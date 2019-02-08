Rita Moreno on if she’ll marry again: ‘I would rather eat glass’

I love Rita Moreno and enjoy her interviews so much. There are several older famous women killing it and telling it like it is. Rita was a guest on People Live when she brought up the topic of marrying again. She was very clear on that point. You can see the video on People.com and here’s what she said:
Someone asked me recently if I would countenance getting married again. My answer was simple. I would rather eat glass. I don’t want to get married. I come from an era where you were supposed to obey the man in the family and they’re the ones who knew. I didn’t know how to write a check for the longest time. People who are in love very often collude. It’s a silent pact. In my case it was ‘I’ll be the little girl and you be the daddy.’ That stopped working after a while. The little girl wanted to grow up and that’s when the trouble started. I was not happily married for a very long time.
How would you describe the last eight years since your husband [passed]?
I’m so happy. I really am.
Rita, 87, was married to cardiologist Dr. Leonard Gordon from 1965 up until he passed in 2010. (Here’s a link to photos of them together.) After he died, she opened up about the fact that Leonard was possessive and jealous and that she felt trapped in the marriage. Can you imagine being miserable in a marriage your entire adult life up until the age of 79? So many people do that. My mom has friends who feel similarly, but who won’t leave their husbands because they don’t want to be alone either. They also don’t want to date again at all or go through any of that with a different man. (Which I don’t blame them for, it’s hard enough in your 40s.) I guess it’s a devil you know situation and that things are different for the older generation.
Rita with Norman Lear, the creator of the original One Day at a Time. He’s 96!
Embed from Getty Images
photos credit: Getty
My dad died when my mom was in her mid 50′s. Someone asked her if she would marry again and her answer was: “I don’t want to take care of an old man”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her so much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The legend has spoken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would hazard a guess that many, many older women who’ve been married most of their adult lives would want to stay single after the marriage ends. If healthy and financially secure (two big ifs) it can be a wonderful, independent stage of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh absolutely – I forgot the stats, but I believe I’ve read that most divorved/widowed women after a certain age do NOT want to remarry.
I support a women’s right to choose how she wants to spend her life and she wants and has the means to be a stay at home wife and mother, that’s fine.
That being said, I will definitely encourage my daughters to have enough a career so that they can support themselves in case of divorce or widowhood. My career enabled me to survive financially after my divorce and I’m so grateful I didn’t have to stay in an unhappy marriage because of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of the older women I know say the same thing, including those who are currently married!
I feel badly for Rita, that she spent so long unhappy and oppressed by her husband. I’m glad she’s happy now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a gender gap in remarriage, men are much more likely to remarry when widowed that women. The thinking is that women are more socially adept at dealing with grieving and also men have fewer support networks. I think many women experience a renewed sense of independence too, they are usually the ones to do the emotional and physical labour of maintaining a relationship, the work in the home and the social relationships running. Suddenly they are just responsible for doing that only for themselves and it can be freeing. Having seen that in action I can understand her “rather eat glass” perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My grandma was married to my grandfather for over 50 years before he died. She admitted to me that she felt trapped. She had no education, no voice in decision making. She was an orphan who’s aunt took her out of school yo make her the family maid. In many ways my grandfather saved her because he gave her a life she never thought she would have: mother, wife, nice home and friends. However, she grew up in an era and country that men made all decisions. She didn’t have her own bank account. My grandfather was a great provider but cheated on her with her best friend. She had to ask for money to get her hair done. She sat me down as a teen and said “always have your own money so no one can tell you no if you want your nails done or if you want to leave you can.”
People tend to glamorize long marriages as if people who get divorced are failures. But seeing what she went through, I admire people who are able to end something that isn’t working. It’s hard and her generation not something women could do easily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 31 and divorced. I have been living with my current partner for three years now and people are starting to hint at when we’re going to get married. I love him dearly, but this is kind of my feeling on the issue, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse