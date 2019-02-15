Did Lady Gaga quietly break up with her fiance Christian Carino a few weeks ago?

Embed from Getty Images

I haven’t paid too much attention to Lady Gaga’s engagement to Christian Carino. It’s not that I think they’re a bad couple or a weird couple, I just thought they were a low-key couple. I believed that Gaga probably liked the stability that Carino offered – he’s not a celebrity, he’s a talent agent. He hasn’t even been walking red carpets with Gaga, although he comes out to support her at most of her events. He’s supportive behind the scenes and that’s good for her right now. I thought the whole relationship showed Gaga’s maturity. Well…maybe Gaga missed the drama? Because there are rumors that they’ve ended their engagement.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino may have called it quits four months after revealing their engagement. A source tells E! News the A Star Is Born star and her fiancé split up last week and that Christian is “desperately trying to get back together” with her. Two separate sources, however, says the two are still together. Fans speculated the pair broke up when Carino didn’t attend the 2019 Grammys with the “Shallow” singer. In fact, Gaga didn’t wear her $400,000 engagement ring to the star-studded event. “She just wasn’t wearing her ring due to performing,” one source shared with us. “They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga’s busy season, but still plan to get married this year.” But at the Grammy Awards, fans also thought it was weird the 32-year-old star didn’t mention her soon-to-be husband during her acceptance speech when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow.”

My belief is that no one – not even Leonardo DiCaprio – breaks up with someone in the middle of the awards season. Leo will break up with a girlfriend just before the awards season or right after. But not in the middle of it, not weeks before the Oscars. For a century, celebrities have toughed it out through awards seasons with spouses or partners they hate. They do it out of a sense of obligation, for a need to project a certain kind of image, and all that. So no, I don’t think Christian and Gaga broke up. But if they quietly announced the end of their engagement in MARCH, I would not be surprised.

