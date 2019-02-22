Perhaps Kylie Jenner is the biggest victim in this Jordyn-Khloe-Tristan mess

Do you think Miranda Lambert is happy or sad about the Kardashian-Jenners stealing her messy-drama thunder? It’s probably bittersweet for Miranda – she loved the attention, but it was SO bad. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian’s break up with Tristan Thompson has completely pushed Miranda out of the news, sadly. These two drama queens can totally coexist! Personally, I still don’t have much sympathy for Khloe. If you remember, I actually gave a sh-t when she was pregnant and Tristan got exposed as a massive cheater. That was rough. But in the months that followed True’s birth, Khloe just seemed like a desperate clinger. Tristan clearly wanted Khloe to dump him. She didn’t do it until now, and now she’s playing it like she’s singing “I’m Every Woman” every night. Bish, we told you to dump him LAST YEAR. Behold, Khloe The Survivor (Of Self-Created Doormat-ery).

Khloé Kardashian may finally be putting her relationship Tristan Thompson behind her for good. A source tells PEOPLE that if there’s a silver lining to this latest drama, “it’s that Khloé will finally be able to move on. Khloé is doing okay. She’s still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan,” the source says. “She deserves so much better.” “It’s amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It’s been very challenging for her,” the source adds. “But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her.”

Khloe is like so many women I’ve known in my life: utterly stupid in relationships. I’ve always argued that Khloe is probably the smartest of the sisters (it’s setting a low bar, but there you go), but I think she might be the dumbest in love. Tristan made it clear that he never cared about her or their relationship and she kept clinging to him. Now, after his serial infidelities over more than a year, she’s suddenly realized she’s a strong woman who never needed him? Again, this is a made-for-TV narrative. She’s running around telling everyone that SHE dumped him and people are whispering “yeah girl but you only did it after he slept with half of LA and Cleveland.”

Meanwhile, poor Jordyn. She made such a dumb mistake. Or did she make several dumb mistakes?

When reports first emerged that Jordyn Woods had been caught in a clinch with Tristan Thompson, the Kardashians are said to have been incredulous. But the shocking betrayal may run even deeper than at first thought, with a new report alleging that Jordyn had been secretly seeing Tristan for a month before they were caught out. Hollywood Uncovered’s sources claim that the 21-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner was secretly ‘involved’ with the NBA player for a month before they were seen kissing at a house party. As for the infamous party – where the two were caught out – the website claims Jordyn had texted Khloe the morning after the celebration, claiming she had stayed in order to make sure Tristan ‘didn’t cheat’. But when witness accounts emerged of her and Tristan, Khloe got in contact, and Jordyn is said to have come clean.

If this was a month-long thing, then yeah, I can see how Jordyn would be cancelled by the Kardashian-Jenners. I felt bad for her when I thought it was just one mistake, but a series of mistakes? Nah. That’s when you’re making a series of choices to bite the hand that feeds you.

Sources also tell People Magazine that Kylie is completely broken up over this whole mess. A source says: “For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world. She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything. Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened. She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.” Maybe KYLIE is the biggest victim here? Her best friend and right-hand gal threw away their friendship and trust all for a guy who… isn’t all that? I mean, it wasn’t even LOVE. It was just a hookup with a known sleaze.