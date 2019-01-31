Kylie Jenner spent $10K on Postmates when she could just go grocery shopping

Like CB, I have never really paid attention to Postmates, the delivery service in mostly urban areas/big cities. Postmates delivers food for the most part, and of course there’s probably an insane markup because rich people will pay any amount of money to avoid minor inconveniences like “driving or walking for five minutes to get to the nearest McDonald’s or Starbucks.” CB previously covered Post Malone’s use of Postmates, because Postmates published some info on how much he spent and what he was ordering. Post Malone spent $40K on food in a year, which actually sounds somewhat reasonable when you think about how he was probably ordering sh-t for his entourage, and again, there’s a significant markup. Well, now Postmates is publicizing how much Kylie Jenner has spent, and on what:
Kylie Jenner has always had a thing for breakfast foods—but now we know she’s not just making them at home herself. According to Postmates, the reality star is most likely to order food delivery at 10 am, and one of her most-ordered items is a cream cheese bagel from the Bagel Broker in Los Angeles. In a post on the company’s blog, the Receipt, Jenner reveals she’s spent more than $10,000 on 186 Postmates orders from 65 different merchants (including Pressed Juicery, Le Pain Quotidien and Milk Bar) in the last year. Her most expensive order was a bottle of Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila.
“Rob [Kardashian] and I probably Postmates the same,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We Postmates each other things to try all the time, like new drinks and stuff.”
The beauty mogul’s order history also reveals a bit about her pregnancy cravings ahead of giving birthday to daughter Stormi. A week before Stormi’s birth last February, Jenner ordered Oreo McFlurrys, 10 piece chicken nuggets, and French fries.
Kylie Jenner’s Most Ordered Items on Postmates:
The Bagel Broker: Cream cheese bagel
Joey Woodland Hills: Miso Ramen Bowl
Genghis Cohen: Chicken fried rice, vegetable fried rice, white rice, orange chicken
Cha Cha Matcha: Matcha Latte
Pick Up Stix: House Special Chicken from
Alfred Coffee: Chai Milk Tea
Jersey Mike’s: Turkey Breast and Provolone
Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal: Fred’s Pasta, Penne Bolognese and Meatballs
Ralph’s: Grape Jelly
Milk Bar: Crunchy Cereal Shake
Am I an a–hole for seeing the bagels and grape jelly and thinking “bitch, go grocery shopping.” It’s really not that f–king hard. I guarantee that Kylie has a Whole Foods or a Kroger close by. Dear rich people: do you know that grocery stores are magical places where you can buy ingredients to all the foods you like? You can even buy fresh bagels there. And all the grape jelly you want. You can buy ice cream and milk and condiments and make your own shakes too. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a single woman who likes to pick up pre-made wraps and pre-made chicken salad and the like. But I actually go and pick them up because food shopping is part of adulthood. Anyway, you can see her Postmates receipts and breakdown here.
I’d be pissed if my shopping went public lol.
That was my thought too! It makes me not want to use Postmates anymore.
I’m not even close to rich but I do travel for work all the time. Sometimes I do Instacart (wegmans grocery delivery) when I’m only home for a little while or had a long week. I like grocery shopping for the most part but sometimes the convenience is worth the price.
I used to use online grocery shopping when I was working. I used it for the “heavy stuff” I didn’t want to have to lug home like laundry detergent, big bags of litter (I had 3 kitties then), some “staples”… Fresh things, like fruit, chicken, fish, etc. I’d ALWAYS go and get myself.
How damed lazy are you, (or how much $$$$ do you have to burn) that you can’t pick up grape jelly, bagels and cream cheese for yourself????
This. it’s a time/convenience vs money thing. Not gonna lie, I have a baby a few months younger than hers and the ten dollar delivery fee plus tip is worth it for me to not have to lug him around the store and worry about him getting hungry or having a blowout, let alone carry all of his stuff with me plus all of my reusable bags. Hubby works late so I can’t just leave him with the baby while I go. Just got my huge produce order from whole foods last night, sorry (not sorry!)
It’s kind of weird how absolutely everything goes public these days. In the past, who would’ve thought that one day we’d be able to know a celebrities grocery shopping list? Nothing is private anymore
I have a feeling she was compensated for having this made public. The fact that there’s a quote about how she and Rob love to send each new things. Feels like an ad to me.
