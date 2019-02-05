Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are probably hooking up again

Update: All of these photos are old! I’m sorry for the confusion about that when I first posted this story.
I know I shouldn’t care, I know I should see this for the mildly amusing “exes hooking up again” story that it is, but I wanted Lindsay Shookus to put Ben Affleck in her rear view. The dude broke up with her by being photographed out with a 22 year-old Playboy model. You don’t leave a crack for those type of guys (narcissists) to open the door again, but she did. It’s not like I should be taking her side in this. She was with him for years when they were both married to other people after all. E! is reporting that these two are talking but that they’re not back together. These two broke up in August after a couple of years of hooking up when it was convenient. So I assume they’re doing that again.
Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are reportedly “back in contact” a little over 5 months after breaking up.
However, being “back in contact” doesn’t mean they’re back together. A source told E! News, “They’ve known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn’t speak. But they always seem to end up talking again.”
“Ben is in a really good place right now. Both health-wise and with his family,” another source told E! News on Monday. “Ben has been concentrating on being a doting father and has been spending time with his kids and Jen.”
Is Ben leaking this so he doesn’t look like a sad sack when Jennifer is getting super serious with Mr. restaurant robot guy? I just hope he’s still sober. There were stories earlier this week that he was totally done playing Batman, but we didn’t cover those because we’ve heard that for years. He’s been so ambivalent about that role. That’s pretty much Ben’s outlook – ambivalence. Is it wrong that I want to see Lindsay and Ben papped out together? Ben will have a stained shirt and Lindsay will be in an artfully casual-looking pair of ripped jeans, sneakers, a little sweater and a cute jacket. I miss them together! Forget everything I wrote at the beginning of this post.
These are all archive photos credit: Backgrid
Man, that header photo is unfortunate for everyone in it…
You took the words right out of my mouth.
I don’t hate the idea of them hooking up again, as long as she understands his sobriety needs to come first.
Are these old pictures? They both look really ruff!
Yes they are all old! I put it at the end in small print but I’ll put it at the top of the post to avoid confusion. Sorry about that!
He IS done with Batman. DC announced last week that they will be doing a Batman film – without Affleck in the role. It will be a prequel and they will he casting a younger actor. Ben even tweeted about it stating that he is looking forward to seeing what they do with the next film.
Does that mean he’s drinking again? Photo assumptions that seemed to be a big part of their relationship as they both always looked toasted when they were out.
My God I could smell the alcohol in that first picture.
I don’t think she ever wanted to leave him in the first place so he purposely publicly humiliated her. She’s probably looking to get back with him and is leaking this stuff.