Bella Thorne is selling tours of her Halloween art project mansion



Last year I covered an interview Bella Thorne gave from her home. There was a bunch of crap around her house like a teepee she had written all over, a giant mannequin in her entryway, multiple plastic dinosaurs and hand-drawn art on the walls. At that time she had 12 cats however five months later she had 19 cats because she doesn’t spay or neuter them. So you can imagine how her house smells. The point of the interview was to emphasize Bella’s business sense post-Disney. She is an Instagram celebrity with over 18 million followers and at that time she was charging up to $65,000 per sponsored post. Bella has come up with yet another way to capitalize on her personal life. She’s offering guided tours of her home along with rentals for photo and video shoots. Guided tours are $50 and prices can go into the thousands for multiple hours with catering available. Bella lives there with her sister, Dani:

Page Six has learned that [Bella Thorne] plans to charge $50 a ticket for guided tours of her Trippy Twins Fun House starting this summer. For now, the famed house, which has been featured on MTV’s “Cribs,” is available to rent for parties, film locations and photoshoots. For a studio rental, prices start at $150 per hour. Photoshoots go up to $250 per hour while video shoots that last up to six hours long can cost $4,000. Catering packages are also available. The six-bedroom house is famous for its psychedelic rooms that feature unicorns, graffiti walls and a Tyrannosaurus rex statue named Derek the Dinosaur. It’s also been featured in Architectural Digest.

[From Page Six via Dlisted]

We’ve all got to hustle to make a living and this is not a bad idea. A lot of her decor is Halloween-themed so she could set up a haunted house that runs all year. I would pay 50 bucks for that. Plus she could turn the cameras around on her guests to create content for her Instagram channel. It could be like that Netflix show Haunters: The Art of the Scare only instead of being torture or scare-based it could have a Black Mirror theme. It could be like that episode with Bryce Dallas Howard. What would you do for fame and money and if it ran out, what would you really do?

Thanks to Meika at Dlisted for the heads up on this story. She really does have a pink dollhouse where she keep lighters. There’s also an instagram account just for her house because of course there is.