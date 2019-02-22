Nina Dobrev to troll calling her anorexic: ‘I eat burgers and fries all the time’



Nina Dobrev posted the photo above where she’s looking particularly slender. I think it’s just the angle as her head is in the foreground. A lot of Instagram photos end up looking bizarre like that. She’s a very fit woman but she’s not that tiny. Anyway people started talking about her in the comments and speculating about her weight, because that’s what happens to celebrities. Nina told one person, who said Nina reminded her of her own battle with anorexia, that she eats all kinds of food and just works out.

While the post was meant to credit Dobrev’s styling team, the star was quickly inundated with hurtful comments regarding her weight, with many calling her “too skinny.” “I can’t believe no one is noticing that she’s anorexic,” one person wrote. “ This picture just reminds me of my anorexic self. Stop praising her how she looks its not healthy. Nina needs help, you guys are just pushing her to eat air. Just look at her past photos it hasn’t even been that long. She’s gotten way too skinny in short amount of time. Trust me I’ve been through this and she is definitely showing signs of someone who’s anorexic.” “She actually gained weight. She just looks ugly,” another troll chimed in. When Dobrev’s fans began targeting one another over speculation of an eating disorder, the actress took matters into her own hands. “Thank you for your concern,” Dobrev began. “I’m sorry to hear you weren’t doing well, I hope that you are taking care of yourself and doing better now. I’ll also let you know that I eat burgers and fries and all kinds of yummy things all the time. You should do the same. Eating everything and working out (which I do) is the healthy solution for people who have problems. Body shaming people on the other hand is NOT healthy and very rude. I don’t do that, so you should also do the same. Have a wonderful day.” [Dobrev] also took on critics who said she was looking old noting her change in appearance was due to “a radical concept called time.” “I know. Crazy. It’s what happens when it goes by. People get older…But I’m 30, and damn proud of it!”

I sometimes wonder if I could handle being a celebrity and having people speculate about my body and appearance. That’s just what happens to famous people on social media I guess. Plus look at the comments. One person is calling her ugly and saying she gained weight, another says she looks old and the other one is saying she’s anorexic. People are rude and obnoxious and it can suck.

I believe Nina that she eats decent food. I have a similar strategy for eating and keeping my weight down. I love working out and keep track of what I eat but I eat whatever I want and try to balance it. Sometimes I eat more because I’m mad or lonely or whatever. Someone called it “sad” in the comments after I said I weigh peanut butter and calorific food. (Update: We worked it out in the comments below!) That’s the only way I’ve ever been able to lose weight and keep it off, by weighing food and counting calories. I believe everyone should do what they want to do with their diet and exercise, as long as they’re not harming themselves or recommending something harmful. Even if Nina was a vegan who mostly eats tofu and vegetables, who cares? She’s not telling anyone how to live.

She looks great, it was the angle of the photo!