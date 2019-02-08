Milla Jovovich makes sure her preteen daughter treats people with respect

I always liked Milla Jovovich as a model but I didn’t know much about her beyond that. I know she got into acting but I haven’t seen her in much. But I just learned is she’s a musician who’s been writing songs since she was 15 and is pretty well respected in the music community. Color me impressed. Milla and her Resident Evil director, Paul W. S. Anderson will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary this year. The couple has two kids, daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, three. Milla knows that their lifestyle could negatively affect her daughters’ attitude. To prevent this, Milla checks them whenever they start sounding ‘entitled.’
“It’s about having an open conversation every time,” the model told Us Weekly exclusively at the amFAR Gala New York on Wednesday, February 6. “Every time that I see my daughter getting a bit complacent, feeling a little entitled and … treating people in a way that’s not totally respectful, I call and say, ‘Hey let’s stop and talk.’”
She added: “We have these pep talks. I tell her about what’s going on in the world, I tell her how lucky she is and to remember what’s important in this life. To remember to appreciate people, to be curious about people. To really be interested in things, because, without that, you’re not going to get anywhere in life if you’re in your own head. You have to look outside.”
That’s one of the reasons why the Resident Evil star is all about “supporting great causes,” such as the Dian Fossey Fund for gorilla protection.
“[Ever] knows how important it is for me to give back to society, to give back to the world especially because we’re living a privileged life,” Jovovich told Us. “We’re living in this incredible country, America, where we have everything at our fingertips. So many people don’t. It’s so important to me to make her understand how lucky she is, and that it’s our job to give back and not just take.”
I think, “I call and say, ‘Hey let’s stop and talk,’” is a typo, because calling your kid to schedule a meeting to discuss not being privileged sounds *awfully* privileged. Milla’s message is solid and maybe she means she calls her out. I’m all for all parents reminding their children they are no better than anyone else. Making kids aware of the world, across all economic strata, is a good way to do it. I appreciate Milla acknowledging that her kids could be more susceptible to entitlement. There is nothing wrong with raising your kid rich, I know I’d love the opportunity. But understanding what other people go through is important and I respect Milla for passing that on to her kids. I don’t think you need to be privileged to share this lesson either, giving back helps everyone and if you can afford the time, it’s a great experience for kids.
And not to be too superficial but how genetically blessed is Ever?! Look at those eyes!
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Milla is probably on sets at work a lot. So I don’t think calling her daughter is privilege as much as necessary when you are not home. My guess is her kids have nannies who report on her daughter’s behavior and when Milla gets a bad report, she calls. It doesn’t sound like she’s scheduling a meeting as much as calling up and saying “I heard you were bratty; let’s talk about that” now.
I’m sure a great deal of her concern stems from growing up in Ukraine. I think it’s wonderful she is actually parenting her children to respect others & realize their privilege. We have had enough Kartrashians & the entiteled dross of the models who are only on runways because of their last names.
I’ve loved her since she was Leeloo. Still think she looked stunning with orange hair.
I remember when Milla was starting to become in-demand as a model. One of the teen magazines booked her and then featured an article about the experience of working with her. I remember it precisely because the article was written in a more negative tone than what I was used to in that magazine. From what I recall, she was late to her shoot, and insisted that the hair stylist crimp her hair rather than curl it because she didn’t like it curled – even though it was the magazine’s shoot. Crimping her hair took forever, which added to the stress of an already late shoot. The article implied that she was rather rude and a bit unprofessional. These are small infractions for a teenager, I know, but I’m glad to hear that she sees the importance of not letting her daughter be rude to others.
Her husband is botoxed to the nines.
