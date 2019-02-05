21 Savage’s lawyer released a statement on his client’s detainment & deportation

The “21 Savage is a British citizen and he’s being deported by ICE” story got hijacked by Demi Lovato on Sunday. Very few people even knew that 21 Savage wasn’t a born-and-bred Atlanta artist, and when Twitter found out that he was being deported, they had some jokes. When Demi laughed at those jokes, (Black) Twitter turned on her and bullied her into deleting her account. It was a scene. But let’s forget about Demi for a moment and just focus on the whole deportation issue. It looks like 21 Savage was brought to America as a minor, and his parents let his visa lapse, which makes him eligible for some kind of “Dreamer” status. Plus, he’s fathered American-citizen children. So, 21 Savage’s lawyer Charles H. Kuck has issued a statement about 21 Savage’s deportation:

ICE detained She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the well-known Atlanta based recording artist and songwriter also known as ’21 Savage.’ Based upon incorrect information about prior criminal charges and now refusing to release him on bond of any amount, despite the fact that he has a pending U-Visa application (as the victim of crime) with USCIS, and that he has relief from removal available to him. Mr. Abraham-Joseph has never hid his immigration status from the US government. The Department of Homeland Security has known his address and his history since his filing for the U Visa in 2017, yet they took no action against him until this past weekend. ICE can only continue to detain individuals who are a threat the community or a flight risk to not show up at their hearings. Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry. Likewise, Mr. Abraham-Joseph’s is clearly not a danger to the community, and in fact, his contributions to local communities and schools that he grew up in are examples of the type of immigrant we want in America. ICE has not charged Mr. Abraham-Joseph with any crime. As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own. This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States. He rose above the difficult circumstances of his youth to achieve success and make contributions to our society that rival any of those by a natural born citizen. Mr. Abraham-Joseph has US citizen children that he supports and is eligible for relief from deportation. We and he will fight for his release, for his family, and his right to remain in our country. No one would expect less from him.

This whole thing is educational journey for me – I follow a lot of news stories about ICE, deportation, immigration, but I guess I didn’t realize how shady it was for ICE to arrest, detain and deport a guy who had actually filed all of the appropriate visa applications years ago, and someone who could make a good case for an “alien of extraordinary ability” visa (not to mention, he could be green-card eligible if he married an American citizen, like the mother of American children). I actually feel really sorry for 21 Savage. The only positive thing is that he’s really putting a face on ICE’s gestapo tactics under the Trump administration, and his case is educating the public.