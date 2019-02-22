Nina Dobrev to troll calling her anorexic: ‘I eat burgers and fries all the time’

Nina Dobrev posted the photo above where she’s looking particularly slender. I think it’s just the angle as her head is in the foreground. A lot of Instagram photos end up looking bizarre like that. She’s a very fit woman but she’s not that tiny. Anyway people started talking about her in the comments and speculating about her weight, because that’s what happens to celebrities. Nina told one person, who said Nina reminded her of her own battle with anorexia, that she eats all kinds of food and just works out.
While the post was meant to credit Dobrev’s styling team, the star was quickly inundated with hurtful comments regarding her weight, with many calling her “too skinny.”
“I can’t believe no one is noticing that she’s anorexic,” one person wrote. “ This picture just reminds me of my anorexic self. Stop praising her how she looks its not healthy. Nina needs help, you guys are just pushing her to eat air. Just look at her past photos it hasn’t even been that long. She’s gotten way too skinny in short amount of time. Trust me I’ve been through this and she is definitely showing signs of someone who’s anorexic.”
“She actually gained weight. She just looks ugly,” another troll chimed in.
When Dobrev’s fans began targeting one another over speculation of an eating disorder, the actress took matters into her own hands.
“Thank you for your concern,” Dobrev began. “I’m sorry to hear you weren’t doing well, I hope that you are taking care of yourself and doing better now. I’ll also let you know that I eat burgers and fries and all kinds of yummy things all the time. You should do the same. Eating everything and working out (which I do) is the healthy solution for people who have problems. Body shaming people on the other hand is NOT healthy and very rude. I don’t do that, so you should also do the same. Have a wonderful day.”
[Dobrev] also took on critics who said she was looking old noting her change in appearance was due to “a radical concept called time.”
“I know. Crazy. It’s what happens when it goes by. People get older…But I’m 30, and damn proud of it!”
I sometimes wonder if I could handle being a celebrity and having people speculate about my body and appearance. That’s just what happens to famous people on social media I guess. Plus look at the comments. One person is calling her ugly and saying she gained weight, another says she looks old and the other one is saying she’s anorexic. People are rude and obnoxious and it can suck.
I believe Nina that she eats decent food. I have a similar strategy for eating and keeping my weight down. I love working out and keep track of what I eat but I eat whatever I want and try to balance it. Sometimes I eat more because I’m mad or lonely or whatever. Someone called it “sad” in the comments after I said I weigh peanut butter and calorific food. (Update: We worked it out in the comments below!) That’s the only way I’ve ever been able to lose weight and keep it off, by weighing food and counting calories. I believe everyone should do what they want to do with their diet and exercise, as long as they’re not harming themselves or recommending something harmful. Even if Nina was a vegan who mostly eats tofu and vegetables, who cares? She’s not telling anyone how to live.
She looks great, it was the angle of the photo!
Even IF that pic was a realistic representation of her weight and appearance, that is fine too! There are a lot of very skinny people out there who can eat what they want and they don‘t gain wait.
Not to mention that if someone HAS an eating disorder, calling them out on it in the comments of an Instagram post isn’t going to magically heal them. SMH
I would go further and say that it actually ENCOURAGES people struggling with an ED to eat even less. When I was deep in it, I LIVED for people commenting on how skinny I was.
I have people tell me all the time to “eat a burger”, they always think it’s funny but hearing it nearly every day is pretty anger inducing honestly. I’m a small person, just over five feet tall and just over 100 pounds, everyone seems to think they know what’s better for me than I know myself. I eat good, I cook for a hard working man every day and I usually eat what he eats, plus I think I’m literally addicted to chocolate lol. My partner and I are both very similar, we can pretty much eat what we want and not gain weight. People need to mind their own business and not comment on people’s bodies
Yes, but there’s a difference between “not being able to gain weight” size and people who are clearly dealing with a disordered relationship toward food. I think the photo above shows a woman who is thin but not dangerously so… although a photo doesn’t tell how or why anyone is the size/shape they are.
When I was a kid, some family friends had a horrible habit of calling me “bird legs.” When I was a teenager, girls I didn’t know would come up to me in the lunch line and ask if I were anorexic. I’ve had people tell me to eat a sandwich more times than I can count. And this still happens now that I’m in my 30s. It’s still incredibly hurtful and disheartening.
