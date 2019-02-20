Lady Gaga broke off her engagement to Christian Carino: ‘It just didn’t work out’

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, E! News had an interesting rumor about Lady Gaga and her fiance, Christian Carino. They theorized that Christian’s absence from the Grammys meant something, and that something was that Christian and Gaga had ended their engagement. I theorized that NO ONE has a break up or ends an engagement in the final weeks of an Oscar campaign. It just isn’t done – people dump their spouses/partners just after the Oscars, not before. But I wa wrong. Gaga did just that: she dumped her fiance in the middle of Oscar season. Drama!

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have split, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There’s no long dramatic story.” Speculation began that the couple was taking time apart when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gaga, 32, was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. Gaga also did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech after her song “Shallow” won the best pop duo or group performance prize. Carino did not attend the Grammys, even though Gaga has brought her former fiancé as her date to other events this awards season, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, as she’s made the rounds accepting trophies for A Star Is Born.

Christian is part of her management team, correct? Gaga has lots of people, so it’s not like he was her one Svengali or whatever, but it’s still going to be sort of messy when it comes to her career. As for the reasons for the breakup… I mean, I think at the start of this, she was just in the mood to settle down and be in a more stable, structured relationship. She got that and maybe she was sort of bored. I agree that there was probably no big issue, no big fight, no big scandal. I really do believe that she outgrew him or just realized she wanted something else.

I’m sure there will be people who want to believe that this means Gaga and Bradley Cooper are having a secret affair. LOL, no. They’re not. I don’t think B-Coop is a stranger to secret affairs, but Gaga ain’t it.

