Viola Davis: ‘When you talk about anything about menopause, men just die’

Jimmy Kimmel should book Viola Davis as a guest every night. She was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and she was a delight. The segment started with Jimmy complimenting Viola’s hair (which does look fab). Viola told Jimmy that what most people don’t know is that maintaining an afro is very hard, which is true, I did not know that but the way Viola described it, I get it. This led to one of the funniest stories I have heard in a while. I can summarize it for you but it’s best when Viola tells it so watch it if you can:

Viola said that she used to wear a wig because afros are so hard to maintain. She made the mistake of wearing the wig to an MRI. She had bobby pins in and MRIs use powerful magnets. When Viola walked into the room, “that wig started floating off my head,” and the pins flew like bullets, terrifying the poor nurse. The story prompted Jimmy to ask Viola if she was okay (because she needed an MRI) and Viola explained it’s just something women need. This led to Viola discussing menopause and how men can’t handle even hearing the word. Jimmy, bless him, fell on his sword and claimed he didn’t even know what menopause was.

When you talk about anything especially dealing with menopause or breasts, men just die a slow death I know this is going to sound like a very stupid questions, specially for a man my age, what is menopause?

You know what? Menopause is hell, Jimmy. Menopause is a dark hole, okay? That’s what menopause is. And that’s where I’m at right now. I will either love my husband today or kill him today. How long does it last?

You know what? Somebody needs to tell me that.

Can I get an A-MEN, please? Viola is only three years older than me, so I’m wondering if she’s in perimenopause like me. It’s all hell, as she said. She’s telling the truth about men not being able to handle discussions on women’s health. I will mention perimenopause (mostly as an answer as to why my brain has short circuited). If there are more than two men there, the conversation stops, with the men looking at their hands. My friend’s husband said she’d embarrassed him by mentioning she was having a hot flash and she felt bad for that. I’d really like to see this change. We cannot keep covering up our health issues for the sake of men’s delicate feelings.

Viola also discussed the weight gain that comes with menopause. She’s struggling with it as much as I am. I’ve only gone up one dress size, but I feel like I’ve failed somehow. I understand that this sounds absurd and I don’t want sympathy, just solidarity. If we can’t speak about it openly, we’ll never know that what we’re going through is normal.