Sausage Curls That Saved A Nation. In recent year, Kate has slowly gone for a less “sausage curled and bewigged” look. I’ve said before, I think she’s finally weaned herself off the hairpieces, falls, weaves and wigs. What we’re seeing now is – I believe – almost entirely her real hair. So Kate knew that if the little lass happened to give her hair a tug, it wasn’t like her wiglet was going to come loose. I’m actually surprised that this seems to be the first time a child ever asked to touch her hair. Here are the cute photos:
I’m dead inside but even I melted at this photo… she’s really great with kids.
She is. I know several of us on here have said that KP did her a disservice in the beginning. They should have structured most of her engagements around kids and sports and then worked in some of the more formal events.
Its not that a royal should only do what they want to do in terms of events, but I think its clear that she has a comfort zone where she shines, and when she is out of that zone she appears less comfortable, more nervous – something. I think had they given her a period of time to get adjusted she would have been better served overall. I feel like there was a focus on not overwhelming her and giving her a relatively light schedule, and I think that has worked out to her disadvantage.
if she actually focused her efforts on kids and sports, things that she obviously likes, maybe she would work more because she’d have more passion. But Royals have always said they choose their own work so we have to conclude that she chose not to take a very active role in kids and sports.
Yes. She excels with kids. She’s been looking so much happier these days. Good for her. The late 30s is really the very, very end of your youth in a way. I’m glad she’s enjoying this time of her life. It’s quite precious.
I would imagine that she became more comfortable with engagements with children after she had her own children.
She just did more for their PR in 5 minutes than William has done in his entire lifetime combined. Those pictures are PR gold.
Tina I think you’re right. I was not good with kids at all until I had my own. I had no idea how to talk to them. Now that I have a 2 year old I’m much more at ease speaking with children of any age. She seems a lot happier and more comfortable now.
Tina I agree. She wasn’t as open with kids she when she first got married. She’s only gotten more comfortable since George was born.
That’s her strength. That can be her niche.
Love. The. Purse.
That is cute.
And I like that purse.
Yes, love that purse.
LOVE the purse!!! I like small green purses though. I loved Meghan’s green crossbody Strathberry as well. Both are gorgeous!
The scarf with the coat dress really improves the look.
Was just going to say this! Adding that pretty green scarf made it look much better.
Agreed! and I said yesterday that I liked the coat in general. I think she looks nice with scarves – they don’t overwhelm her – I wish she would wear them more.
The scarf really did elevate an ok look.
That’s adorable. And I am envious of that kid haha. I would love to see and touch Kate’s hair to see if it is a gorgeous in real life as in pictures.
Another thing: if Kate was trying to keep up with Meghan, she would’ve added more engagements to her January schedule. Instead, she did her usual few engagements of this month. I went and looked at the CC of previous years, and except for 2018 (when she did 20 engagements -10 in the UK/ 10 in Sweden/Norway); she usually does 3 or 4. February and especially March is when she picks it up.
All of this to say that… I don’t believe that theory that she feels threatened. She would be out and about more often if that were the case
I like the purse. Kate is changing her purse game a bit.
I do love the picture and the coat is really nice. But… it’s a bit on the nose no? We’re going to Scotland, I know I’ll wear tartan!
Kate loves to theme dress, lol. I don’t think that is ever going to change.
Yes, like when she stepped off a plane looking like a flight attendant.
Thats what I said yesterday, royals feel the need to dig out the tartan from their wardrobes when visiting north of the border.
Why is this making me happy? The kid is making me laugh and smile. Sassy!
Little kids love to touch hair, but mine is extra long, straight as an arrow and usually hurts when kids yank on it . Kate really seems good with kids, and her pretty hair and outfit look excellent
She lights up around kids. I truly believe that if most of her work could be with children we would see her more often and she would enjoy her work more. Shes a natural with kids. The smile on her face is truly genuine at the kid touching her hair.
I think these last couple of years have been the best on her hair, its a good length so that she can wear it down like she likes, it’s not too light she does good with dark hair with a few highlights around the face.
She looks good now, but I think her first year was her best hair year by far but she was also younger then.
@Cidy I agree, but I think she wanted to be associated with more “serious” issues so she picked hospices, addiction, mental health, etc. (She seems to have completely dropped all of her activity with the palliative care organizations as well as Action on Addiction 🙄).
If she had just played to her strengths and chosen patronages focusing on sports and outdoorsy-type stuff like the scouts, she would have done much better, IMO.
Click on Kaiser’s link for the video of the girl touching Kate’s hair, it’s adorable.
I am really loving this look. The shade of green on that scarf is just beyond beautiful and really kicks the whole look up a few notches. And the little girl touching her hair might be the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s so innocent and adorable.
That’s just really cute. What a good sport.
This is sweet.
I agree, the scarf is just the right touch. She looks very pretty.
Someone who commented on WKW thinks it might be this scarf, which is more than a decade old!
https://twitter.com/HeavenHaleLove/status/1090318796018122755
Omg how cute! Those little girls are almost squealing with delight that they got to touch “princess hair”. They will love kate for life
aaaaaw, these pics are too adorable. Well done, overall.
Do we know for certain that Kate has used wiglets and falls? I just thought the she had fabulous hair and I didn’t.
That pretty scarf really elevates the look.
I’m a total softie for kids, so this was a happy start to my day!
William did more events than Harry last year, by a wide margin, so if anything Harry should be trying to keep up with him!
That little girl is living the dream!
Awwwwww, this is really sweet and was just what I needed this morning after the ugliness of the news about Jussie Smollett yesterday.
Curious to know the sourcing for the first paragraph of the post.
She seems like a really wonderful mom. She’s excellent with kids.
What fun photos! Kate looks lovely, and relaxed.
Perhaps she prefers kids because they are not so judgmental and won’t go running off to the press with petty tittle tattle?
The opening of the museum has been slated for a long time. And as patron you would have always expected her to be there, otherwise criticised as shirking.
This is a KP press office issue. Not a last minute event because they want to keep up with Meghan
IT’s a really stupendous building too……an enormous boost for that part of Scotland.
Good work, Cambridges, adding to the uplifting vibe there. Lots of delighted people
Re the tartan……HMQ wore an eye-wateringly fabulous gown encrusted with crystal shamrocks for her state dinner and speech at Dublin Castle. It was adored!
That’s a nice photo. It does surprise me though, because when Kate is photographed with children, they rarely seem engaged with her.
Ok. This melted my cold heart. Score 1 Kate! Well done.
Good grief, she chafes me, but that picture made me verklempt!
I saw the video…so cute!! I love green & black tartan. And when I looked up my clan’s tartan it was, yep, a green/black variation.
Anyway, loving all the Kate & Meghan posts. Thank you!