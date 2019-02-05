NE Patriot Duron Harmon says he’s not interested in visiting the Trump White House

Embed from Getty Images

I totally forgot/blanked on the fact that the “Patriots getting invited to the Trump White House” was such a big story in 2017. Russian asset Donald Trump had just risen to power and he was a bigly fan of the New England Patriots. They won the Super Bowl that year, and their win set off months of back-and-forth reporting about which players would skip out on the invitation to the Trump All-White House. Tom Brady – who kept a MAGA hat in his locker in 2016 – made some noise about how he didn’t understand why anyone would have a problem with him cozying up to a white supremacist, but in the end, Brady didn’t even go to the White House. Then again, he didn’t go when President Obama was in office either. Trump looked bigly upset that Brady didn’t come to the WH too. Well, cue another two months of speculation, probably. Less than 24 hours after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win, a Patriot has already come out and said he has no desire to visit the Trump White House.

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon — one of the key players in the Super Bowl — says he will NOT be joining the team to visit Donald Trump … explaining, “They don’t want me in the White House.” Harmon was a STUD on Sunday night — stepping in when Patrick Chung went down with an injury and making two of the biggest plays of the game. First, he broke up what would have been a TD pass to L.A. Rams WR Brandin Cooks in the 4th quarter — and later on in the game, he was the guy who forced Jared Goff to throw that final interception. After the game, we saw Harmon leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his son — and they were TURNED UP!! Duron had big celebration plans — he was looking forward to hanging out with Snoop, Cardi B and Meek Mill — but he ain’t making the trip to Washington D.C. Harmon said “it would be dope” to follow the lead of the Golden State Warriors and visit Barack Obama instead.

You know what I appreciate? I appreciate that the NBA has led the way for “sports teams snubbing the Trump White House.” Between LeBron James and the entirety of the Golden State Warriors organization, they’ve given political cover to any team or athlete to snub Trump. Even college teams have refused to go to the Trump White House in the past two years. Anyway, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Patriots do get invited, and it wouldn’t surprise me if most of the players avoid the trip, Tom Brady included. I mean, how many cold McDonald’s cheeseburgers can Gronk really eat?

