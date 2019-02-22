Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney at the Hollywood for Science gala: meh or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were the biggest names at the event at UCLA. That’s because Gisele (and Barbra Streisand) was being honored for their environmental activism. Gisele wore a white Stella McCartney gown which I’m guessing was made from sustainable materials. She also wore Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. Am I huge a–hole for thinking that Gisele looks kind of terrible? I mean, the dress is what it is, I don’t love it or hate it, but Gisele looks like she’s pulled really tight. Yikes.
More photos… Nina Dobrev in Cushnie. She looks great.
Sometimes, I can’t believe Gerard Butler is still a thing, but here he is. He looks pretty good? I can’t believe I ever crushed on him though.
Robin Thicke and son Julian Fuego. I guess Robin still has visitation/joint custody.
Here’s Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid. I think it’s sort of nice that they’re still together and figuring it out.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I meant to tell you that I looked up photos of Gisele after you talked about her having bad work done and looking like a different person (that’s in the podcast coming out Monday) and wow it is noticeable!
I feel like I’m crack whenever people are like “oh, it’s not that noticeable” or whatever. She looks like a completely different person. Also: all of the work has made her look so much older, which is BAD WORK.
She does! It’s bad work and I see it now. She has exaggerated features and has always looked a little extreme but it’s bad and does make her look older. That’s how I feel too when people say obvious plastic surgery is “natural.”
I just find it hilarious when they deny it. Like, bitch, we have EYES. You gonna tell us those don’t work because we eat nightshades and don’t drink enough water to block the suns effects or something?
It’s totally noticeable. My first reaction was that she was really showing her age, but she’s not that old! I also think she’s had implants, or is that old news?
I do like the dress a lot, and Brady looks much better with that shorter hair. He looks nice although the suit is a smidge too tight imo.
Josephine, she got the new bolt-ons when she went to Paris in a burqa to visit her French plastic surgeon. But she also had fake ones when she was younger.
I didn’t even notice her at first. I saw the pics and thought they were old pics because Tom Brady looks so young and babyfaced to me (especially in the header pic before I clicked in). She needs to either do what he’s doing or stop doing what she’s doing, because it has absolutely aged her and her husband looks like a kid standing beside her.
I noticed it a few weeks ago when there was a story about Leo (I think) that included a picture of Giselle and Leo together (or maybe it was the article about how Giselle mentioned being numb when they were together?) anyway – I thought, wow, she looked so lovely and fresh back then, and not just because she was younger. I think if you look at pictures of her now, without any older pictures for reference, its not necessarily that obvious, but when you compare her from 20 years ago to her now its like, wow.
Looks like she fashioned a too-tight dress out of some spare sheets.
Someone’s been eating Japanese potatoes lol…in all seriousness though, did Tom get a science lesson while he was there, he needs one that’s for sure
The dress would be perfectly elegant if it fit, right? I’ll never understand the big deal about this woman.
Though it’s hilarious when the ultra-rich are given any sort environmental award. You have any idea how much pollution and carbon emissions those of us in the industrialized world is responsible for? Hint: the poorest populations in the world could literally die off overnight, and the carbon output they took out would be so minor as to barely have any effect.
She looks like a contortionist. First the body is leaning in, then the head going back, then side hip looking to the skies! Linda Blair? Not my fav couple, obviously. I do like Courteney, but it looks like she’s holding on to Johnny for dear life. This lady wants to be married. Wish the best for her.
I know I’m supposed to find Giselle attractive, but I don’t. Nina is cute, though.
Meh, I think she looks 1000x better than anyone I know. I would happily wake up looking like her tomorrow, so I’m not going to hate.
Wow, she looks really really…old. Like, really old. But she’s not old, is she? In these pictures she looks like a 60 year old who has had plastic surgery.
If she really WAS old I’d never ever say anything, because aging is part of life and can be gorgeous, but I think she’s still in her 30s. I’m almost 50 and I look WAY younger than she does.