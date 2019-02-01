Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt managed to sit in the same room together this week

This week, the Australian tabloid WHO published some exclusive photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in some kind of meeting in Beverly Hills. The photos were super-grainy, and I don’t even want to know what kind of high-powered telephoto infrared lens was used to capture what was in all likelihood a therapy session – you can see a few of the photos here.

I can’t even make out enough details in their expressions to say whether they were both miserable, but hey, I’m guessing it was not a happy moment. They’re both seated, and speaking to a third party – probably a therapist, like I said, or some kind of neutral moderator or arbitrator. The Blast claimed that the photos showed a “very animated conversation as a man sat across and listened… and both were able to avoid a huge scene as they made their way to the meeting.” Throughout the meeting, “Pitt could be seen pacing back and forth in the office as Jolie appeared to be visibly upset with the discussions.” The Blast’s sources claim that Angelina and Brad were doing one of their scheduled negotiations for the kids’ custody… but I’m not sure I believe that this was a conversation about custody.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly says that Brad and Angelina actually met up twice in the past week and “They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first. This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.” A second source claimed: “They have established a foundation … that is enabling the process to move forward in a much more thoughtful and peaceful manner.”

My opinion? They’re not negotiating with each other or trying to work out the nitty-gritty of custody or child support or alimony. I think they were meeting with a therapist or a family counselor and the subject was about how they can work towards being in the same room together with killing each other, for the sake of their kids. I think Angelina has figured out on the actual legal stuff, she needs to just let Samantha Bley Dejean handle everything.

Last thing – People Magazine had a weird story about how the Jolie-Pitt’s French chateau, Miraval, is releasing another wine. Sure.