It is absolutely an ad. Very obvious. And very smart too. What does she lose here? Very little, for someone whose life is already incredibly public.
The girl has a gift for making $$$.
Has to be – no company would release data like this without permission/compensation.
It’s clearly an ad to make all her idiot groupies do it too.
Yes, it was clearly an ad that probably compensated her more than the bill, if that receipt even existed at all…
Me too. She’s rich and allowed to spend her money on food. Food shopping might be a hassle for her and involve a body guard and other security measures.
Also, how much time does it take her to get makeup and wardrobe to go out in public. If she is papped looking less than 100%, isn’t that a hit to her image which then hits her bottom line?
Chica spends hours on her makeup every morning. If I did that, I’d want a bagel delivery too.
I’m a socialist, but this is capitalism at its best. I now live somewhere suburban where groceries are very accessible, and I have a huge kitchen. I don’t Prime, Postmates, Seamless anything. When I lived in an apartment in the city, I Postmated tampons, and breakfast when I worked from home. Breakfast delivery is amazing…
I’m guessing she agreed to it for $
This is obviously an ad and they paid Kylie generously. Can’t believe how many people think that Postmates would publish receipts without her consent. Also, it’s not even that much, remember this is California we’re talking about. A simple lunch here is at least $15 if that.
My first thought is “this is a huge privacy invasion!! Did she approve this?”
My second thought is I would do the same if I had that kind of money. 10K is 10 dollars to her.
had a co worker who used this sort of service. paying $15.00 for mc donalds when you can drive and spend $6.00. wonder if she’s a good tipper.
That’s what I don’t understand with ppl who do this regularly/daily! I know busy schedules and all but if you went shopping you can actually buy a bunch of premade stuff. Yes convenient but my god it’s such a waste of money! Reading through these comments I must be in the minority who stills packs and brings my lunch to work mon-fri. I meal prep Sundays and so helpful the rest of the week …time MONEY saver.
Same here! I’ll have a rare day when I buy lunch but I can’t afford to buy lunch every day, plus home made is generally more filling too!
Admittedly, my friend has gotten a lot of use out of PostMates and UberEats due to her disability (bond/muscle disease that can flare up during cold weather) and because she has a chronically ill son (heart transplant baby) that often requires constant care and/or regular hospital visits. Yeah, you’re tacking an extra $5 onto the cost of that McDonalds order, but sometimes it’s a life saver if she doesn’t have a day nurse and there are two other fussy children she has to feed. There’s no getting around the fact that it’s definitely an economic privilege, though. She and her husband are by no means rich, but they have decent middle class income.
I’m not bothered by her paying for the delivery service, but dang, there are so many better food options in her area!
I paid for an annual membership with Postmates and instacart and it was so worth it. I’m busy, the grocery store is an inconvenience I’m willing to pay to avoid. They deliver food and groceries to both my work and home address, and that extra little bit of convenience has really improved my stress levels and allowed me to focus on cooking, cleaning, or just plain relaxing after a long day. I’m not kardashian wealthy, either.
Yeah I don’t see the big deal. My sister in law does this, her and her partner are so busy it just helps a lot. And they aren’t Kylie Jenner rich that’s for sure.
Honestly, if I had tonnes of money to burn I’d never set foot in a grocery store again. Also being able to order what I want when I want sounds pretty good, instead having to haul ass to the shop.
Having said that – who gets French fries delivered? That shit is only good when fresh. The idea of limp, lukewarm, French fries makes me sad.
It isn’t a ton of money. Postmates and instacart subscriptions are around $125 each a year, and with them delivery and service fees are waived. You pay for your food and tip only!
I HATE grocery shopping. My SO does it and I do the house cleaning. In Europe, where I live if you order over an amount of groceries you get them delivered for free. My friend who just had a baby is using this service. One thing less to care for.
In the UK you can pay around £3 a month for grocery delivery, I do that myself as it saves me time and money driving to the supermarket. We also have food delivery services as well for takeaways but I’ve no idea what they cost. This sounds excessive though!
I hate grocery shopping, HATE it.
PeaPod and instacart make me the happiest woman alive.
Agreed! My grocery delivery is worth every penny!
Grocery delivery is absolute heaven. My gawd it’s sublime.
