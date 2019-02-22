Oscar predictions: who will win this years Oscars versus who *should* win

The 2019 Oscars are on Sunday, even though it feels like we’ve spent the past two weeks talking about everything other than the Oscars. This whole awards season has felt “off,” and I’m not going to go on and on about it, suffice to say that big changes should absolutely be made. Anyway, do you guys want to fight about who will win the actual Oscars? Let’s do this… my Oscar predictions, and you can see this year’s nominations list here.

Best Picture

What Will Win: Roma

What Should Win: Black Panther

I think Roma is important and artsy. But Black Panther was important, artsy, good, relevant and one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons in a decade.

Best Director

Who Will Win: Alfonso Cuarón

Who Should Win: Spike Lee

Come on, Spike Lee should absolutely win this.

Best Actor

Who Will Win: Rami Malek

Who Should Win: Christian Bale

Even though Rami has run one of the best Oscar campaigns I’ve ever seen, I still don’t want him to win. It’s just too much, and his words about Bryan Singer left me cold.

Best Actress

Who Will Win: Glenn Close

Who Should Win: Glenn, or maybe Olivia Colman

I mean, I think Glenn will win and should win. But Olivia Colman was brilliant too.

Best Supporting Actor

Who Will Win: Mahershala Ali

Who Should Win: Richard E. Grant

I’ve said many times that I’m fine with Mahershala being the one body they pull out of the car crash that is Green Book. But if they wanted to go with someone deserving, talented and fun, go with Richard.

Best Supporting Actress

Who Will Win: Regina King

Who Should Win: Eh, probably Regina King.

I mean, I loved both Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in The Favourite and I thought they did an amazing job. But I’m also fine with Regina King winning.

Best Song:

Who Will Win: “Shallow”

Who Should Win: “All the Stars” but I can make the case for “Shallow” too.

Yeah, I’m fine with “Shallow” winning. The possible shock here might be the Mary Poppins Returns song, so keep your eye out for that.