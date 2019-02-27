Cardi B didn’t breastfeed Kulture & still has a lot of postpartum issues

Cardi B covers the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The interview clearly happened in the brief interlude after Cardi’s breakup with Offset and before they got back together. What’s interesting is that in that interlude, she sounds pretty over his whole thing, and even now that they’re sort of back together, I seriously doubt that they’re, like, second-honeymooning. Cardi is a busy woman with a lot of different things going on, and Offset is only one small slice of the drama that is her life. You can read the full Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:

All the changes in her life: “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess—rags to riches, people trying to sabotage,” she says. But she also complains fervently about being over the fairy-tale life and wanting peace and quiet. “Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid.”

She admires the Duchess of Sussex: As much as she may imagine herself as a princess, she talks about admiring Meghan Markle for becoming a real one. “She must just be like, ‘Who am I?’” Cardi says, referring to Markle’s having to live by the royal family’s rules.

No one influenced her to leave Offset: “No, I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” Before they broke up, Offset begged Cardi to see a therapist. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling. He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

She doesn’t want to wade back into the dating pool though: “I have a kid, and I’m also famous. So I can’t just sleep with anybody. People talk. You know, if I date somebody in the industry, that’s another person in the industry. If I date somebody who is not in the industry, he might not understand my lifestyle.” Since the breakup, she’s been getting a ton of messages from guys but ignoring them. “It’s like, ‘Bro, why would you want to holler at me right away? You’re weird.’ If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage, that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not. I have a kid—I have to show an example… just because I’m out there and very sexual doesn’t mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody. Not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.”

She isn’t breastfeeding Kulture (nicknamed KK): “It was too hard,” she explains. In fact, she spent most of the time after the baby was born in a haze of postpartum depression. “I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

Her body still feels different after giving birth: “For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same. I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing.”