Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard describe how their 5 yo asked where babies come from



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were on Ellen to promote their new affordable and eco-friendly baby product line called Hello Bello, now at Walmart. The promotional photos feature them posing with other people’s babies. I have mentioned multiple times here and on our podcast how I appreciate their hustle. This couple knows exactly how much to reveal to get headlines and then they step away. So on Ellen they described how their five-year-old daughter, Lincoln, asked about the birds and bees. They told her about the different male and female parts and when it came to describing the process she just left. They say she got bored but it sounds more like she got uncomfortable.

You decided to talk to [your five year-old Lincoln] about the birds and the bees

She asked. She said ‘where do babies coming from?’ We went through the anatomy. We’re laying it all out. We get right to the action. She’s like ‘I gotta go outside.’ She bailed. We bored her to death.

Remember when they talked about their girls walking in on them when they were getting busy? Actually Kristen talked about that and then Dax said on another talk show that a random person outside a restaurant told him about it. These two are pros who know how to work the the media and I guess I don’t blame them for starting a baby product line. It’s probably more affordable than Jessica Alba’s line.

Here’s that video. There’s another part of their interview here where they talk about eating spicy chocolate that made them feel terrible (it was for a challenge to support prostate cancer) and how Dax and Bradley Cooper have a bromance now or something.

