Luke Bryan’s senior dog crossed the rainbow bridge

Well, darn it – this story’s end came too soon. We just talked about Luke and Caroline Bryan adopting a dog, 18-year-old Poochie, who had been surrendered to a shelter. The rescue organization posted pics of Poochie running in fields on the Bryans farm and resting on his giant, cozy bed. And even though the rescue organization, Proverbs 12:10, used “hospice” in their post, I wanted to believe we’d have a longer walk with ol’ Poochie, but unfortunately, he’s left us for that giant dog park in the sky:

I am irrationally upset over losing Poochie considering I have known about him for one week now. More rationally, Proverbs is equally upset and posted this lovely statement to their Facebook page:

I’m not surprised, just sad. But I shouldn’t be, because animals are much more understanding of their mortality. I’m sure Poochie knew his time was coming to an end. But he’d lived a long life. And he passed on in a welcoming home knowing that he was loved and surrounded by warmth. We should all be so lucky. And I’m sure the Bryans felt just as lucky to have the short time they did with him. Poochie is buried on the farm with all their other angel pets. So pour out a dog bowl for Poochie tonight, the old boy has joined the eternal twilight bark in the sky.

Or, you could make a donation to your favorite animal rescue in Poochie’s honor. Let’s play Poochie out with some rescue pets pics, shall we?