I agree. But if a person was not really, really skinny, then got that way, then it’s concerning.
Did the people calling her “old” looking (which HA!) forget that she’s not *actually* an immortal vampire?
She looks super tiny on the Instagram pic whereas on stage,she is healthy
She looks great, very pretty woman. Though I do notice something odd on her arms. Eczema?
I think that is the reflection of light from the crystals on her dress.
Ahh, maybe you’re right. It looked like some sort of skin problem, but it’s probably from the sparkly stuff on her dress.
I weigh my peanut butter too! I am not great at eyeballing portion sizes so it helps me a lot, and it takes no time. I also track my expenses … sometimes I feel like my brain won’t do cumulative math lol. If I don’t track these things I will overeat and overspend and end up with heartburn and overdraft 😂
I have nothing on-topic to add except that people can be so rude.
I do find that photo slightly concerning. I mean – I’d never say anything to her because I think it’s genuinely rude – and she looks great in the other photo of her in the same gown. But I do find it concerning that she would post that photo knowing how unrealistically tiny she looks. I know some people are just genuinely incredibly slim and have insane metabolisms – I have a friend who’s mother told me she spent the teenage years worrying people would think she was starving her because she ate a ton and was healthy and fit, but just couldn’t keep weight on if she tried. But when Nina is already so stunning and incredibly fit, it does make me pause that she would choose to highlight a photo like that.
She does look much thinner in the pick she chose & I don’t understand why she would post a pic that makes her look anorexic. A co worker of mine got alarmingly thin. She ate lunch with us everyday because she was really good friend w/a male co worker of mine. She got so thin her boss actually contacted her mom she was so concerned. To this day the male coworker who was a good friend never thought she was anorexic, but I would bet my hat on it. But being she had close friends, her mom was involved & she had a boyfriend, I figured those close to her were in the best position to have that conversation, not me, so I never said a word about it to her.
A boss should never, not in any situation, make contact with an employee’s family like that. The boss doesn’t have any clue of the employee’s personal health and medical history, and that is a major overreach. The boss is lucky they didn’t get fired or sued. If I were in that situation, I would be making a stink at HR until they were canned.
My brutally honest perception of Hollywood is that most of the women, even the “healthy” ones, are likely eating daily calorie levels or exercising in ways that would make typical doctors cringe. Sure, there are people out there with fast metabolisms – but given the amount of ED we hear about in the industry, it’s doubtful Hollywood snatched them all up. She doesn’t think twice about posting that photo because that’s what been normalized for her: there is no level of thin that is too thin.
Someone called you sad? I wish I knew how to weigh food and calculate calories! My relationship with weight and food would be so much better and healthier.
I use an app! So easy & free. It’s got a huge database so I can usually get a good estimate. I use the Fitbit app but I think you can use it without the fitbit. I’ve heard good things abouyt myfitnesspal too. Tracking is not for everyone, lots of people find it a pain or misuse it to undereat, but I like it! Hope you don’t mind me chiming in with suggestions
You can get a food scale on Amazon for cheap. When my son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes my friend with kids who are also T1D gave me one and it’s amazing for weighing portion sizes, something I’d never done. Then I check the carb count on Calorie King or My Fitness Pal. It’s gotten to the point now where he and I can eyeball portions pretty accurately so we don’t use it much. But if you want to be strict about calories the scale would be super helpful.
I think she looks to be a “healthy” weight and it truly was the angle in that first photo. But what about people like Leandra Cohen or Alexa Chung? Those women are startlingly thin in photos, so I’m guessing even thinner in real life. I don’t think it’s appropriate to call people like that out in comments, necessarily, but those two, in particular, are like the queens of the pro-ana movement. Every time they post a photo showing how emaciated they are they get SO MANY comments from young girls who aspire to be just like them. Do they have a culpability/responsibility? I mean – I think it’s wonderful for people to show off their bodies for myriad reasons and it’s healthy for all of us to see all different shapes and sizes of people, but what if those bodies are the result of self-harm, which then, in turn, promotes self-harm?