Yeah, if I had her money and Postmates was in my area, I would use it all the damn time. As it is, I try to use our to-go service at our local grocery store because grocery shopping is time consuming and maddening. You order, someone else gets all the food together, and you show up at a designated time and just get your bags and pay. It costs five dollars each time and is sooooo worth it. I would never go to the grocery store if I had Kylie’s money!
I use Instacart and love it. I don’t use it for my regular shopping, but when I was sick it was my absolute best friend. I ordered NyQuil,Vick’s Vap-o-Rub, soup for me, dinner for my husband etc. It’s all how you use it, and it’s been wonderful for my two daughters-in- law. They each have an infant. One has a three year old, and the other had a four and a two year old. Their mothers send them Instacart deliveries that include everything from dinner ingredients to baby formula and disposable diapers. I have a friend who has used it to send deliveries to her son in college. She says that if she showed up in person with healthy groceries,like fresh fruit, he would have been furious and embarrassed, but his roommates think the deliveries are cool. I love it!
I use Door Dash and Instacart all of the time. Instacart saves me money overall because 1) no impulse buys and 2) if I can get my groceries delivered, I can actually eat at home and not go out for dinner.
I’ve got 4 kids, I work full time and I travel 2-3 days per week, so Instacart is a life saver. If your order is big enough, they waive the delivery charge. It’s a wonderfully helpful service.
Yes!! I’m not Kardashian rich either but I order my groceries online for pick up at my local market, and it is one thousand percent worth the fee to just walk in, pick up my bags and leave. I save so much time and the headache of having to go through the crowded store. And if you’re a meal-prepper, you won’t get tempted by the end cap snacks. So worth it in my opinion.
Instacart has been life-changing for me. I used it all the time now and it’s amazing. I have knee problems and a little kid, so grocery shopping was both painful and annoying. Now these nice people bring my groceries and put them in my kitchen. A local wine store in Virginia also recently got on the service so they’ll deliver my wine, too (!)
On this story, I can’t imagine waiting around for Postmates to deliver my breakfast bagel. Dinner, sure. But breakfast foods? Cmon.
I’m sitting here at my desk waiting on DoorDash for my lunch. It’s cold, I have a busy schedule. I’m not about to judge anyone for how they choose to spend their time and money.
I do use Postmates and Grubhub frequently to get food delivered. I cook 80% of my meals, so I don’t feel too bad about the delivery a couple times a week.
I hated Instacart, though. I only placed 1 order. They got non-organic items and charged me for organic. They got 4 pounds of grapes when I wanted 1 pound. The vast majority of items were marked up drastically from the prices in the store, and then on top of that there was a delivery fee and of course a tip. They ended up taking off $70 from my order because it was so messed up. Never again!
Whole Foods now delivers free orders over $35 ( not hard at WF) to Amazon Prime members. I haven’t tried it because WF is close to my house and never super busy so it’s relaxing to shop there. And I like to look at my food before I buy it.
Really? I did not know that. My WF is literally a couple blocks from my house but it is REALLY tempting to have it delivered, especially when it’s literally 3 degrees in Boston today.
Also because if I set foot in a WF I inevitably leave having spent $100. It’s dangerous.
I don’t trust someone else picking out my food. Guess it’s just me. I’ll grocery shop as long as I am able to do so. I avoid high traffic times. I used to go at 6:30 on Saturday mornings.
Everything was freshly stocked and there were limited number of people in the store (I HATE crowds – especially shopping). Plus I can pick out the deals that someone else may not see. I could hardly let my ex go grocery shopping because he would bring home twice as much junk. Also, not good at having a complete list of things I need. Also, I try to go only once a week unless I missed something.
I’m exactly the same way. I buy tons of produce and there is so much bad produce in stores that I wouldn’t trust anyone else to pick out decent stuff. The whole family goes to the grocery store (all 6 of us, two adults and four kids 8 and under) and spend the hour or so to get what we need. It can be annoying but I just couldn’t do it any other way.
We also rarely ever eat out, live in rural farmland FL so there’s not much here anyway, I cook all day every day and would be livid if my meal plans were screwed up by not having what I needed delivered, or getting inedible food or something that’s already been open (I check every thing I buy) or dented cans, etc. And frozen meat and vegs? How long do they sit out? Too many variables involved for me. Im also extremely stingy and couldn’t ever justify the expense. But I don’t have a job and I have lots of time so I’m not judging, just saying it isn’t for me.
