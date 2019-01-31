Crafting supplies that you recommended for knitting, embroidery and more



My hobbies are television, technology (ok Twitter and Instagram) and fitness. I don’t consider myself crafty and am not skilled at making things. I tried embroidering last year but getting the basic stitches right was difficult. There are different kinds of stitches and I couldn’t get the hang of any of them. When my son was a baby I went to a stitch and bitch meeting for knitting but the women there were so advanced I was intimidated. They were patient and showed me basic stitching. It wasn’t something I was motivated to continue.

My mom is a quilter, she makes beautiful quilts and I have her pieces hanging in my house along with an amazing bedspread her best friend gave me. I am so impressed by the work they do but my god it looks complicated! You have to do that for years to be competent and I don’t even own a sewing machine.

With all that in mind, here are some crafting products I found on Amazon, including many things recommended to me on Twitter. Thank you to everyone who talked to me about this! I appreciate your help so much, especially LaUnicaAngelina, Emily, LovesPolitics and FrauSonne, who found us through The Royally Obsessed Podcast, when Kaiser was a guest. Love to all of you art bombers, pussy hat knitters and rock painters. You spread joy and art.

A book with patterns to inspire your embroidery



FrauSonne recommended Subversive Cross Stitch, which has plenty of patterns that motivate me to want to learn how to do this. Patterns include “Rat Bastard,” “Please Kill Me,” “I Hope You Choke” and “You Lie Like a Cheap Rug.” Reviewers love the patterns of course and say it’s easy to follow. One crafter writes “The content is not only helpful to new cross stitcher, it had my LOLing at every page.” Other awesome pattern books include Feminist Icon Cross Stitch (this one comes out next week!) and this Retro Christmas Cross Stitch book for cute gifting projects.

An embroidery floss organizer with stickers to keep track of thread



This organizer and floss winder was a recommendation. It comes with stickers with the DMC thread numbers to use. Users write that it’s a great price, that it’s a must-have for organizing embroidery projects, and that it keeps thread visible and untangled. Some people say that it’s poorly constructed, so you may want to research alternatives like this one.

A set of kniting and crochet hooks with a pretty case



This $10.99 set of crochet hooks is the number one best seller on Amazon in knitting. People write that these are “the best crochet needles I tried so far,” and that the needles are ergonomic and comfortable to hold. One person writes that “I am an absolute beginner and I have found this kit to be so helpful.” Here’s another set of crochet hooks that have over 900 positive reviews.

An easy-to-follow crochet book for beginners



Purchasers say that this book is “very simple to understand with lots of beautifully colored pictures,” and call it “easy to follow” and “a great reference.” Here’s another book for beginners that is also highly rated and this was also recommended.

A mini yarn set with 20 colors



This 100% premium cotton yarn features 20 colors and 65 total yards. Reviewers call them a “good buy” for variety, “perfect for scrap projects,” “super soft,” and “very good quality.”

Faux fur poms to accent your knitted creations



These faux fur poms are just $12.99 for 12 and are a fun and versatile addition to handmade hats, gloves, scarves and more. They come in different colors and have a loop for easy attachment. Crafters call them the “perfect size for hats,” “well made” and with “natural colors.” Some warn that they may have missing loops.

A kit to get you started scrapbooking



Scrapbooking can be expensive when you factor in the cost of all the supplies. This all-in-one kit features everything you need to create a unique and meaningful photobook gift. It has a blank book, gifting box, scissors, stickers, stencils, pens and accents. The kit and scissors are safe enough that kids can use them too. People call it an “awesome starter kit,” that’s of the “highest quality,” which looks “beautiful in person.” It also makes a very nice gift on its own. Other affordable options for all-in-one scrapbooking kits include this and this.

Thanks again to everyone who helped me with this affiliate post! I know it’s somewhat random. Honorable mentions include embroidery hoops, Sharpie oil-based paint markers, acrylic paint markers, liquid chalk markers and chalkboard paint.