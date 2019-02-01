Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt managed to sit in the same room together this week

This week, the Australian tabloid WHO published some exclusive photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in some kind of meeting in Beverly Hills. The photos were super-grainy, and I don’t even want to know what kind of high-powered telephoto infrared lens was used to capture what was in all likelihood a therapy session – you can see a few of the photos here.
I can’t even make out enough details in their expressions to say whether they were both miserable, but hey, I’m guessing it was not a happy moment. They’re both seated, and speaking to a third party – probably a therapist, like I said, or some kind of neutral moderator or arbitrator. The Blast claimed that the photos showed a “very animated conversation as a man sat across and listened… and both were able to avoid a huge scene as they made their way to the meeting.” Throughout the meeting, “Pitt could be seen pacing back and forth in the office as Jolie appeared to be visibly upset with the discussions.” The Blast’s sources claim that Angelina and Brad were doing one of their scheduled negotiations for the kids’ custody… but I’m not sure I believe that this was a conversation about custody.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly says that Brad and Angelina actually met up twice in the past week and “They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first. This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.” A second source claimed: “They have established a foundation … that is enabling the process to move forward in a much more thoughtful and peaceful manner.”
My opinion? They’re not negotiating with each other or trying to work out the nitty-gritty of custody or child support or alimony. I think they were meeting with a therapist or a family counselor and the subject was about how they can work towards being in the same room together with killing each other, for the sake of their kids. I think Angelina has figured out on the actual legal stuff, she needs to just let Samantha Bley Dejean handle everything.
Last thing – People Magazine had a weird story about how the Jolie-Pitt’s French chateau, Miraval, is releasing another wine. Sure.
Frankly it seemed Angelina finally feels comfortable/safe talking to Brad after the damage he did to her and the children.
She has always been the adult in the room and she continues to put her children’s welfare her number 1 priority.
Since Samantha came onboard, Angelina & children have been looking more relaxed and happy.
Both Angelina & Samantha put a legal stop to Brad’s bs and even the smear campaign has lessened.
I think this was the judge appointed mediator who is there to listen to both parties.
After two year, still supervised and not 50/50 custody shows Brad hasn’t fully redeemed himself in the children’s, the judge, Angelina & the mediator’s eyes.
Angelina seemed to have moved on from him and only cordial for the children’s sake.
Lastly I don’t give a damn about Brad and his projects but as long as the children feel safe with him again then that is great.
At one point it looks like he shows the therapist/lawyer something on his phone and you can see her with her hands in the air like she’s upset. Of course its hard to tell which picture came first, but i would think its a therapist about learning to effectively parent from separate homes
I think it’s the mediator who decides if Brad gets shared custody.
Brad is also seems agrivated with his pacing back and forth.
Well that paparazzi just paid off his student loans! Although if it is a therapy session I’m very uncomfortable with it being photographed.
So people are just standing outside therapist or lawyer offices now taking pictures through a window. I would hate to be famous.
Yeah the description of these photos seems like it’s a massive invasion of privacy in circumstances where both parties would reasonably expect it. I’m not going to click through – this is on the same spectrum imo as hacking private photos. Not going to add to site traffic and contribute to these types of pics being acceptable practice