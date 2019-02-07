The BAFTAs scrubbed Bryan Singer’s name from the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ nom

For several years now, the BAFTAs and the Grammys have been happening on the same day. I know they’re hours apart – London versus LA – but it still annoys the f–k out of me. The Grammys have become this giant, unwieldy, bro-tastic event that should not be four hours long, nor do they deserve to outshine the BAFTAs. Anyway, that’s my little preview of the clusterf–k of this coming Sunday. I’d rather just do full coverage of the BAFTAs. Especially given that this year, the BAFTAs are going to be interesting for several different reasons. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance again. The BAFTAs were the only major awards to recognize Viola Davis’s superb performance in Widows. And the BAFTAs aren’t here for Bryan Singer.

With just days to go until the ceremony, Bryan Singer’s name has been scrubbed entirely from the BAFTA Awards, despite Bohemian Rhapsody having seven nominations. Following recent allegations in an expose in The Atlantic accusing Singer of having sex with underage boys, the director has been removed from the one category in which he was mentioned by name, outstanding British film. “In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement, adding that the names of producer Graham King and writer Anthony McCarten would remain. “BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved. BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this.” A spokesperson for Fox later added: “We fully support BAFTA’s decision.” Bohemian Rhapsody was also nominated for best film, although in this case it is the producers who are named. Elsewhere, it earned a best actor nomination for Rami Malek and was shortlisted in the cinematography, editing, makeup and hair and sound categories.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I fully support BAFTA’s decision too. Would it have been better if Singer hadn’t even been nominated in the first place? For sure. Would it have been better if Singer hadn’t been hired to direct the damn movie? Absolutely. But I like that awards shows are trying to do what they can to take care of this, especially since the Directors Guild fought on Singer’s behalf to ensure that he got credit. He still has producer’s credit too, which is why his name is listed on the “Best Film” nominations. All that being said… I will be disappointed if Rami Malek wins the BAFTA or the Oscar, I really will.