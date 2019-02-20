Kandi Burruss: Andy Cohen told me not to call my surrogate my ‘baby mama’

Embed from Getty Images

Kandi Burruss is on Real Housewives of Atlanta and she was on Celebrity Big Brother this season. She was a guest on Busy Tonight and I just have to say again how much I enjoy Busy’s show. Once you get used to the format she really grows on you. Kandi, 42, talked about the fact that she’s pursuing surrogacy after unsuccessful IVF. She’s been open on RHOA about what she and her husband, Todd Tucker, have been going through. They have a three year-old son together, Ace, and Kandi’s pregnancy with him was difficult. Todd has a 22 year-old daughter, Kaela, and Kandi has a 16 year-old daughter, Riley, from previous relationships. (Update: an earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Kaela was Kandi’s daughter.) Kandi told Busy about talking to Andy Cohen, her boss at Bravo (she didn’t call him that) about the fact that she was going to pursue surrogacy. I don’t know how far Kandi is in that process but she announced in November that she’d found a surrogate. Kandi got choked up and cried when she revealed Andy’s advice to her. At that time Kandi didn’t know that Andy had a surrogate too as he hadn’t announced he was expecting a baby. He welcomed son Benjamin Allen in February.

I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’ and he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother and to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ That’s a beautiful gift she can give you to carry your child but it’s your baby

It made me feel better. At the time he told me that I didn’t know that he was doing it too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly.’ I’m such a crier

After that they had a Q&A with anonymous sex questions and it was racy and weird at the same time, which is on brand for Busy. This kind of touched me. A lot of people like to rag on celebrities for hiring surrogates as it’s not something most of us can relate to, but imagine the process she had to go through to get to this point. It must have taken courage to make that decision and to go public with it. Look at the criticism that Gabrielle Union got just for showing photos with her baby in bed after she was born. Gabrielle also discussed about how hard it was to opt for surrogacy. Many couples have fertility problems and I can’t imagine the heartbreak and trouble they must go through. Also, for all you can say about Andy Cohen, he does seem supportive and approachable to the women who work for/with him.

