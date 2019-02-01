The Queen is giving the Sussexes several pieces of art from the Royal Collection

By all accounts, the Duchess of Sussex’s visit to City, University of London was a smashing success. Teenagers and 20-somethings were lining up to get a glimpse of her. The office buildings around the event had workers straining out of their windows to see her. So I feel a little bit sorry for those well-wishers that Meghan’s outfit was kind of boring and goth-lite. Meghan repeated a Givenchy coat, as we said yesterday. But it looks like she did a bespoke Givenchy dress which was new-to-us. Again, I don’t understand bespoke stuff for pregnant women. Unless you’re going to the Oscars or some huge red-carpet thing, I just feel like “stretchy and off-the-rack” would be fine. Meghan also repeated a pair of Manolo Blahniks which we’ve seen before.

In a month – or longer – Meghan and Harry will be moving into Frogmore Cottage. Reportedly, they’ve been enjoying the renovation process and the decorating choices they’ve had to make. They’ve committed to a grey-and-white palette for the nursery. But now Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl says that the Sussexes are getting yet another gift from the Queen: their choice of priceless artwork from the Royal Collection, arguably the greatest collection of artwork in the world.

Vanity Fair has learned that the Sussexes were gifted a very special housewarming present from the Queen, to be placed in their Windsor dream house ahead of the arrival of their baby in April. Harry’s grandmother has invited them to choose several pieces from her priceless art collection to hang in their new home. “Meghan and Harry have been told they can choose some art work for Frogmore Cottage,” says a Palace insider. “They have been presented with a list of paintings that would be available to them and they are making up their minds as to what they would like to hang in their new home.” When it comes to choosing a piece, Harry and Meghan will have an array of options. The Royal Art Collection is the largest collection of privately owned art in the world. Comprising more than 1 million pieces. It is housed in royal residences around the country and includes six Rembrandts, more than 50 paintings by Canaletto, at least 600 drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci, and over 13 Rubens paintings, plus, at least 20 drawings by Michelangelo. The collection also includes contemporary works by the likes of Andy Warhol and Anish Kapoor. The Queen also allowed Prince William and Kate Middleton to choose from the collection after their marriage, and several of her favorite paintings are on display in Anmer Hall and the Cambridges’ apartments in Kensington Palace. Both Meghan and Harry are avid art collectors. Harry reportedly spent several thousand pounds on a painting for Meghan, Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by British artist Van Donna, during their courtship. Meghan’s interest in art is something she has apparently bonded over with her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

I seem to remember that Prince Harry is quite artistic – he paints too, like his dad, although I think Charles is much more prolific. But I like that the Queen gave them a pre-approved list of what they could choose from, so there would be no issues of “but I want THAT painting, granny!” Can you even imagine having access to that kind of heavy-duty art work? Having original da Vincis on your walls? Getting to look at a Rembrandt every single day? Lordy. And I would be willing to bet that unlike the Cambridges, they won’t have unfortunately-named artwork in their sitting room.