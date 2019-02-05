Donald Trump invited a bullied sixth-grader named Joshua Trump to the SOTU

The State of the Union is happening tonight after Nancy Pelosi canceled that sh-t a few weeks ago. I still believe that Pelosi’s SOTU power move was one of the biggest reasons why Trump caved on the Trump Shutdown. So, the SOTU got delayed and it’s happening tonight. Members of Congress can invite special guests, and many of them are inviting guests with particular backstories to needle this president, people like: federal workers affected by the shutdown, survivors of mass shootings, women who protested Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to SCOTUS, undocumented immigrants who worked on Trump properties and more.

The White House also gets to invite “special guests” to the SOTU. And the president’s guest list is pretty much what you would expect, except for one name: Joshua Trump. At first I was like “wasn’t that the guy Karlie Kloss married?!?” No, but good guess. Karlie married Joshua Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner (but might as well be Jared Trump). No, Joshua Trump is a sixth grader who is being bullied in school because of his name:

Joshua Trump is a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware. He appreciates science, art, and history. He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future. His hero and best friend is his Uncle Cody, who serves in the United States Air Force. Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name. He is thankful to the First Lady and the Trump family for their support.

[From WhiteHouse.gov]

First and foremost, DO NOT BULLY CHILDREN. The point of this post is not to pile on an 11-year-old kid. He did nothing wrong. He just has the name “Trump” and it’s not his fault. I am writing about this because… we always knew something like this was going to happen, right? It’s the product of Melania Trump’s Be Best “anti-bullying” campaign combined with Donald Trump being the most pathetic school-yard bully out there. If Donald Trump wants to highlight how bullying is awful, maybe he should delete his account. He literally only cares about the victims of bullying when they have the same last name (and when they’re white, because if a black kid with the name Damon Trump was being bullied, Bigly wouldn’t care).