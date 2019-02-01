The Queen is giving the Sussexes several pieces of art from the Royal Collection

By all accounts, the Duchess of Sussex’s visit to City, University of London was a smashing success. Teenagers and 20-somethings were lining up to get a glimpse of her. The office buildings around the event had workers straining out of their windows to see her. So I feel a little bit sorry for those well-wishers that Meghan’s outfit was kind of boring and goth-lite. Meghan repeated a Givenchy coat, as we said yesterday. But it looks like she did a bespoke Givenchy dress which was new-to-us. Again, I don’t understand bespoke stuff for pregnant women. Unless you’re going to the Oscars or some huge red-carpet thing, I just feel like “stretchy and off-the-rack” would be fine. Meghan also repeated a pair of Manolo Blahniks which we’ve seen before.
In a month – or longer – Meghan and Harry will be moving into Frogmore Cottage. Reportedly, they’ve been enjoying the renovation process and the decorating choices they’ve had to make. They’ve committed to a grey-and-white palette for the nursery. But now Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl says that the Sussexes are getting yet another gift from the Queen: their choice of priceless artwork from the Royal Collection, arguably the greatest collection of artwork in the world.
Vanity Fair has learned that the Sussexes were gifted a very special housewarming present from the Queen, to be placed in their Windsor dream house ahead of the arrival of their baby in April. Harry’s grandmother has invited them to choose several pieces from her priceless art collection to hang in their new home.
“Meghan and Harry have been told they can choose some art work for Frogmore Cottage,” says a Palace insider. “They have been presented with a list of paintings that would be available to them and they are making up their minds as to what they would like to hang in their new home.”
When it comes to choosing a piece, Harry and Meghan will have an array of options. The Royal Art Collection is the largest collection of privately owned art in the world. Comprising more than 1 million pieces. It is housed in royal residences around the country and includes six Rembrandts, more than 50 paintings by Canaletto, at least 600 drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci, and over 13 Rubens paintings, plus, at least 20 drawings by Michelangelo. The collection also includes contemporary works by the likes of Andy Warhol and Anish Kapoor. The Queen also allowed Prince William and Kate Middleton to choose from the collection after their marriage, and several of her favorite paintings are on display in Anmer Hall and the Cambridges’ apartments in Kensington Palace.
Both Meghan and Harry are avid art collectors. Harry reportedly spent several thousand pounds on a painting for Meghan, Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by British artist Van Donna, during their courtship. Meghan’s interest in art is something she has apparently bonded over with her father-in-law, Prince Charles.
I seem to remember that Prince Harry is quite artistic – he paints too, like his dad, although I think Charles is much more prolific. But I like that the Queen gave them a pre-approved list of what they could choose from, so there would be no issues of “but I want THAT painting, granny!” Can you even imagine having access to that kind of heavy-duty art work? Having original da Vincis on your walls? Getting to look at a Rembrandt every single day? Lordy. And I would be willing to bet that unlike the Cambridges, they won’t have unfortunately-named artwork in their sitting room.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I don’t necessarily believe anything by Katie Nicholl since she’s usually wrong about everything and I don’t like the way she framed it as a gift rather than a loan, since it will be a loan. (She even agreed with that after someone on twitter criticized her for her wording.) But anyway, this is exactly what was done for the Cambridges, and most likely every other royal setting up house. Hopefully we won’t hear “inside palace sources” making up stories later about how Meghan made the queen cry after demanding paintings that were offered and then withdrawn or yelled at staff about ugly frames or something. We should write up the most ridiculous things we can imagine and see how long it takes royal reporters to claim it as fact. #myPalaceSource
I liked her outfit yesterday! Yes, all black but very pretty and she looked very nice.
As to the art – I cant imagine having access to that kind of artwork to hang in your house. Wow.
And I feel like at least now we know how the tiara-picking went down. “Here are the tiaras available to you. Pick one.”
Ouuu I do not like this look. She looks so severe with her hair done like that. If it wasn’t pulled so tight to the scalp, maybe I’d like it more. But it’s the combination of the hair with the all black outfit I think that throws it off. Her hair done like that while wearing jewel tones, or something brighter/lighter wouldn’t come off so harsh, I think. I also don’t really understand the coat. It looks like it’s a short sleeve jacket with sleeves added … I’m guessing it’s supposed to be kind of cape like? If she’d swapped the jacket for one of her lighter colored ones I think it’d be a lot better.
Take the Da Vinci. Stay away from those baroque frames. LOL.
Seriously though, kinda cool.
When my son was a child he used to draw on the walls with his crayons and pretend he was a artist. Can you imagine if their child managed to be able to reach one of those paintings?
Prince Harry: “Gran Gran, you know that lovely Rembrandt you let us have? Well TS(Toddler Sussex) decided to make it “more pretty” You do like sunshine yellow and Kermit green I hope?
RBC, that’s what I was thinking. A toddler flinging a remote could do damage. I went to the Charles 2nd exhibition last year and fell in love with Rembrandt’s portrait of his mother. So beautiful. It’s annoying that a lot of the artwork it is hidden away.
The sheer volume of culturally and historically significant art in this private collection, tucked away from public view, is overwhelming. It just seems a waste to display them in these private residences for a handful of people to appreciate. Sigh.
Yeah this is kind of the flip side to my initial reaction of “wow! imagine getting to pick from this kind of art!”…..imagine having that much art hanging in private residences as part of the “royal collection” and the public does not get to view it.
Vanity Fair is wrong on this – the Royal Collection is not privately owned, it is owned by the Crown. Even the royal family website acknowledges this. I agree that it is a shame that we can’t see more of it, but we can visit Buckingham Palace (where a lot of the staggering Canaletto are kept), Windsor Castle, and the Queen’s Gallery, where they rotate pieces from the Royal Collection.
I absolutely agree, all historically significant art must be exhibited in museums .