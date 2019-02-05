Kate Beckinsale isn’t ‘looking to get serious’ with Pete Davidson, okay?

As we discussed this weekend, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are happening. It upsets me. Kate, 45, and Pete, 25, were first linked together just after the Golden Globes, when they were apparently getting flirty together at a post-Globes party, and perhaps left the party together. I hoped, at the time, that it was just a one-night thing. It was not. They’re, like, a couple now. There’s still a lot of wtfery around this pairing, but People Magazine’s sources insist that Kate is all about younger guys these days because they make her feel “good about herself.” Oh honey.

Girls just wanna have fun — and nobody knows that better than Kate Beckinsale! On Friday, the 45-year-old actress supported Pete Davidson at his stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles. Though the pair left the venue hand-in-hand and headed back to Davidson’s Santa Monica hotel together, a source close to Beckinsale says her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star, 25, is not likely to go any further — due in part to her failed marriage with Len Wiseman. “Kate’s not looking to get serious with someone. She was really hurt after her marriage with Len ended,” the source told PEOPLE. “She wants to have fun with guys and date around. She loves the attention from the younger men she dates.” “It makes her feel good about herself too,” the insider added. “She doesn’t care what people think.” Davidson is not the first younger man to catch Beckinsale’s attention in the wake of her divorce with Wiseman. Over the summer, the actress was linked to 23-year-old comedian and actor Matt Rife. The duo eventually called it quits after two months of dating. Then in November 2018, Beckinsale started dating 30-year-old British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall. The pair, who have a 15-year age gap, were spotted showing some PDA at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles, partying and kissing at a candle-lit booth.

[From People]

If she’s set limits for herself and she doesn’t want to get pulled into anything serious – or, one would hope, pulled into the incessant drama of 20-something dating – then so be it and good for her. My issue was always with the idea that Pete and Kate could be wrapping this up as a love match, and I would never be able to get on-board for that. To be clear, I appreciate that Pete has been open about his issues and about seeking help. I just think that he has too many very real issues for a woman close to my age to be like “hey, check out my hot young stud!” There are so many younger guys who have fewer complications. I’m not saying Pete is unworthy of love at all, but I definitely feel like he might benefit more from some in-depth therapy as opposed to a pap-friendly relationship with a cougar.