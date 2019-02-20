Burberry apologized for their extremely dumb ‘noose necklace’ stunt

I don’t understand why so many fashion houses are making so many terrible decisions all at the same time. Was there some sort of Fashion Council meeting where they all decided to provoke stupid controversies to get attention? Is this the plot of Zoolander 3? Well, the latest is from Burberry. Burberry had their big London Fashion Week show this week, and one item stood out in the sea of dull browns: a gold “noose” necklace. Gross. Everybody’s apologizing:
Burberry has issued an apology after one of their models walked the runway wearing a sweatshirt with strings tied in the shape of a noose around the neck. The designer brand received a lot of backlash following their decision to showcase the controversial design during their Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week show in London earlier this week. In the apology issued to CNN, Burberry’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti said the company regretted the design and would be removing the item from their collection.
“We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection,” Gobbetti said. “Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake.”
In addition, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, who also served as the designer of the show, issued an apology on behalf of the fashion brand.
“I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday,” he said, according to CNN. “It was never my intention to upset anyone,” Tisci continued. “It does not reflect my values nor Burberry’s and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again.”
To give you some idea of how idiotic these people are, model Liz Kennedy – who walked in the Burberry show but did not wear the noose necklace – posted this on Instagram, where she talks about how she saw the problem immediately during the Burberry fittings and tried to speak out but was shut down (she tags both Burberry and Tisci in her post):
Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide.
Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance.
I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room.
I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself”
well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
I’m glad she’s calling them out so publicly and correctly identifying it for the kind of dumb stunt-queenery it is. I think that’s what most of the recent racist fashion scandals have been too: of course there were people who spoke up and said “wait a second, this isn’t right,” but all of those people were told to STFU because the labels wanted the attention and controversy.
This is horrifying. Liz has my respect.
Yeah at this point they all do this on purpose and later offer a lame apology.smh
I agree it’s definitely done on purpose. They get publicity and the backlash ends up going away very quickly. None of these big fashion houses have ever been “brought down” by controversy and they probably never will.
You know, I don’t think that this is happening more often – but that this shit is being called out more frequently (and rightfully so).
Is everyone who works in fashion white? Is there not a single diverse voice in the room that can shut down racist shit before it happens? I am so sick and tired of this. What the hell is wrong with people?
From the posting from this model, it appears that White people probably have pointed this out to the companies. Most likely no one in the past was brave enough to call them out on it in public. Career suicide and all that Jazz. Most White people *know* these things are offensive. Blackface topics come out in the news *every year* during Halloween.
White people point out racist sh*t, too. Thank you very much.
It was intentional. Absolutely NO WAY you couldn’t see how problematic this is. Liz Kennedy was great for calling it out. I hope that doesn’t get her blacklisted or anything..the fashion industry can be very unforgiving.
If this was intentional they need to sit down and reevaluate everything they do. I’ve had enough with using cheap stunts in place of work that’s truly avant guard. You can’t play with suicide and lynching and think people are going to want that. On top of that-the fashion itself is uninspiring to say the least. This is fu-king ridiculous.
Yep, controversy sells. Both Gucci and Burberry knew exactly what Black face and a noose around a neck means to society. I bet many people along the way also warned Gucci about the Blackface. They are using painful historical images during Black History month to mock Black Americans while laughing all the way to the bank. Simply despicable.
I have bought Gucci products and Burberry perfumes in the past. Both companies are now officially dead to me.
These brands are doing this crap on purpose. It’s 2019. OF COURSE they know better. It’s basically Pavlov’s dog and they get free publicity from everyone talking about them. And then they issue a tacit apology and everyone moves on. So I say we don’t given them what they want. Stop talking about them. Dont cover it. Then maybe they will finally get the message and stop doing dumb s*it like this.
Tisci practically ruined Givenchy under his tenure. He’s a no talent hack, and Kanye’s boo, which says all you need to know.
Great post from Liz.
Isn’t this Kanye’s rumored boyfriend? He learned stunting from the best.
good on that model for speaking out – and shame on Tisci and Burberry for this
CANCELLED. And to think I was just shopping around their site recently. Overpriced crap, anyway.
I’m disappointed in Tisci. I thought he was really happening and so kool. Ugh.
I guess people want to be offended by everything now .
If you’re not offended by this then there’s something wrong with you. Truly.
Black people have been strung up in trees by nooses in the not so distant past.
Since you don’t get it yet.
I HAVE HAD IT WITH THESE OUT OF TOUCH, STICK THEIR HEADS IN THE SANDS ELITIST CELEBRITIES WHO THINK THAT THESE ATROCITIES ARE GLAMOROUS.
Let’s start with the cultural appropriations from the Kardashians to Jean-Paul (I don’t see colour cop out) Gaultier. Then the Pepsi ad “NUFF SAID”, (p.s coca cola is better). Also, the wearing of the headdress in a lingerie show ( I think is Victoria’s Secret) who doesn’t know the purpose of it or don’t care when it comes to Indigenous people. Then to make matters worse, Gucci and Prada want to make a mockery of the African Diaspora by making a black turtle neck sweater with protruding red lips. Now this insensitive mess. I have just had enough with these people who want to make a fashion statement that is cruel and insensitive to the consumers who buy them, and what hurts the most they will make more money. This is why I am done watching E channel, Fashion Channel, Access Hollywood, Extra and many more of these frivolous, ridiculous stories about the rich and famous.
Frankly I associate that type of noose with hangings and executions primarily, but either way, creepy and disturbing.
But they got their publicity so I guess it worked.
There wasn’t one person – ONE – who said, “Hold up, this is a really bad idea?” Unbelievable.
Was going to buy a Gucci bag and Burberry coat in the near future. Will now be spending that money on a trip to Portugal. Thanks, fashion dumba**es.
This is my first time seeing this…and ALL I have to say is…
“WUT IN THE HEYLL?!?!?!”
Wow….
Hope they won’t get back at her by not booking her anymore or bad-mouthing her.
Not that I know anything about boating, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a nautical knot that looks like that. Is a noose even nautical? There are tons of other nautical knots they could have chosen, so it appears to me that they are outright lying, not that I believe them anyway. What a bunch of jerks. And unfortunately Liz will probably never get hired again. She wrote a really good letter.
Liz will get hired in the future, just not by Burberrys anymore.
Well. If you are not able to create real fashion you gotta keep milking that cash cow via insensitive and repulsive cr*py wanna-be fashion events.
Its just so ridiculous.