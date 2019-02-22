Duchess Meghan donated the flower arrangements from her baby shower to charity

I find it very interesting that Harper’s Bazaar has gotten a few really good exclusives this week about the Duchess of Sussex’s baby-shower trip to New York. Someone seems to be leaking to Bazaar from within Meg’s camp, and I would suspect it’s with Meghan’s approval. My guess is Jessica Mulroney. But I don’t know for sure. Anyway, the “baby shower festivities” happened on Tuesday and Wednesday at The Mark hotel, in a suite paid for by Serena Williams. We also knew that Serena co-hosted the baby shower, but what we didn’t know was that Meghan’s sorority sister Genevieve Hillis was the other co-host. Bazaar had more in their exclusive:
Baby Sussex is officially showered. BAZAAR.com can confirm the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime friends Serena Williams and Genevieve Hillis co-hosted a “private, intimate” baby shower for Meghan on Wednesday, February 20 in New York City. A source who attended the event tells BAZAAR the party took place in Williams’ room, the Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel, with approximately 20 of Duchess Meghan’s closest friends “from her teenage years to the present,” including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.
The low-key celebration, described as chill and relaxed by the attendee, was coordinated by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events, who planned Williams’ 2017 wedding to Alexis Ohanian.
Meghan’s party included an “amazing” flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller, with the resulting creations donated to Repeat Roses. The organization supplies previously-used floral arrangements to facilities like hospitals, hospices, nursing homes, cancer treatment centers, and domestic abuse and homeless shelters, and ensures the arrangements are composted once they can no longer be enjoyed.
Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten supplied the food for the party; his restaurant, The Mark, is located at the hotel.
It comes as no surprise that Williams hosted the special event for Duchess Meghan, who’s expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring. The tennis star and newly-minted royal have been friends since 2010, when they met at the Super Bowl. Hillis is a longtime friend and former sorority sister of Meghan. (The former actress and Northwestern University grad was in Kappa Kappa Gamma.) Both Williams and Hillis attended the duchess’ wedding to Prince Harry last year, as did fellow shower guests like Clooney and Spencer.
The part about the flower arrangements is a brilliant stroke of PR on so many levels. First of all, it’s a reminder that this was a classy baby shower, not one of those showers where you have to pin a diaper on something or go bobbing for pacifiers. No, they took a professional flower-arranging class, which is just SO Meghan. It’s also so Meghan to then donate those flower arrangements to charity. As for the detail that Meg’s sorority sister cohosted… wow, utter silence from all of the Meg-haters about how Meg doesn’t have any long-term friends, huh?
I’ve been wondering about the baby gifts, but as it turns out, Meghan didn’t even know what kind of haul she got: Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that Meghan declined to open gifts because “she wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her. I think I got her something very nice.”
And finally, I missed this Katie Nicholl piece in Vanity Fair earlier this week – apparently, Samantha Cohen is staying on as the Sussexes’ private secretary for a few more months while so much is in transition. Cohen likes Meghan and Harry and she agreed to hold off on her retirement for a few more months. Nicholl also confirms that the “break up” of the Cambridge and Sussex office staff has started, and that Meghan and Harry have already decided who will oversee the control of information around the birth of the Polo Baby: Christian Jones, the same guy Meghan went to lunch with last month.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Waiting for the ‘she’s so condescending’ comments.
This is a great idea and gives that company greater visibility. I dislike over usage of flowers so this kind of mitigates that. Hope Kim and Kanye does the same! Hah
I love it! I believe Meghan knows she won’t please everyone. There’s no way to please people who are intent on disliking you. I applaud her for staying true to herself even though some members of the press are trying to bully and shame her into hiding.
I think not opening gifts was a really smart move, that way nothing that was received as a gift could be leaked to the press.
I also love that this article reminds people that Serena and Meghan have known each other for a long time. I saw some comments yesterday about how Meghan has all these new celeb friends, but Serena and she have been friends for almost a decade now.
I also think it a sweet gesture by not opening presents without Harry. It obviously that they doing this baby thing as a team and it wouldn’t be fair for Harry to miss out on that excitement. xx
Look, like the strategy or not, this IS a strategy, and I think it’s impressive. Every detail-the money, the food, the fun-is out, and it’s specifically arranged as to be unimpeachable from most perspectives (unless we’re just complaining about the security costs, which… that’s the cost of living as a royal. People who are complaining about the display of wealth…I mean… have we SEEN the crown jewels?) It’s timed to coordinate with the People magazine drop, and right before they go into this tour this weekend, where they will be loving, fun, energetic, and showing off that baby bump left, right, and center.
