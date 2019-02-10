Duchess Kate wore a rather glamorous, flattering Jenny Packham to the 2019 BAFTAs

EE British Academy Film Awards (Baftas)

The Duke of Cambridge has been president of BAFTA for years, but the first five years of his presidency were rather… lazy. He skipped out on attending the BAFTAs several times, and in every year of his presidency, he’s refused to attend the pre-BAFTA nominees dinner… which is held at Kensington Palace, just a few yards away from his home. One year, he even refused to go to the BAFTAs because he had just returned from a lengthy holiday and didn’t feel like it. I kid you not. But now that an American actress has joined the royal ranks, suddenly both William and Kate are super-keen to attend the glamorous party that is the BAFTAs. This is actually the third year in a row that William and Kate have attended.

For this year’s BAFTAs, Kate wore a Jenny Packham gown which she has in a different color (she’s worn it to previous evening events). This gown seems to be either a winter white or a pale pink, depending on the lighting. I really like this look on her? This is one of the best Packham gowns I’ve ever seen on her, quite honestly. Kate accessorized with a pair of earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. She also did a pretty good updo, actually. Last week, a commenter suggested that Kate’s style has been improving recently because… her longtime stylist Natasha Archer is on maternity leave. LOL. Could be. Whoever is styling Kate these days is doing a much better job of it.

Meanwhile, for some reason, Kensington Palace chose this weekend to begin rolling out Kate’s big “design” for the Chelsea Garden Show – they basically previewed it in a tweet this weekend, and they promise more reveals in the coming days.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

43 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a rather glamorous, flattering Jenny Packham to the 2019 BAFTAs”

  1. xdanix says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    OOOh, this is one of the nicest looks she’s ever worn to the BAFTAs. She looks really, really good. (though she must have been FREEZING. I know they’re only out there for a short time, but everyone was commenting on how cold it was!)

  2. bonobochick says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    I saw the late night (for London) tweets about the garden and pondered why the rollout then.

  3. Sash says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Kate looks gorgeous. The best she’s looked. William looks like William.

    • Himmiefan says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      That’s funny! And true,

      I’m not an off-shoulder fan, but Kate does look nice in this.

      • minx says:
        February 10, 2019 at 3:43 pm

        There’s something about the off-the-shoulder that seems to be making her stand a bit straighter—that’s always my complaint about her.

  4. Kaylah says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    She looks really nice. Wish she would stop overcompensating with that cringe AF smile.

    • Enn says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      I realize I say this a lot, but when I read these comments I feel even more self-conscious about my own smile. And they sit in my mind when people take photos of me.

      • Kaylah says:
        February 10, 2019 at 3:47 pm

        I can’t really comment on your smile as I don’t know you, but hers is super weird because I have seen her smile numerous times and it’s quite a lovely smile, this her sudden need to express how “keen” she is through her smile is very off in my opinion.

    • Natters5 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      Yes, lately the smiles is a little too animated. I wonder if that is a Meghan influence??

    • Mac says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      When my husband smiles you can see very tooth in his mouth. He isn’t doing it on purpose, his face was just made that way.

  5. tempest prognosticator says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    She looks beautiful. Well done, Kate.

  6. minx says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    She looks wonderful, I have to say.

  7. Flying fish says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Yet another ruffled chiffon dress!
    Nice.

  8. Mila says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Is it just me or is this the best make up she’s worn so far?? She looks so fresh!

  9. Flying fish says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    After eight years we get a garden! I cannot wait to see what we get in another eight years!

  10. Elisa says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    She looks stunning! I would like this even more in an emerald green.
    She also seems to be happy to be there so well done.

  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Others are saying this is the same dress from Charles’ 70th party, but in white. Why not wear the rose colored one? No one in the public saw it. The rose one was a gorgeous color.

  12. Natters5 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Isn’t it winter in England too? She does look nice. Notice she smiles a lot more animately now than she did in the past.

  13. Enn says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Her makeup looks really good! The dress is pretty. It’s good to see them showing up three years in a row. See? It’s not so hard.

  14. Andrea says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    I feel rather offput by her inclusion of a conical shelter made out of sticks.

    I appreciate it’s a trendy thing for upper class mothers to give their children approrpiated teepees to play in but it is cultural appropriation and couldn’t she have made some kind of burrow dwelling like the kind used by the prehistoric peoples of what is now the British Isles?

    • Cerceau says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      People in the Britain and Ireland did not live in burrows! They lived in roundhouses which were, much like teepees, conical shelters made out of sticks.

    • Himmiefan says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      Wow. I dressed up and pretended like I was an ancient Egyptian princess back when I was a child. I should have known that I could have only played as an English person from way back when or as an American pioneer. But wait, that would have opened another can of worms…

  15. liriel says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    I’m not completely sold but a huge improvement and frankly I believe she really did outshone the celebrities while also appeared regal. So well done!
    Glamorous yet not OTT. I wish her collarbone wasn’t so visible but well. I hope she’s healthy

  16. Jessica says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    One shoulder dress. Messy updo. Visible makeup.

    Is she being vulgar? Offensive? Showy??

    Just asking.

    • minx says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      Huh? Is a one shoulder dress considered slutty or something? I don’t think her updo is messy and her makeup looks good.

      • Jessica says:
        February 10, 2019 at 3:09 pm

        Are you serious? I’m being sarcastic. That was the comments that Daily Mail made about Meghan for wearing a one shoulder dress and wearing visible makeup. Google it.

      • minx says:
        February 10, 2019 at 3:14 pm

        Oh, I didn’t know. I don’t read the DM, I’d rather stick bamboo shoots under my nails.

      • Jessica says:
        February 10, 2019 at 3:19 pm

        I forgot a lot of people ignore their headlines but it was a big deal a few weeks ago.

    • Himmiefan says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      Kate snd Meghan could wear the exact same outfit with the exact same hairstyle, and the DM would say how awful Meghan looks.

  17. Mego says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Gown game good, eye makeup game overdone.

  18. Carolind says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    I think she looked lovely, dignified and appropriately dressed. Updo was not “messy” but very stately. Was the dress fairly similar to one she wore at the 2012 BAFTAS?

  19. HK9 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Just beautiful. She looks amazing!

  20. TeamAwesome says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Her face looks different to me. I can’t really decide why, it just does.

    I love the design, but I hate the color.

  21. tw says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    The Duchess hustle is real. I still think the Cambridge’s were behind some of the shade thrown at Meg.

  22. Lorelei says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    She looks pretty, but it drives me insane that she always buys identical gowns in different colors.

  23. Polly says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Others sites are saying this is custom McQueen. She looks great, this one shoulder style really suits her and the shoes are fab. I’m glad she’s making use of the royal bling, the earrings are perfect with this gown.

