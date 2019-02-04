David Duchovny: I don’t need my teenagers to be impressed or proud of me

David Duchovny Likes Creative Discomfort: 'That’s What It’s All About' https://t.co/BPIiegTZ8g — People (@people) January 31, 2019



David Duchovny was on People Live, I’m pretty sure he was promoting his music but he’s also an author, he has an undergraduate degree from Princeton and an M.A. in English literature from Yale, and of course we know him as an actor. I enjoy his interviews and he has a lot of wisdom to share. He comes across as matter-of-fact and hard working, and I appreciate that. Plus I could relate to what he said about his teenage kids.

What makes you most uncomfortable and what are you most comfortable with

That’s a great question because that’s what it’s all about. It’s really hard to sit down and write every day. It’s uncomfortable. It take a lot of discipline because nobody is asking me to write. I have to do it to myself. I have to sit down, that’s hard. Music, I can get very nervous singing live. I’m not like, Mr. Pitch. Acting, as much as I’ve done it there can be days when I get tight. That’s your job to figure out what’s going on and to work through it. Do you kids understand what a big moment this is? (with X-Files coming back)

No. That’s fine. I don’t need them to be impressed or proud of me. I’d rather be impressed and proud of them. If he gave her 19 year-old daughter advice on acting

I said be on time and listen and be professional and be nice, the things that you can control. She’s such an impressive kid to me or adult whatever, I just ruined everything. On how becoming a dad changed how he thought of his own father

You let go of so much stuff because you’re like ‘This is impossible. No wonder we all make mistakes.’

They showed photos of his kids, his son is literally named Kyd, he’s 16, and his daughter, Madelaine West, will be 20 in April. She’s striking, which is not surprising considering her parents are David and his ex, Tea Leoni. That was so cute when he talked about his kids. He said he gets more nervous seeing his son pitching in baseball than if it was him up there. I like David Duchovny, he’s a thoughtful guy and he gave me a lot of food for thought. Of course I totally agree with him about his teens. It’s also so true that you have to push through when something makes you uncomfortable. I don’t always do that, but when I do I can make big changes in my life. That’s what the podcast is like for me now, it’s scary but there’s something exhilarating about it.

You know his kids are impressed when they get courtside seats at Knicks games.

