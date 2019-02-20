Lady Gaga broke off her engagement to Christian Carino: ‘It just didn’t work out’

Last week, E! News had an interesting rumor about Lady Gaga and her fiance, Christian Carino. They theorized that Christian’s absence from the Grammys meant something, and that something was that Christian and Gaga had ended their engagement. I theorized that NO ONE has a break up or ends an engagement in the final weeks of an Oscar campaign. It just isn’t done – people dump their spouses/partners just after the Oscars, not before. But I wa wrong. Gaga did just that: she dumped her fiance in the middle of Oscar season. Drama!
Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have split, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There’s no long dramatic story.”
Speculation began that the couple was taking time apart when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gaga, 32, was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. Gaga also did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech after her song “Shallow” won the best pop duo or group performance prize. Carino did not attend the Grammys, even though Gaga has brought her former fiancé as her date to other events this awards season, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, as she’s made the rounds accepting trophies for A Star Is Born.
Christian is part of her management team, correct? Gaga has lots of people, so it’s not like he was her one Svengali or whatever, but it’s still going to be sort of messy when it comes to her career. As for the reasons for the breakup… I mean, I think at the start of this, she was just in the mood to settle down and be in a more stable, structured relationship. She got that and maybe she was sort of bored. I agree that there was probably no big issue, no big fight, no big scandal. I really do believe that she outgrew him or just realized she wanted something else.
I’m sure there will be people who want to believe that this means Gaga and Bradley Cooper are having a secret affair. LOL, no. They’re not. I don’t think B-Coop is a stranger to secret affairs, but Gaga ain’t it.
Poor thing. Really sad that this has happened right in the middle of such a wonderful period for her- I hope it won’t impact the memories of it too much.
I saw on twitter- and obviously, have NO idea if it’s true, because yeah, twitter- that he may have cheated on her, or something?! Again, no clue if it’s true. But IF it is, it fits with E!’s original story that he was desperately trying to convince her to take him back, and would explain why they went from fine to over so fast. But I dunno. Whatever the reason, I hope she’s doing ok.
I heard that too – seen having a romantic dinner with a brunette. They may have already been broken up but planned to announce after the Oscars but then he was indiscreet. Who knows.
If they were broken up, that’s a LITTLE better, but not much- it could have only been for a few days at that point! He was still with her and everything was apparently fine just a couple days before that, which I think is where the theory that he may have cheated has come from- that it was INCREDIBLY fast for him to have moved on, you know? Either way, I feel really bad for her.
Maybe he started being a pain in the ass about all of her success. I know he should have been used to her being in the spotlight, but sometimes our partners resent us when they aren’t our #1 for a while.
I think Madonna knows a thing or two about men who can’t handle a successful woman.
This guy looks like a creep. It’s the long greasy hair, for one.
I still think the only person B-Coop has been in love with (other than himself) is Jennifer Lawrence, but it never even crossed her mind to consider him as a romantic partner.
most of the rumors about Bradley Cooper are that he’s closeted, I’m pretty sure that’s what the end of this article is referring to.
I know there have been rumors about him for years, but I just don’t get that vibe from him. I think he definitely has issues, but being closeted isn’t one of them.
I always got a weird vibe from him, not sure why. Maybe it was the age difference — something felt amiss.
“They’re not. I don’t think B-Coop is a stranger to secret affairs, but Gaga ain’t it”
I can definitely see Bradley Coop being into Gága, he has a huge ego and would associate her with the biggest success of his career. Plus she’s very successful and famous. I think they both have chemistry though. I haven’t watch that movie but I’ve seen clips of them here and there and can see the flicker… And I’m pretty good at calling the Co stars who go on to date called it with Ryan and Rachel and Rob and Kristen!
We will see. Only qualm I have is I think they both might want to but know its a disaster long term lol
Poor Lady Gaga, she seemed very happy with him.
I suppose she knows she’s not going to win Best Actress and she’ll almost certainly win best song – so why wait?