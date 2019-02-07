Gabrielle Union: The idea of surrogacy ‘felt like surrendering to failure’

Gabrielle Union covers the March issue of Women’s Health, wearing her own New York and Co. clothng. Her interview mostly deals with her life as a new mother to daughter Kaavia James, three months. After suffering multiple miscarriages, Gabrielle discovered she suffered from adenomyosis, which may be why she is unable to carry a baby full term. After the diagnosis, Gabrielle and husband Dwayne Wade, decided to have their baby via surrogate. If you glance at Gabrielle’s Instagram, you will see that she is a thrilled and doting mother to her little girl. But, as the WH article points out, it took Gabrielle some time to come to terms with not having the baby herself.

Last summer, (Gabrielle) revealed she’d been diagnosed— after years of searching for answers about her body—with adenomyosis, a condition that can cause intense periods and an enlarged uterus. It could be the reason she was unable to carry to term. “There’s nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby,” says the 46-year-old, who helps raise Wade’s nephew and two sons from a previous marriage. But once she was down to three embryos, surrogacy seemed like the best option. “The idea of it felt like surrendering to failure,” Gabrielle says, when speaking about welcoming a surrogate into their lives. Yet she pushed past those emotions and shifted to focusing on finding the right woman to carry her baby. “Some people care about the race, religion, or food habits of their surrogate. I was like, ‘I want a reader.’” When Gabrielle met a potential surrogate who shared her love of books, she knew she’d found the one. “She said, ‘I love the smell of the pages,’” remembers Gabrielle. It was the sign she needed. Imagining the public’s reaction was a tough hurdle too. “People want to see the bump, hear that you got hemorrhoids—they want to know you’re like them. I was like, ‘This is going to seem like the most Hollywood sh*t ever. Will I be embraced as a mom?’ It’s terrifying.” But when her baby finally arrived, those feelings were replaced by ones of fierce love, loyalty, and a serious sense of protectiveness. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is my baby,’” she recalls. “I wanted to fight everybody in that room for various reasons and no reason.” Approachable is exactly the kind of parent she hopes to be for her daughter. “I want to let her be free,” says Gabrielle, who wrestled with identity issues after moving, at a young age, from a mostly black neighborhood in Nebraska to a primarily white one in Pleasanton, California. “I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn’t study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don’t want to be super judge-y.”

[From Women's Health]

The idea that surrogacy was a form of failure to Gabrielle makes me really sad. In no way do I fault her for feeling like this, though. I know so many women who’ve viewed very natural biological occurrences as a failure on their part. I’ve mentioned that that is exactly how I felt when I miscarried, that it I’d failed. There are support groups for women who needed C-sections to deliver their babies to deal with the guilt of not being able to have a vaginal birth. And I know for a fact that my friends who tried everything to breastfeed were harder on themselves than anyone else. I’m glad Gabrielle has come through the other side of those feelings.

Because it’s Women’s Health, the article spends a big chunk of space on Gabrielle’s workouts and diets. Gabrielle discussed recouping her body after IVF treatments. She said her skin and hair were both impacted by the hormones and the intense bloating was very uncomfortable. At one point she said, “at 9 a.m. I had a flat stomach. By noon I looked like I was five months pregnant.” Good for Gabrielle for talking about this, I had no idea what IVF treatments did to the body. I think I’ll call my friend currently going through them to see if she needs a shoulder to cry on.