Duchess Meghan didn’t wear pantyhose, so now we have to debate ‘air stockings’

As always, much has been made over the fact that the Duchess of Sussex seems to prefer to avoid pantyhose and tights. When Meghan stepped out for her first official visit to the National Theatre yesterday, the Daily Mail searched and searched for something slyly negative to note and they came up with… her lack of pantyhose. To be fair, it was notable because it’s apparently pretty cold in London this week? That being said, she was only outside briefly. The Daily Mail wrote up this big thing about how Meghan is bare-legged, only they made it into this weirdness:
The Duchess of Sussex opted for head-to-tie peach as she arrived at the national Theatre in London – but it was her rather shiny legs were competing for attention with her outfit. While it’s royal tradition to wear nude tights, Meghan Markle, 37, flashed a rather glossy-pair of pins and seemed to go bare legged.
It was a stark contrast to the flesh-coloured tights she opted for back on 22nd May when she attended Prince Charles’ 70th birthday – her first event as a fully-fledged royal following her marriage to Prince Harry. And according to celebrity make-up Lisa Little today’s shiny look is likely down to using skin-enhancing products that mimic the effect of tights.
‘It looks like Megan has used a product such as Vita Liberata Body Blur, this is a must have product for a superior finish,’ she told Femail. ‘It offers a natural coverage with a slight skin tint to mask any blemishes or imperfections. It contains light reflecting particles, hence why she has a beautiful sheen. I also think she has added a liquid highlighter down the centre of her leg which adds an additional glow.’ The expert added: ‘It is a very similar product to “air stockings”, or spray on tights. They mask imperfections and hydrate the skin, giving a subtle glow.
“Air stockings” are not a thing. It’s called going bare-legged and making sure you put on some lotion. As for why Meghan mostly avoids pantyhose…I have some theories, and those theories revolve around my own experiences too. For one, Meghan probably finds it difficult to find pantyhose in her skin color. I know I do – most regular hosiery brands (and even expensive brands) don’t make hose colors for mixed race women. Or should I say, they do make those colors but they end up looking terrible (or you find a perfect color and the quality is crap). Plus, I think Meghan is probably like me in that she “runs hot.” Some people are perpetually cold, some people are perpetually warm. I’m almost always warm/hot and I would be willing to bet Meg’s the same. Even more so during her pregnancy. Plus, maybe she doesn’t like pregnancy pantyhose? She didn’t want that sh-t to roll down mid-event. Last thing: even though the Daily Mail and other sites like to say that pantyhose is a “royal rule,” several royal women go bare-legged often enough.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
With calf muscles like that, why would she?
For real though, I like tights but they’d be annoying when pregnant. I fully back any woman’s right to wear or not wear hosiery!
Literally the only thing I can say about this is that yes London is really cold atm but it’s her bloody choice what to wear on her legs, if she survived in Toronto I’m sure she can survive in London!
Nubian Skin tights have been a lifesaver for me, but they don’t have a massive range of tones. If you find a match, though, they’re great.
That Body Blur stuff is pretty good, too. Covers up marks and scars and doesn’t transfer all that much either. I used to lotion up and add some Mac face and body, but that would transfer like crazy on me.
I was just going to say – Sally Hanson’s leg spray has been on the market for years – I use it because I don’t typically wear stockings and it works great!
I’m just excited to learn of the existence of these two products. I’ve focused on my face for too long, and just recently realized my leg skin is… not that great
They’ve been so helpful – I used to just wear trousers all the time because my legs have some scars and marks that don’t seem to fade but the tights and the tint gave me that little extra push in confidence to wear skirts and dresses. I’m pretty evangelical about those two items now!
It’s very cold over here just now but honestly I hate tights and would rather go without (though I just wear trousers anyway). I’m sure she’s mega flexible but the very thought of trying to get tights over a baby bump makes me wheeze, then she’d be criticized for having to keep pulling the things up! woman can’t win, she might as well be comfortable.
If Megan is used to Canadian winters I don’t think a little cold will bother her
I’m not so sure how used to Canadian winter she was – they usually filmed from spring to fall if I recall correctly. I don’t think she stayed in Canada the entire year, either, but who knows. And I’m not so sure how ‘used to’ a vastly different climate you can get when you’ve lived in somewhere like California for the vast majority of your life, and then only spent part of the year filming. I mean – I grew up and still live in Atlantic Canada – some days winter still kicks me on my ass, and it’s the only way I’ve known it. But I will say that I’m a lot quicker to change into light springy clothes than someone who’s more used to a warm climate. It was about 6C last weekend and sunny – and to me, it felt like spring had started. I wore lighter clothes than Meghan did in the photos that were posted because to ME it felt warmer than it really was just in relation to what winter normally is.
That said – she’s clearly not a big wimp about the temperatures, either. But she’s really only going from a vehicle to the building. I remember going out in winter at school (to my mothers horror) with just a hoodie one and leaving my jacket inside because I was stubborn and some days you just feel overheated and the cold feels NICE.
This Daily Mail article is a straight-up advertorial. UGHHH,
It’s a California thing to go tightless.
No it’s not*. I’m from New England and hate pantyhose with a passion. I’ve never worn them except in situations when I absolutely had to for work (and luckily I’m self employed now so I’ll never have to wear them again lol). That’s what I see Meghan doing – wearing them only when it’s expected for work.
