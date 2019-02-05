Was Bridget Moynahan shady on Twitter during the Super Bowl?

'America Inside Out with Katie Couric' Premiere

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy vintage-scandal-tinged gossip as much as the next person. Knowing the history of who slept with whom and who got pregnant and who left said pregnant lady makes for a richer gossiping experience. But also: it’s been 12 years since Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan were together. I could see that there would still be huge gossip potential if the whole pregnant-and-abandoned thing happened just a few years ago, but these days… everybody has moved on. Bridget is happily married, Tom is happily married, and everybody co-parents like adults and it’s fine. But everybody still waits to see what Bridget is going to say or tweet whenever Tom wins another Super Bowl. And this year, she kept it brief:

She tweeted that before Julian Edelman got the MVP award, so it was more about Bridget understanding which Patriot did the most for the team, as opposed to her being “shady” and saying Tom was undeserving.

Now, all that being said, Bridget did retweet this:

The whole “I’m tired of the Patriots” thing – I feel that. I feel that so much. They’re exhausting. I have a similar feeling with ageing tennis players who are still murdering the next-gen guys – why is so difficult for the young guys to get their asses in gear and beat these old dudes? Tom Brady is 41 years old!! It shouldn’t be THIS difficult. But was it shady for Bridget to retweet that? Eh. Again, it’s been 12 years. She’s tired of all of this too.

wenn218630

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Was Bridget Moynahan shady on Twitter during the Super Bowl?”

  1. launicaangelina says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:04 am

    She’s gorgeous! That’s all I’ve got. Well, I guess one more thing, this vintage gossip story has always been of interest to me.

    Reply
  2. Idiotsgalore says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I suspect he did her real dirty when he found out she was pregnant. She’s always seemed to hold onto some bitterness. That’s coming from somewhere.

    Reply
    • Kittycat says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

      Or maybe she’s jealous he moved on and is happy.

      Not everything is legit.

      Reply
    • SamC says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:30 am

      How? They had broken up a few times and had been split for awhile when she found out she was expecting. Seems he took responsibility and is an involved parent and they all seem to have moved on a coparent just fine.

      Reply
      • Bryn says:
        February 5, 2019 at 9:36 am

        I guess that isn’t dramatic enough for people. Apparently it’s hard to believe that the adults are acting like adults.

    • DP says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

      No matter what, that situation would not have been easy to handle.

      Reply
    • Jegede says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:45 am

      @KittyCat

      Yeah not everything’s legit.

      She did a shady tweet last year too.

      As much as ‘everyone’s happy now’ is the go-to narrative over the Tom-Gisele-Bridget farrago; Bridget’s subtle digs make me wonder.🤔🤔

      Even more so with this 2nd tweet she like.
      Moynnahan’s Bostonian herself (I think), so I expected here to stan like Chris Evans, Patriots ride-or-die to the end.🤷‍♀️

      Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Is it shade when fact is stated.

    Lowest viewership is 10 years. The people have spoken.

    Reply
  4. Lizzie says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:11 am

    i don’t know in what world this seems shady.

    Reply
    • Yawn says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:17 am

      In the same world where the Mary Poppins movie is racist… smh… people always looking to start trouble where there ain’t none…

      Reply
  5. SM says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:13 am

    I am sorry, I don’t understand. What is supposed to be a shade in this tweet? Isn’t tb12 tagged in the tweet not Tom Brady? This whole narrative of women holding into grudges just looking for ways to run over someone who wronged them years ago is bs. She is a mother and is married, yet she is supposed to cling to a man she is no longer with.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

      YASSSS.

      I think it’s silly. A lot of people want to find drama where there probably isn’t any. It’s been long enough at this point that I seriously doubt she’s being shady at all.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 am

    I read that second one as pointing out that someone else agrees with her about Julian Edelman deserving the MVP.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

      Exactly this but shhhhhh we MUST continue the sexist narrative of a bitter, scorned woman! Always, ALWAYS ignore the fact that by all accounts, Bridget and Tom have managed to co-parent with mutual civility and respect/love for their son.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

      I read it the same.
      There’s enough real crap in the world to get upset about, people need to stop looking for drama where there is none.

      Reply
  7. DP says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I’m a Patriots fan. I don’t see any real shade here. She tweeted Congrats. She retweeted it’s a big night for Jewish people bc Edelman won MVP. Yeah, the first part of the quote is questionable, but so what. If I were her I would be totally sick of my ex winning all the time. You want them to do well, but maybe not be the GOAT! Lol!

    Reply
  8. Marigold says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:33 am

    There is nothing to see here. She’s a fan (probably since childhood because she’s a local). She’s happy for them, full stop. She thought Julian should be MVP, like millions of others. It’s a nothingburger.

    Reply
  9. PhillyGal says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Leave her alone. I feel exactly the same way.

    Reply
  10. Keefuffle says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Bridget moved on years ago and isn’t the type to do that on social media anyway. But people want her to because it will help reinforce their perception of Tom Brady. Dude gives everyone enough on his own (seriously, he’s submitted a TB12 program as a Boston Marathon charity). Let’s let Bridget live in peace.

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Wow. Okay.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment