Luke Bryan’s senior dog crossed the rainbow bridge

Well, darn it – this story’s end came too soon. We just talked about Luke and Caroline Bryan adopting a dog, 18-year-old Poochie, who had been surrendered to a shelter. The rescue organization posted pics of Poochie running in fields on the Bryans farm and resting on his giant, cozy bed. And even though the rescue organization, Proverbs 12:10, used “hospice” in their post, I wanted to believe we’d have a longer walk with ol’ Poochie, but unfortunately, he’s left us for that giant dog park in the sky:
View this post on Instagram
“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.” ♥️ My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog. And thank you to @abbysmyers @nicolebobek @erin_creighton_ @framigosperfecto for your big hearts. Poochie loved you all. #adoptdontshop
I am irrationally upset over losing Poochie considering I have known about him for one week now. More rationally, Proverbs is equally upset and posted this lovely statement to their Facebook page:
I’m not surprised, just sad. But I shouldn’t be, because animals are much more understanding of their mortality. I’m sure Poochie knew his time was coming to an end. But he’d lived a long life. And he passed on in a welcoming home knowing that he was loved and surrounded by warmth. We should all be so lucky. And I’m sure the Bryans felt just as lucky to have the short time they did with him. Poochie is buried on the farm with all their other angel pets. So pour out a dog bowl for Poochie tonight, the old boy has joined the eternal twilight bark in the sky.
Or, you could make a donation to your favorite animal rescue in Poochie’s honor. Let’s play Poochie out with some rescue pets pics, shall we?
🐕 Come rescue #TWIGGY today! #urgent She wants to come home with you! #PetRescue 💙 https://t.co/HBpBgdPsYz pic.twitter.com/6puiqJigrM
— NY Shelter Pets (@nyshelterpets) February 20, 2019
Here's to all three of my wonderful rescue pets. ❤️#LoveYourPetDay ❤️#AdoptDontShop #dogsoftwitter 🐶#CatsOfTwitter 🐱 #birdsoftwitter 🐤 pic.twitter.com/PLRsBln6Gc
— STAR Foundation (@STAR_Fdn) February 21, 2019
New picture of Brienne, as promised! Can’t get over this bird pic.twitter.com/VTJbaeizNn
— Chicago Pigeon Pets Rescue (@PetsPigeon) February 14, 2019
7 month old Larissa is at Pet Valu Kingsway (4242 Dundas St. W. / 416-234-0326) today waiting for you to adopt her! Larissa's a fearless, energetic cat that loves being scratched on the side of her head. She can play all day and is not picky about her toys. @petvalu #adoptathon pic.twitter.com/clgOPLadO0
— Toronto Cat Rescue (@TorontoCatRescu) February 16, 2019
Are you thinking about getting some piggies but aren’t sure if they are the right pets for you? On Sat 16th Feb and Sun 17th Feb, 12pm to 2pm, we are offering walk-in visits for anyone interested in adopting piggies so you can find out more. Let us know if you're able to come. pic.twitter.com/3XlRbUemGv
— April Lodge Guinea Pig Rescue (@GuineaCharity) February 13, 2019
Our pet adoption center is open today! #puppies #adopt #rescue #puppyybreak pic.twitter.com/EWfSDcpRzm
— Wayside Waifs (@WaysideWaifs) February 20, 2019
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
