Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard describe how their 5 yo asked where babies come from


Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were on Ellen to promote their new affordable and eco-friendly baby product line called Hello Bello, now at Walmart. The promotional photos feature them posing with other people’s babies. I have mentioned multiple times here and on our podcast how I appreciate their hustle. This couple knows exactly how much to reveal to get headlines and then they step away. So on Ellen they described how their five-year-old daughter, Lincoln, asked about the birds and bees. They told her about the different male and female parts and when it came to describing the process she just left. They say she got bored but it sounds more like she got uncomfortable.

You decided to talk to [your five year-old Lincoln] about the birds and the bees
She asked. She said ‘where do babies coming from?’ We went through the anatomy. We’re laying it all out. We get right to the action. She’s like ‘I gotta go outside.’ She bailed. We bored her to death.

Remember when they talked about their girls walking in on them when they were getting busy? Actually Kristen talked about that and then Dax said on another talk show that a random person outside a restaurant told him about it. These two are pros who know how to work the the media and I guess I don’t blame them for starting a baby product line. It’s probably more affordable than Jessica Alba’s line.

Here’s that video. There’s another part of their interview here where they talk about eating spicy chocolate that made them feel terrible (it was for a challenge to support prostate cancer) and how Dax and Bradley Cooper have a bromance now or something.

10 Responses to “Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard describe how their 5 yo asked where babies come from”

  1. Lynnie says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Are they contractually obligated to appear out together all the time? Don’t they have their own careers? Genuinely asking cuz I don’t follow them, but every time their names pop up they’re ALWAYS out doing something jointly/talking about the marriage.

    Reply
  2. AnnaKist says:
    February 27, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Is this their career now – spilling their guts about all and sundry regarding their personal lives and every little thing their children do and say? They are so tiresome.

    Reply
  3. bobafelty says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Gawd, their oversharing is just too much.

    Reply
  4. Alarmjaguar says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Eh, I told my kids pretty much around that age. They asked and I figured it was better that they knew the truth.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:41 am

      As you should have, but you didn’t tell the world about it, or name your children. These two need to learn to zip it.

      Reply
  5. CharliePenn says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:43 am

    She needs to STOP. Enough. You’re not the first person to raise kids and the only thing special about you is that you afford your kids zero privacy as they go through every normal step of childhood like every other kid out there.
    Good lord.

    Reply
    • Sash says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:04 am

      What really bugs me about her and her husband is 1. How SMUG they are about it and 2. How hypocritical they are. They went on the “pedorazzi” (never mind how offensive that was) then talk about every minute, embarrassing detail about their children, including their anal worms, when their children are too young to consent. I mean, come on!

      Reply
  6. Lenn says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:04 am

    She also needs to stop with the fillers/botox.

    Reply
  7. Harryg says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:16 am

    I find him creepy and predatory, like a large cold-blooded lizard. Ellen DeGeneres makes me feel like this too. Like they look at you, and despise you.

    Reply