It is a different strategy than Kate’s approach, and that’s ok. They are different women, with different backgrounds, married to men with different personalities and needs. I am not into the idea that they hate each other. I think they probably get along well when they’re together, check in occasionally, and live their separate, busy lives while trying to coordinate professionally as well as possible and avoid any behavior that would foment the rabid royal watchers more than necessary.
She’s just so damn gorgeous though. She glows.
I agree that this is part of a strategy, I’m not sure what the end game is, but its definitely a strategy. I think this was done purposefully along with the People mag to show that she has good friends who will rally around her and who do love her. Kate’s strategy specifically re: these kinds of things has been different (parties, gathering with friends, etc) but I’m not sure either is worse at this point in time.
I agree – good strategy, she seems like a genuinely caring woman, she probably has a cordial (no more, no less) relationship with her sister in law, and she glows from the inside out.
I’m not a Stan (did not like her character at all on Suits and thought there was a touch of social climbing when she started dating Harry), but I’ve really admired the work she’s done so far (and the quiet stuff she did before she ever reached this level of notoriety) and I’m appalled by her treatment in the British press.
I’m glad she had a lovely time with her girlfriends and I look forward to the time when the press climbs off her back and she can breathe a little easier.
….and cue all the “baby showers are tacky” and “my taxpayer money!!!!” comments
🙄
That’s mainly why I come read the Megan threads, just to see the wacky comments
Really? I’m beginning to find them pretty tedious and exhausting…..making the same irrational complaints over and over…..(oops! Headache incoming….)
Except I read that there was no cost to the taxpayer because Meghan herself paid for her RPOs and flew home on Amal’s plane. The rest was paid by friends. Not that the truth ever shuts up the haters and whiners and concern trolls.
I’m hearing that she because she’s taxpayer supported, she should have donated all the gifts.
I saw the pics of the kids with the flowers, they were so happy
Meghan stayed with Nisho (sp) for a couple of days before she went to the hotel.
So that’s why they were no pictures of her until she was at the hotel.
Serena paid for hotel and Shower, Amal took care of the travel arrangents, it’s their money and how they spend it, is their business.
I wonder, had her presence not been leaked, if she would have stayed with Misho (I think its Misho) the whole time? Or would she have gone to the hotel at the same point in time anyway?
Love it! Go live your best life Meghan. I wish you a safe and healthy pregnancy and birth.
I’ve stopped going to KPs twitter since they are so hopeless but isn’t it true that they haven’t sent one single tweet about the Morocco trip?! I haven’t seen one retweet about it on all the other accounts I follow. That is astonishing to me. WTF is the problem there? The only person publicizing it has been the ambassador and I’m sure he would be referring to KPs tweets if they existed, which makes me think they haven’t said a word.
I cannot WAIT for the Sussexes to get their own SM. Whatever is going on at KP with the leaks and SM delays is a joke.
Do they normally tweet ahead of time? I genuinely don’t know. I assume it’s partly for security, but I could be wrong.
There’s really no excuse for that level of incompetence (or neglect?), considering that Harry was the only one working this week. Royal reporters already got the itinerary days ago and tweeted accordingly.
I don’t get this mentality that just because some women like Meghan, Angelina Jolie, Rachel Weize etc don’t flaunt their long term female friendships, they are accused of having no friends.
I would rather believe these women who have real friendships and not show business ones, then others who constantly “show” the world how many friends they have.
As for Meghan donating the flowers, brilliant PR stroke and the benefit is that hundreds of sick people will get the joy of seeing the flowers.
It would a PR move if this was the first time she did something like this, but this is the same woman while working on Suits, and seeing the left over food from craft services get tossed, suggested they give the food to the homeless shelters.
In New Zealand she asked the Tea Shop to give the school children the cakes, when she saw them outside.
Awww, I love that. That’s very sweet of her.
Yay!!! She knows what she’s doing. Having to navigate the rules and protocal must be a nightmare. I try to be objective when it comes to Megs, but I adore her. I went to the comments section on the Daily Mail about this article and it was 0. Which made me laugh. Haters had nothing to say.
I think it’s silly to think that an accomplished and confident 37-year-old woman should start behaving like a virginal, shy debutante just to please a bunch of snobs on the internet. I don’t believe a woman should have to dim her light to make others feel comfortable. I’m over all of the Meghan should “know her place” stories. Too much faux outrage.
How do you consider a heavily pregnant woman as “behaving virginal”?
This is the unveiling of new offices. We are witnessing her put her PR savvy, networking and good friends to use here and it’s brilliant. What can people possibly complain about??
I moonlight as a wedding coordinator and a lot of couples donate their flowers now, even bridal party bouquets. It’s such a thoughtful gesture and I love seeing the flowers going on to brighten other people’s lives!
Most hotels who routinely host events provide or suggest a way to donate flowers, and in some cases food..they also provide the paperwork necessary to take the donation as a tax deduction..it certainly isn’t unusual