I was Skeptical about this as well because most of my grocery list is produce but I have Never had a problem. My husband pointed out they are probably more cautious than I am Because they don’t want to deal with complaints!
Bbbbut…Whole Foods delivers.
Most all grocery stores deliver but cheap fast food places do not.
I grocery shop online all the time in the winter (my grocery store is 15 minutes each way, on foot…I don’t have a car) but they do charge for delivery regardless of how much I spend. Still, to have a bagel and cream cheese delivered?? I get it if you’re craving fast food – I could go for some McD’s fries right about now, thanks PMS – but to order an item she could make herself in 2 minutes? Yeesh.
I feel guilty about even ordering from WF. I still do sometimes, but I worry the drivers aren’t getting the full tip and I feel bad about not using my own reusable grocery bags. The paper bags they deliver are often only 1/2 full and aren’t especially useful for repurposing, so they mostly just get recycled.
Not mad at her. I would do it too if I could afford it.
Lol me too honestly
word.
yep.
Yep yep yep. Hate grocery shopping. I cook with a lot of fresh produce which means I’m at the grocery store sometimes more than once a week. If I had the money, I’d pay someone else to do it.
If I were as rich as her I would buy some bagels and some cream cheese and make my own d*mn breakfast, in one of those gorgeous, expensive retro toasters, maybe a Dualit… or a SMEG or a Russell Hobbs.
What’s the difference between Postmates and like Ubereats? I use uber eats and Grubhub a lot, specifically at night when I’m tired or have friends over. Rich people waste their money a lot of ways, not sure why we’re surprised about this. This is why no one should be worth a billion dollars.
I’m not a huge Kardashian/Jenner Clan fan..at ALL, but I can see how it would be difficult for them to make a grocery run for a few carrots if you’re going to be hassled every time you walk out the door…
I honestly cannot wait till the stenciled eyebrows look is over. I’m actually kind of shocked that it’s lasted this long but I have faith that in just a couple years from now, we will look back on this trend in the same way that we look at big hair from the 80s.
Then we will all laugh and laugh and laugh and admit that it never, ever should have happened.
I couldn’t agree more. To me those eyebrows look like old pictures of Joan Crawford! Who wants to look like that?
LOL exactly. I get that full eyebrows are great for balancing out the face but when they look like stickers above your eyes it’s really just no Bueno..no Bueno at all.
They do look like stickers!
It is one thing to have a strong brow, but at some point you cross a line and it is too much. I think it can be hard to tell where that line is on your own face.
I think it looks gorgeous on some women with very structured faces, but the rest of us? Not so much. I pluck mine sparingly and fill them in lightly. A little “wildness” to them makes look way more natural.
I saw a lady with tattooed on thick dark eyebrows the other day. The trend won’t end for her, ever. I was like why honey WHY?
I don’t see the problem. If I were that rich I would order from them too. But I have a problem about my shopping list going public. I don’t want people to know how much fast food I eat.
Do you really expect her to step foot in a grocery store? It’s her money she does what she wants with it. Plus she’s “kinda” famous..people are obsessed with her she would cause a dangerous crowd, then If she shut the store down just so she can shop people would still be upset you can’t win.
I love walking around the grocery store, talking to strangers, store employees, or friends, and I usually end up leaving after buying more than I planned on getting.
I enjoy grocering shopping too, but where I live the parking lots are always full, and circling for a spot is frustrating. Sometimes I’ll walk there and Lyft home, which costs as much as delivery, but at least I can use my own bags and have total control over my purchases.
The grocery store is a ritual for me.I know what I need and where things are,and see many of the people I know from other areas of my life when there.I also love coming home with fresh flowers and things like new dish towels,kitchen gadgets,fresh sushi 🍣 Yes it’s a pain at times,but overall I enjoy it.
Not a fan of trashing how people choose to spend their own money as long as they earn it legally and spend it legally. Im sure celebrities don’t wish to deal with constant interruptions from fans, having their pic taken without permission etc just to pick up a box of Frosted Flakes and a loaf of bread. 🤷♀️
Word.
I feel like it’s nicer for her to do this than sending out her assistant to pick up McDonald’s for her 🤷🏻♀️
Kylie like to eat, that’s a plus as far as I’m concerned. She is not starving herself.
Kickbacks. She just advertised for them hardcore.