I was a ballet dancer and still train dancers to this day. I know from thin. And I’ve never ever seen someone “naturally” as thin as Alexa Chung or Leandra Cohen, honestly.
Do you say the same thing about obese celebrities who post pictures of……themselves, thus making people think it’s ok to be obese?
Idk – are there pro-obesity boards that teach teenagers how to gain as much weight as possible? It’s a false equivalency anyway because our culture isn’t promoting “Obesity is best! How big can you get!?” The message is quite the opposite really. Thigh gap, flat stomachs, thin arms and bony chests are #goals in this society. People die every day from aspiring to be “as thin as….” And of course disordered eating isn’t solely due to celebrity inspiration, but we’d be kidding ourselves to think the two weren’t related.
I’m not talking about every thin person out there, I’m talking about women (in this case) who are very clearly dealing with a disordered relationship to food, who have millions of young followers and who constantly post photos of themselves looking as small as possible.
There actually are pro-obesity communities popping up these days.
The point is, stop telling women to hide themselves because of the crap other people do.
I’m sorry celebitchy I didn’t mean to say something that affected you badly. I guess what I meant to say is it makes me sad how much time, energy, and mental space food and diet can take up for women.
I understand that you do what’s best for you. I guess at first I interpreted you saying that to mean you stress over food and worry about food. And that made me sad, because you’re a very talented person. But I see that I misinterpreted what you were saying. I guess any time we talk about diet and food habits it can get dicey, because it is a very personal thing.
When I was in a period in my life where I weighted food and counted every calorie it was miserable and obsessive and took away from my talents and my inner peace. I’m glad it’s not that way for you. Weigh all the peanut butter you want and please excuse me for overstepping with my remark!
It’s ok I get it. I lost 60 pounds that way and to me it isn’t stress and I actually like doing it! It’s more stressful to me not to know, and it’s second nature to count calories and keep track that way. I wish I was like that with my finances. I agree that it’s very personal. Thanks for responding it means a lot and you were not overstepping, you were saying how it felt for you. You didn’t affect me badly and I was defensive about it as I sometimes wonder if it’s wrong or if I shouldn’t focus on the numbers. That’s what works for me though, intuitive eating means I eat the whole bag.
I commented too, but I didn’t mean it as something against you Celebitchy. Just that women, myself included, put so much time and effort into monitoring our weight. Men in comparison, don’t put in a tenth of the effort. But women are judged much more than men on our looks. We’re held to a higher standard
That makes a lot of sense and I appreciate you explaining it. We are held to a higher standard.
Come on. She’s a actress in Hollywood, she’s not eating burgers and fries all the time. Even the “normal” weight girls, in person, are shockingly tiny. She eats low calories and exercises.
Why bother with trolls? Why respond? Why is the answer to looking “too skinny” always have to be fast food? “I can’t be anorexic I eat fries” “You’re too skinny, eat a burger” Anorexia is a serious condition. I’m sure she eats very healthy, which is better than burgers and fries all the time any how.
I can literally eat burgers and fries, meat and potatoes every day and not gain any weight, I don’t for health reasons but I have in the past when I was younger. I’m not saying it to have people bash me because I’m sure some will. Some people just have a fast metabolism, I like it but I have to watch it because I could eat sugar and bread all day long and even though I don’t gain weight, it sure as hell cant be healthy.
So just because she’s a Hollywood actress, you know for a fact that she eats no burgers and fries?
It’s really frustrating dealing with people who just assume that skinny people starve themselves, or assume we eat only low calories and always exercise. I for a fact eat lots of fast food, have no eating disorder, and don’t do much exercises besides long walks, but still put up with people who don’t know me assuming I have an eating disorder. Why respond to trolls? Because their insults are unfair and frustrating
She doesn’t look anorexic to me. I think it’s just the way she was photographed.
Some people are just thin. I have a mate like that, dude eats like a horse and always seems to be trying to set some sort of speed eating record and he never puts on weight.
I get that such commentary is unkind, but this idea that you can’t be anorexic and eat those things is wrong. You may eat a hamburger…and then absolutely nothing else all day, despite two hours of exercise. That’s still anorexia. I get her frustration, but it’s a bad argument.