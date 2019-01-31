“Poppy Delevingne wore a hilariously awful dress last night” links
Poppy Delevingne attends the Roger Vivier New Store Opening Party in London

Poppy Delevingne’s dress is shockingly, hilariously bad. [GoFugYourself]
I sort of understand why this happened, because Ted Bundy was physically attractive, and that’s why he was able to kill so many women for so long. [Dlisted]
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are on an engagement tour. [LaineyGossip]
Amy Schumer’s sister-in-law made her an amazing cake. [OMG Blog]
Sophia Bush’s suit is not great. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Yara Shahidi is so beautiful. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Lady Gaga’s deposition in Dr. Luke & Kesha’s civil case is really something. [Jezebel]
Did Drake leave a big tip at McDonald’s? [Seriously OMG]
Leonardo DiCaprio wore his sunglasses inside to watch the Lakers. [Just Jared]

Poppy Delevingne attends the Roger Vivier New Store Opening Party in London

17 Responses to ““Poppy Delevingne wore a hilariously awful dress last night” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    “Leonardo DiCaprio wore his sunglasses inside to watch the Lakers”

    That whole look. 🙄 Jack Nicholson should sue for copyright infringement. 😉

    I’m so over the, let’s do quirky films on (F**k off Zack Efron) and let serial killers speak…in their own words! He was a violent rapist whose victims died in terror, there’s not one iota of this that is edgy or cute. It’s disgusting.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    She looks so proud, too. She’s shouldn’t.

    Reply
  3. Yup, Me says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Ted Bundy was NOT attractive and anyone who thinks so has spent their lives looking at extraordinarily ugly people and should probably raise their standards.

    Reply
    • mackypooh says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      THANK YOU! I am in my 40s and have heard this all my life and have always wondered, um what I am not seeing? He’s gross and creepy looking, even before you know he’s satanically violent. Idiots.

      Reply
  4. Zee says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    That dress would have rocked in 1988. I don’t hate it as much as I probably should.

    The Ted Bundy thing isn’t new. If you look in the true crime tag on pretty much any social media platform there are girls lustig after him. That has been going on for years. Hell, even when they caught him in the late 70ies he had women flockig to court to see him in person, sent him love letters and even money to prison.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany :) says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Wow, that testimony by Lady Gaga is something. I can’t believe Dr, Luke’s lawyers asked what she would do if her father raped someone. We really need to re-examine how we try these crimes in our country.

    Reply
  6. Nicegirl says:
    January 31, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    Is it like a romper? I’m not sure if it’s just me, I’m seeing shorts- ish.

    Reply
    • huckle says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      Me too. I think her shoes actually are the worst part of this outfit. I think it would look really cute with some go-go boots or something like that. It looks like some 60′s-70′s action…something Twiggy would wear. I’m embarrassed to say it but I do not dislike it.

      Reply
  7. Dttimes2 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    That cake though 😂😂😂

    Reply
  8. Aenna says:
    January 31, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    She looks happy with her self.

    Reply
  9. Clairej says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    She is so forgettable.

    Reply