Honestly, I’m surprised it’s not more.
I wonder if Kylie will be promoting Postmates on Instagram? She gets paid and Postmates gets access to her many followers.
I live in NYC and its super normal to have food delivered regularly. It is a way of life here. I guarantee there are wealthy people spending 10k or more on delivery. I’m no 10k spender but definitely like to have a coffee and bagel delivered to my work some mornings. Besides, there is a whole economy of delivery workers that make money off delivering. So, I just hope she is tipping well!
I think it depends a lot on your generation. Like my mom would be appalled at someone wasting that kind of money on food delivery. I’ve done grocery pickup from Walmart before, that’s free. Idk if I would pay to have food delivered. I’m kind of in the middle ground on this. I’ve had co workers use the ubereats to get food delivered when they just didn’t want to leave. For an occasional splurge I might do it or if I couldn’t leave work to go get some food. I’ve never used Ubereats or GrubHub because I figured it was too expensive.
I guess it all depends on what you feel like spending your money on. For me, I’d rather spend that money on something else. I also dont live in areas where it’s real congested like NYC.
I’m not even 40 and it appalls me. But the millions of ways people spend their money, appalls me. However I am extremely tight fisted and realize that my ways probably appall others! As long as I’m not paying for it, it’s none of my business though.
Who cares how she spends her money? I’d probably do the same if I had that much cash. People spending on convenience helps create jobs for people.
I find it very hard to believe she doesn’t have a household staff who stocks the basics for her in the kitchen. Of course she’s not shopping for herself, Postmates or not.
That amount of money seems incredibly wasteful to me for what it is, but then again, she has bajillions of dollars, and better she blow it on that sort of stuff, small business and delivery fees, than on more lip fillers.
This food-delivery phenomenon is growing down here, too. We do our own shopping and cooking, to the point of making a massive pot of pasta sauce (sometimes even with home-made meatballs!) and freezing it in batches. It’s great for an easy meal, or for when unexpecteds pop in. We do the same with a lovely, restorative chicken soup. My daughter will be 5-years cancer free on 4 July, but as her immune system has been severely ompromised by the chemo, she often gets fevers due to picking up everything that’s going around, and Nonna’s chicken soup is all she can stomach. But I digress.. About once a month, we get burgers and chips delivered from a little family-owned business. Thy are located in our massively-extended local shopping centre. Trying to get parking there is a killer, hence the delivery. The burgers… Old-fashioned Aussie burgers with beetroot and caramelised onions… to die for. And shall I tell you about their hot chippies? The ones with crisp, golden outsides and soft, fluffy insides? The ones that are always still hot on delivery and doused with just the right amount of chicken salt? And you know the portions are very generous, and you’ve already eaten too much, but you just can’t stop eating… it’s that delicious. Oh, my.
Glad to hear she’s cancer free!
AnnaKist, what’s chicken salt?
Well wishes to your daughter!
I don’t like the Kardashian/Jenner clan at ALL but honestly if I had that kind of money I’d probably do the same thing. Also the service publishing her receipts and purchase history just feels intrusive and gross.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is some sort of endorsement. I wonder if postmates is FREE for her as long as she allows them to publish her receipts?
She’s totally not getting paid to promote them!
Wait did she spend 10 thousand dollars on delivery charges or on delivery charges plus food? I am guessing on any given day she probably has 10 to 15 people over at her house. She probably feeds them all. The life of rich people ahhh.
Also, how on earth does Rob afford to do that?
It’s a little funny because when us peasants think about 10K, that’s like A TON of money. For her, that’s probably like $10 to us, given she is worth so much money. On top of that, sounds like she is endorsing them, so they most likely paid her back what she spent. It’s crazy to think how the super famous can get anything for free basically, if they are willing to schill for it on their social media.
Separate note, good for her that she can eat tons of bagels and cream cheese and fast food while remaining about a size 2-4. I personally would get huge eating like that lol
Clearly none of you have tried to park at a Trader Joe’s in LA. It takes you 45 minutes to drive 5 miles, then you spend another 20 trying to park. I live in OC now, but was just lamenting the LA grocery store trauma with a friend of mine. I also use Prime Now a bunch, especially if my kid is sick and I’m trapped indoors.
