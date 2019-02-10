Duchess Kate wore a rather glamorous, flattering Jenny Packham to the 2019 BAFTAs

The Duke of Cambridge has been president of BAFTA for years, but the first five years of his presidency were rather… lazy. He skipped out on attending the BAFTAs several times, and in every year of his presidency, he’s refused to attend the pre-BAFTA nominees dinner… which is held at Kensington Palace, just a few yards away from his home. One year, he even refused to go to the BAFTAs because he had just returned from a lengthy holiday and didn’t feel like it. I kid you not. But now that an American actress has joined the royal ranks, suddenly both William and Kate are super-keen to attend the glamorous party that is the BAFTAs. This is actually the third year in a row that William and Kate have attended.
For this year’s BAFTAs, Kate wore a Jenny Packham gown which she has in a different color (she’s worn it to previous evening events). This gown seems to be either a winter white or a pale pink, depending on the lighting. I really like this look on her? This is one of the best Packham gowns I’ve ever seen on her, quite honestly. Kate accessorized with a pair of earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. She also did a pretty good updo, actually. Last week, a commenter suggested that Kate’s style has been improving recently because… her longtime stylist Natasha Archer is on maternity leave. LOL. Could be. Whoever is styling Kate these days is doing a much better job of it.
Meanwhile, for some reason, Kensington Palace chose this weekend to begin rolling out Kate’s big “design” for the Chelsea Garden Show – they basically previewed it in a tweet this weekend, and they promise more reveals in the coming days.
