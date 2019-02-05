Was Bridget Moynahan shady on Twitter during the Super Bowl?

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy vintage-scandal-tinged gossip as much as the next person. Knowing the history of who slept with whom and who got pregnant and who left said pregnant lady makes for a richer gossiping experience. But also: it’s been 12 years since Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan were together. I could see that there would still be huge gossip potential if the whole pregnant-and-abandoned thing happened just a few years ago, but these days… everybody has moved on. Bridget is happily married, Tom is happily married, and everybody co-parents like adults and it’s fine. But everybody still waits to see what Bridget is going to say or tweet whenever Tom wins another Super Bowl. And this year, she kept it brief:
Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP
— Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 4, 2019
She tweeted that before Julian Edelman got the MVP award, so it was more about Bridget understanding which Patriot did the most for the team, as opposed to her being “shady” and saying Tom was undeserving.
Now, all that being said, Bridget did retweet this:
I’m tired of the Patriots. I mean really, really tired of them. But I gotta say, last night was a big night for the Jewish people; and for that, I’m grateful. #EdelmanMVP
— Dan Senor (@dansenor) February 4, 2019
The whole “I’m tired of the Patriots” thing – I feel that. I feel that so much. They’re exhausting. I have a similar feeling with ageing tennis players who are still murdering the next-gen guys – why is so difficult for the young guys to get their asses in gear and beat these old dudes? Tom Brady is 41 years old!! It shouldn’t be THIS difficult. But was it shady for Bridget to retweet that? Eh. Again, it’s been 12 years. She’s tired of all of this too.
She’s gorgeous! That’s all I’ve got. Well, I guess one more thing, this vintage gossip story has always been of interest to me.
I suspect he did her real dirty when he found out she was pregnant. She’s always seemed to hold onto some bitterness. That’s coming from somewhere.
Or maybe she’s jealous he moved on and is happy.
Not everything is legit.
How? They had broken up a few times and had been split for awhile when she found out she was expecting. Seems he took responsibility and is an involved parent and they all seem to have moved on a coparent just fine.
I guess that isn’t dramatic enough for people. Apparently it’s hard to believe that the adults are acting like adults.
No matter what, that situation would not have been easy to handle.
@KittyCat
Yeah not everything’s legit.
She did a shady tweet last year too.
As much as ‘everyone’s happy now’ is the go-to narrative over the Tom-Gisele-Bridget farrago; Bridget’s subtle digs make me wonder.🤔🤔
Even more so with this 2nd tweet she like.
Moynnahan’s Bostonian herself (I think), so I expected here to stan like Chris Evans, Patriots ride-or-die to the end.🤷♀️
Is it shade when fact is stated.
Lowest viewership is 10 years. The people have spoken.
i don’t know in what world this seems shady.
In the same world where the Mary Poppins movie is racist… smh… people always looking to start trouble where there ain’t none…
I am sorry, I don’t understand. What is supposed to be a shade in this tweet? Isn’t tb12 tagged in the tweet not Tom Brady? This whole narrative of women holding into grudges just looking for ways to run over someone who wronged them years ago is bs. She is a mother and is married, yet she is supposed to cling to a man she is no longer with.
YASSSS.
I think it’s silly. A lot of people want to find drama where there probably isn’t any. It’s been long enough at this point that I seriously doubt she’s being shady at all.
I read that second one as pointing out that someone else agrees with her about Julian Edelman deserving the MVP.
Exactly this but shhhhhh we MUST continue the sexist narrative of a bitter, scorned woman! Always, ALWAYS ignore the fact that by all accounts, Bridget and Tom have managed to co-parent with mutual civility and respect/love for their son.
I read it the same.
There’s enough real crap in the world to get upset about, people need to stop looking for drama where there is none.
I’m a Patriots fan. I don’t see any real shade here. She tweeted Congrats. She retweeted it’s a big night for Jewish people bc Edelman won MVP. Yeah, the first part of the quote is questionable, but so what. If I were her I would be totally sick of my ex winning all the time. You want them to do well, but maybe not be the GOAT! Lol!
There is nothing to see here. She’s a fan (probably since childhood because she’s a local). She’s happy for them, full stop. She thought Julian should be MVP, like millions of others. It’s a nothingburger.
Leave her alone. I feel exactly the same way.
Bridget moved on years ago and isn’t the type to do that on social media anyway. But people want her to because it will help reinforce their perception of Tom Brady. Dude gives everyone enough on his own (seriously, he’s submitted a TB12 program as a Boston Marathon charity). Let’s let Bridget live in peace.
Wow. Okay.