I really like grocery shopping tbh (and I’m picky about fresh produce during the off-season for the farmers market) but I have a toddler and I’m 8 months pregnant and grocery and food delivery is a lifesaver lol it’s totally worth eating the delivery fee to not have to drag myself out with a cranky toddler and still be able to cook a healthy dinner. If I were as rich as her, I can’t say I wouldn’t be ordering as often as her. I imagine that she’s pretty easily recognized when she goes out too so it helps with that hassle.
It probably would cost way more to have a body guard ready to go to the grocery store with her at odd times. I’m with Kashmir on this.
If Trader Joe’s allowed for folks to shop online and have food delivered, I would take advantage of that if only cause shopping at TJ’s in NYC is a pain.
That said, she could easily have Whole Foods, Ralph’s or Von’s nearby and/or shop online to have them delivered. I know she can easily afford postmates but it seems like a waste of money.
It’s only gross to me in the sense in that it highlights the incredible divide between the rich and the struggling in this country. Like, people are out there scraping by while the government slashes food benefits. Otherwise, I wouldn’t care.
I don’t see the big deal. I use grocery delivery services all the time. It’s cold AF outside, I rather not go to the gorcery store, lug the shit to my car, to my house etc. Most places deliver for free or very littler ($5) if you’re local – like Key Food, Stop n Shop. I would be pissed if someone saw all the nonsense I purchase. Yes, of course we 4 different types of coffee creamer!!!!
I work next door to a large grocery store, so, I buy meat, frozen foods, dairy, produce there but I LOVE Wal Mart .com.
You can order anything non perishable and have it at your doorstep within a couple of days and I hate hauling home the heavy stuff too.
Dang! I go to work, I go to the store, I load the groceries into the cart, haul the groceries to the car and then I unload the car and haul them into the house and then still have to put them away. Nope.
Once you hit $35., shipping is free.
I don’t get fast food delivered unless it’s pizza or Asian food straight from the restaurant and the places I checked around here that deliver from numerous places have a long wait time and how is my food going to be hot and fresh?
Amazon prime is good for some grocery items too.
I tend to avoid the grocery store until late at night.
Fun to see what rich people order, but man, I’d be PISSED if Postmates published my info.
This seems like a very modest amount if this is her entire total for eating out (I think it’s not). It made me think about how much I spend on eating out compared to my wealth (or income). Around $2,500/year and that’s eating out but includes getting meals for myself plus two children. I’m no where near as wealthy as her so I’m sort of rethinking how much I spend on eating out. *sigh*
I had a roommate a while back who would order Postmates almost everyday. She also frequently used Eaze, marijuana delivery, which led to couch lock, thereby triggering the need for Postmates. There were tons of grocery stores nearby, but she claimed her anxiety was so bad she couldn’t leave the house. We lived in a rough neighborhood with no cars but damn if I wasn’t hauling ass up the hill to Trader Joe’s every week; when you live in SF, food budgeting is essential.
However if I were rich like Kylie, I’d order Postmates everyday, why not? Especially with a new baby, that sounds stressful. Bring on the convenience
So I live in NYC and not going to lie once you get use to the convenience of something, it somehow gets easier to rationalize Uber Eats, Seamless, and Postmates, and getting groceries delivered.. And I spend a lot of money on it. Kylie has hundreds of millions of dollars so 10K is not much. Honestly, I’ve probably spent at least 1K on delivery food/groceries in the last year. Combine that with her probably getting mobbed every time she goes anywhere, I wouldn’t leave my house either. I don’t really get the negative attention on this
I mean, it’s not like it’s easy for her to just run out to the grocery store. She has to take a bodyguard with her, she has to worry about how she looks for the paps…much easier to just pay for delivery.
She’s someone who can’t just go to the grocery store like everyone else, though. I don’t really see an issue with her using a delivery service. My local Target has started doing it and I think I might occasionally take them up on it if it’s bad weather or I’m sick.
This smells of advertisement…
No love for the Kardashians, but she is rich so who cares? We are middle class and use Postmates. This is not a big deal.🙄
I would 100% either hire a chef, probably my first choice, or use a meal service if I was rich. Especially if you had to stay in shape for your living. I love food, heck I may hire a whole team of specialty chefs just because I could do it.
Why not just send one of her staff to do her shopping?
Well she really can’t just go to the store. I have no idea what Postmates is but I know people who use food shopping services and they are FAR from famous.