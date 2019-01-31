Viola Davis: ‘When you talk about anything about menopause, men just die’

Jimmy Kimmel should book Viola Davis as a guest every night. She was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and she was a delight. The segment started with Jimmy complimenting Viola’s hair (which does look fab). Viola told Jimmy that what most people don’t know is that maintaining an afro is very hard, which is true, I did not know that but the way Viola described it, I get it. This led to one of the funniest stories I have heard in a while. I can summarize it for you but it’s best when Viola tells it so watch it if you can:
Viola said that she used to wear a wig because afros are so hard to maintain. She made the mistake of wearing the wig to an MRI. She had bobby pins in and MRIs use powerful magnets. When Viola walked into the room, “that wig started floating off my head,” and the pins flew like bullets, terrifying the poor nurse. The story prompted Jimmy to ask Viola if she was okay (because she needed an MRI) and Viola explained it’s just something women need. This led to Viola discussing menopause and how men can’t handle even hearing the word. Jimmy, bless him, fell on his sword and claimed he didn’t even know what menopause was.
When you talk about anything especially dealing with menopause or breasts, men just die a slow death
I know this is going to sound like a very stupid questions, specially for a man my age, what is menopause?
You know what? Menopause is hell, Jimmy. Menopause is a dark hole, okay? That’s what menopause is. And that’s where I’m at right now. I will either love my husband today or kill him today.
How long does it last?
You know what? Somebody needs to tell me that.
Can I get an A-MEN, please? Viola is only three years older than me, so I’m wondering if she’s in perimenopause like me. It’s all hell, as she said. She’s telling the truth about men not being able to handle discussions on women’s health. I will mention perimenopause (mostly as an answer as to why my brain has short circuited). If there are more than two men there, the conversation stops, with the men looking at their hands. My friend’s husband said she’d embarrassed him by mentioning she was having a hot flash and she felt bad for that. I’d really like to see this change. We cannot keep covering up our health issues for the sake of men’s delicate feelings.
Viola also discussed the weight gain that comes with menopause. She’s struggling with it as much as I am. I’ve only gone up one dress size, but I feel like I’ve failed somehow. I understand that this sounds absurd and I don’t want sympathy, just solidarity. If we can’t speak about it openly, we’ll never know that what we’re going through is normal.
Photo credit: Instagram, YouTube and WENN Photos
I watched the interview on YouTube last night … she is hilarious!
Menopause is Hell. I had a hysterectomy 10 years ago, and to this day I still have horrible hot flashes. It’s the gift that keeps on giving for me. No one tells you that some women continue to have symptoms of menopause long after they have gone through it.
I had my hysterectomy two years ago and the hot flashes suck. My daughter laughs when I start pulling off clothes, fanning myself or put my head in the refrigerator. I laugh back and tell her: just you wait.
YES to menopause being hell. My doctor’s have chemically induced it early for me post cancer treatment. The hot flashes are the WORST. Cheers to Viola!
My husband didn’t know what menopause was either until his brother told him.
His brother and his wife had been through an extremely rocky several years, where the brother said many times that she’s crazy and made plans to leave her after the youngest graduated. This went on for a long time, every time hub came home from a visit with his bro there were more woe is me stories about how terrible his wife was.
Fast forward to several months back and I see a sappy love post on Facebook from said brother to his wife, so I ask my husband about it. He said, “Oh yeah, I forgot to tell you. Apparently she went into this thing called menopause now so she’s completely calmed down and they are getting along great!”
He said they had this conversation about how great this menopause thing is… I don’t think he really understands it at all. He thinks it’s something that just happens in a day.
I don’t really understand what will happen at all myself, and I don’t have a close mother figure, so I completely agree that people should be more open about it.
Anyway, I’m 39 now so I guess me and my husband both will be figuring out what all is involved soon enough.
Yes, menopause is difficult but not having your period anymore is awesome! I don’t think we focus on that enough. I love not having to deal with that mess anymore.
A-men!!
Also, I would’ve loved to hear the story of her reading her old love letters.