And yes, thank you Kaiser, please do keep repeating that there is no protocol that royal women must wear hose at all times.
*i should have said, perhaps it is a CA thing but it’s also just a personal preference thing.
I’m in Toronto, and I never wear stockings. Bare legs are so much more comfy and I run hot. And I certainly never put makeup on my legs!! I thought everyone was here was kidding about that at first!
100% Royalwatcher . It’s more of a generation thing if anything. I’ve only worn tights as a little girl – under 7. And then one or two other times with a dress but only because I happened upon some really comfy black tights one year and we’d hit a really bad cold spell.
I HAVE used that Sally Hanson leg makeup stuff before, though. But I’m shockingly pale, and my legs are always lighter than my arms. So if there’s going to be photos taken or something, I’ll add a bit of that stuff to a moisturizer to darken them up and smooth them out a bit because I tend to be clumsy and bruise my legs walking around at night without my glasses or contacts in haha.
I feel like almost every woman I know avoids pantyhose
Yeah, it’s been cold in London this week (…it’s currently +5C), but as a Canadian expat living there right now, I can tell you THIS IS NOTHING. Girlfriend was working in Toronto for years, those horrific TO winters are burned into her brain. The weather we are experiencing now is a casual September day in Canada – LET A GIRL LIVE.
I will say though, I work in a formal business environment in the UK and everyone wears stockings here, like beyond anything I’ve ever seen in North America. I didn’t even have proper stockings in my wardrobe until I moved here. Not sure if its a conservative thing or style thing, but I think that’s why it’s more of a point of conversation, which probably seems weird for all of you over in the colonies (plus it’s the DailyFail, so… misogyny and pearl clutching are just a given, right?).
I think you’re on to something here, most women do wear tights in an office environment (myself included). Tbh I thought it was the norm as so many do it, for me it’s an autumn/winter thing and wanting to keep warm.
Torontonian here- It’s -19(-32) today with the windchill sooooo +5 is like summer, she’ll be all right.
I don’t think it’s about color but comfort. She’s from LA, it’s not common to wear stockings. Also it’s about not like stockings, and i think she’s trying to modernize in little ways. Diana sent messages through her clothes, there’s presidence.
She had on lots of (coconut?) oil and was in and out of the cold in 3 seconds. She was fine.
I haaaaate pantyhose so only wear stay-up thigh highs. They keep my legs warm but keep nylon away from my nether regions. Plus they make me feel hawt as hell and put an extra swing in my step. But if there was ever a hint that Meg did that can you imagine the clutching of pearls that would ensue?
ANARCHY IN THE UK!!!!
lol
DM is really reaching.
Yep…what else is new, right?! They suck.
Wear them or don’t, it’s the womens choice. When it’s freezing cold, I most likely will wear them, but I do find them itchy and uncomfortable. It’s cold in London, but she’s lived in Canada for years, so she’s used to chilly weather. That outfit Meghan is wearing looks like a warm weather, summerish outfit, and probably wouldn’t wear panyhose with it, and definitely not tights
Oh my god, who cares? There are bigger issues going on than pantyhose.
I never noticed this was a thing til recently. I have a really close friend that lives in Surrey and few years ago she sent me her pic – spring, powder blue dress w black tights. I assumed the tights were a religious thing about not showing legs bc they totally didn’t match and it was spring, and again in fall with the black thick tights…. I had no idea it was just a Brit thing. I can assure you this is a cultural thing… Americans have long stopped wearing camisoles, slips and some don’t wear hose at all – unless forced, even in cold states-mainly for church. Meg’s a Cali girl, surely hose weren’t a norm. Press and posters reference tights, not just hose. I see possibly wearing hose… but it causes another layer of complication. Not just overheating, but seams hitting mid stomach or worse, rolling below your belly. It’s just not worth this trouble unless she’s out for extended periods of time – which she wasn’t. I also find this story banal…. but typical from DM, like the black toenail and bunion story, it’s weird and a bit creepy and overly involved for a paper. And I agree Kaiser, getting the color hose right is my great mission and when I don’t – no hose. Black tights only go with dark or black in winter lol.
I’m sure she experienced colder winters in Canada so perhaps she wasn’t that cold? She could also run hot, especially during pregnancy.
Anyway, I can’t believe she’s being policed about this.
A while back on the Apprentice UK, one of the finalists was a black woman, and her business plan was to create a high end line of tights for people of all skin colours. She had done her research, spotted a huge gap in the market and had an idea with international potential, but the white, male interviewers just did. not. get. it. They thought it was a non starter and went for a guy who had designed a curved nail file instead. I think of her and her idea every time the subject of Meghan and tights comes up.
I hope that when the Queen passes, royal women can have more agency over their clothing. Her Majesty’s penchant for dresses and skirts is anachronistic and in this weather, Meghan should be wearing trousers. Bare legs in Winter weather is hardly ideal and no modern woman should have to stuff themselves into hosiery (especially when pregnant) which is also anachronistic. The Dail Fail, discussing if Meghan used spray on stockings is absurd.
Professional women of colour – like myself and others with actual jobs – wear tights everyday in London with no issues. There are many colours available and myself and other WOCs here (ones who actually work and don’t have people to run off an order things for them, like Megan does) find it laughable to suggest that there’s an issue finding the right colour.
Don’t patronise us. It’s so degrading.