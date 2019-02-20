Burberry apologized for their extremely dumb ‘noose necklace’ stunt

I don’t understand why so many fashion houses are making so many terrible decisions all at the same time. Was there some sort of Fashion Council meeting where they all decided to provoke stupid controversies to get attention? Is this the plot of Zoolander 3? Well, the latest is from Burberry. Burberry had their big London Fashion Week show this week, and one item stood out in the sea of dull browns: a gold “noose” necklace. Gross. Everybody’s apologizing:

Burberry has issued an apology after one of their models walked the runway wearing a sweatshirt with strings tied in the shape of a noose around the neck. The designer brand received a lot of backlash following their decision to showcase the controversial design during their Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week show in London earlier this week. In the apology issued to CNN, Burberry’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti said the company regretted the design and would be removing the item from their collection. “We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection,” Gobbetti said. “Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake.” In addition, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, who also served as the designer of the show, issued an apology on behalf of the fashion brand. “I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday,” he said, according to CNN. “It was never my intention to upset anyone,” Tisci continued. “It does not reflect my values nor Burberry’s and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again.”

To give you some idea of how idiotic these people are, model Liz Kennedy – who walked in the Burberry show but did not wear the noose necklace – posted this on Instagram, where she talks about how she saw the problem immediately during the Burberry fittings and tried to speak out but was shut down (she tags both Burberry and Tisci in her post):

Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

I’m glad she’s calling them out so publicly and correctly identifying it for the kind of dumb stunt-queenery it is. I think that’s what most of the recent racist fashion scandals have been too: of course there were people who spoke up and said “wait a second, this isn’t right,” but all of those people were told to STFU because the labels wanted the attention and controversy.

