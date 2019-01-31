No, Prince William & Kate are not calling each other ‘Baldy’ and ‘Dolittle’

The Daily Mail did the absolute dumbest story and I absolutely love it. They’ve taken a few pieces of old gossip and added a deliciously dumb patina of bullsh–t on top of it. The DM story is about royal nicknames within the Windsor family. As in, the nicknames the royals have amongst themselves. It’s an old story that Prince Charles and Camilla call each other Fred and Gladys – those names are actually a remnant of bygone days, when he was married to Diana and carrying on his affair with Camilla. We’ve also heard before that Charles calls Duchess Meghan “Tungsten” because she’s so strong, or something. But the DM wants us to also believe that William and Kate have mean pet names for each other: Prince Baldy and Duchess of Dolittle? LMAO. No.
Every family has them: affectionate, often comical pet names – and the Windsors are no exception if the rumours are true. From the Queen herself to the royal family’s bit-part players including Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, no-one is apparently safe from a fun-poking moniker. And hilariously, William and Kate’s names have evolved with their relationship.
According to royal sources, when the pair were in the first flushes of romance back in 2001, the Duke of Cambridge, 36, was named ‘Big Willy’ by his wife-to-be, 37. Fast-forward 18 years and now Kate’s pet name for her husband appears to be ‘Prince Baldy’ referring to his thinning crown. William’s riposte? Apparently Kate is called ‘DoD’, the ‘Duchess of Dolittle’, a little unfair considering the amount of charity work the royal regularly undertakes.
THE QUEEN: Gary, ‘Gan-Gan’
PRINCE WILLIAM: Big Willy, Prince Baldy
DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE: ‘DoD’, the Duchess of Do-little’
PRINCE CHARLES: Fred
PRINCE HARRY: Flash, Gromit, Potter
THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: Tungsten
PRINCE GEORGE: PG Tips
PIPPA MIDDLETON: Squeak
First of all… men are sensitive about their baldness, and William is EXTRA sensitive. Calling him “Baldy” would not be received well. As for William calling Kate any variation of Dolittle… um, no. He’s not doing that. Now, that might be Kate’s nickname in *some* royal circles though. But William’s not calling her that.
Is William sensitive about his baldness though? He has the money for a hair transplant if it really bothers him that much.
LMAO that William calls her do-little. Right.
The only thing I can think of is that the DM is publishing this as a way of criticizing Kate (“even her husband calls her Do-Little!”) but they have been on such a pro- Kate tear lately that I cant believe that.
I laughed at this article, it seemed as if the author took it straight from these boards. LOL
It could be that they call her Duchess DoLittle as in reference to the uber posh accent she was pushing up until recently, she’s using her normal speaking voice now instead of trying to sound posher than TQ. The lazy reference was the DM getting a passive aggressive dig. As for his baldness, it runs is his family and while some men are sensitive about it not all are. Not sure if he is TBH, if he was he’d be styling his hair to hide it and he isn’t.
All the other nicknames are well known but the way the article focused more on the Cambridge ‘nicknames’ was a clear dig at them.
Big Willy?
Lol
That one is true, it came out in the News of the World phone hacking scandal – he used to call her Babykins.
Barf.
I think this story is the answer for the anti Meghan stories. The Fail wants to prove they do take a swing at Kate too.
Ugh, I hope not because writing articles about how Meghan is causing wars and drought is really not the same as calling Kate Duchess Do Little. This whole hellotokindness campaign feels too much like alllivesmatter IMO. Not here for that.
Anyway though if the article is from the DM I’m gonna go ahead and say it’s not true…just like every other piece of garbage they write.
His nickname for her was Babykins. But he can’t stand her though.
I like the nickname Gary and the story behind it, although this is the first that I’ve heard that the nickname has lasted past William’s toddlerhood and that other grandchildren/relatives call the Queen Gary.