NE Patriot Duron Harmon says he’s not interested in visiting the Trump White House

I totally forgot/blanked on the fact that the “Patriots getting invited to the Trump White House” was such a big story in 2017. Russian asset Donald Trump had just risen to power and he was a bigly fan of the New England Patriots. They won the Super Bowl that year, and their win set off months of back-and-forth reporting about which players would skip out on the invitation to the Trump All-White House. Tom Brady – who kept a MAGA hat in his locker in 2016 – made some noise about how he didn’t understand why anyone would have a problem with him cozying up to a white supremacist, but in the end, Brady didn’t even go to the White House. Then again, he didn’t go when President Obama was in office either. Trump looked bigly upset that Brady didn’t come to the WH too. Well, cue another two months of speculation, probably. Less than 24 hours after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win, a Patriot has already come out and said he has no desire to visit the Trump White House.
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon — one of the key players in the Super Bowl — says he will NOT be joining the team to visit Donald Trump … explaining, “They don’t want me in the White House.” Harmon was a STUD on Sunday night — stepping in when Patrick Chung went down with an injury and making two of the biggest plays of the game. First, he broke up what would have been a TD pass to L.A. Rams WR Brandin Cooks in the 4th quarter — and later on in the game, he was the guy who forced Jared Goff to throw that final interception.
After the game, we saw Harmon leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his son — and they were TURNED UP!! Duron had big celebration plans — he was looking forward to hanging out with Snoop, Cardi B and Meek Mill — but he ain’t making the trip to Washington D.C. Harmon said “it would be dope” to follow the lead of the Golden State Warriors and visit Barack Obama instead.
You know what I appreciate? I appreciate that the NBA has led the way for “sports teams snubbing the Trump White House.” Between LeBron James and the entirety of the Golden State Warriors organization, they’ve given political cover to any team or athlete to snub Trump. Even college teams have refused to go to the Trump White House in the past two years. Anyway, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Patriots do get invited, and it wouldn’t surprise me if most of the players avoid the trip, Tom Brady included. I mean, how many cold McDonald’s cheeseburgers can Gronk really eat?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
About half the team skipped the trip two years ago. I don’t see Donta Hightower or Patrick Chung going now. Devin McCourty would only go for the experience of giving Jason his own visit to the White House, if Jason wants to skip, Devin will do, as he did two years ago. Brady didn’t “keep” a hat in his locker. A case of the stupid hats were delivered to the locker room and put in everyone’s locker. All of them, including the one in Brady’s locker, were gone the next day.
Do you have a source for the comment that they were put in everyone’s locker? I don’t recall seeing photos of the hat in anyone else’s locker. I’ve been a Pats fan my entire life, live here, and listen to Boston sports radio daily and never heard that. Plus after the hat incident, Tom came out and said he and the Cheeto were longtime friends and he always supports his friends.
Anyway, I hope they all, as a team, decide not to go and it’s just Bill, Tom and Bob there with their buddy. Tom was such a coward last time for not going to support his huge longtime friend!! He may be a GOAT on the field but between his maga love and his stupid comments about his brain being wired to take hits and stuff he’s an idiot off the field IMO.
I don’t remember. It was covered locally at the time by the local papers and news stations. Those hats were everywhere in that locker room and it was explained that Trump had sent one for every player on the team. LaGarrette Blount made jokes about them. But, as always, the other players get ignored. None of them, not even Brady, were ever seen wearing the things.
You mean you dont want go eat cheeseburgers with Trump?
Nah, I bet for them and Brady he rolls out the red carpet. Steaks and shrimp all around.
Re; Tom Brady – Whether he had the hat by choice or not – he is one of the most famous and beloved players in the NFL and as far as I know has done and said NOTHING to indicate that he a) doesnt support Trump and b) Supports Kaep in ANY way. Correct me if I’m wrong about this.
Not good enough, sorry.
He doesn’t make political comments except to say he doesn’t make political comments. He has said that he supports whatever protests his teammates choose to make and a year ago, when they chose to make a protest in support of Kaep, front row kneeling, second row standing behind with arms linked, he was there with his arms linked with his teammates. He could have chosen to stay in the locker room.
The guy has spent 19 years trying to avoid making political statements. Trump is not the first who tried to use him Bush, Kerry, and Romney all tried too.
@Lightpurple I respect your opinion, and I imagine you’re a big fan (as apparently is 90% of my timeline?), but for me, ‘he doesnt make pilitical statements’ is just not good enough. We can’t compare the current climate or idiot in chief to Bush/Kerry or Romney. For me, if someone isn’t using their (insanely enormous) platform to offer support, or at least clearly separate yourself from white supremacist supporters, then that’s a problem. I don’t care how far he can throw the ball, or how pretty he is while he does it – his silence on these issues is no good. For me, ‘He doesn’t make political statements’ is just not good enough, and frankly, speaks to his privilege that he can afford to choose to be silent.
And this doesn’t just apply to him. It applies to anyone in position of power and influence who chooses to remain silent in these times.
That photo of 45 surrounded by fast food and the portrait of Lincoln overlooking him, makes me laugh
The owner of the Patriots is one of Trumps best buddies and said trumpy is doing a great job Sunday night.
The last time the Patriots turned up at the White House it was with an unsigned ball compared to the signatures covered ball presented to Obama.
Brady is a trump supporter, if he turns up at the White House Giselle will be out of the Country.