Oscar predictions: who will win this years Oscars versus who *should* win

The 2019 Oscars are on Sunday, even though it feels like we’ve spent the past two weeks talking about everything other than the Oscars. This whole awards season has felt “off,” and I’m not going to go on and on about it, suffice to say that big changes should absolutely be made. Anyway, do you guys want to fight about who will win the actual Oscars? Let’s do this… my Oscar predictions, and you can see this year’s nominations list here.
Best Picture
What Will Win: Roma
What Should Win: Black Panther
I think Roma is important and artsy. But Black Panther was important, artsy, good, relevant and one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons in a decade.
Best Director
Who Will Win: Alfonso Cuarón
Who Should Win: Spike Lee
Come on, Spike Lee should absolutely win this.
Best Actor
Who Will Win: Rami Malek
Who Should Win: Christian Bale
Even though Rami has run one of the best Oscar campaigns I’ve ever seen, I still don’t want him to win. It’s just too much, and his words about Bryan Singer left me cold.
Best Actress
Who Will Win: Glenn Close
Who Should Win: Glenn, or maybe Olivia Colman
I mean, I think Glenn will win and should win. But Olivia Colman was brilliant too.
Best Supporting Actor
Who Will Win: Mahershala Ali
Who Should Win: Richard E. Grant
I’ve said many times that I’m fine with Mahershala being the one body they pull out of the car crash that is Green Book. But if they wanted to go with someone deserving, talented and fun, go with Richard.
Best Supporting Actress
Who Will Win: Regina King
Who Should Win: Eh, probably Regina King.
I mean, I loved both Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in The Favourite and I thought they did an amazing job. But I’m also fine with Regina King winning.
Best Song:
Who Will Win: “Shallow”
Who Should Win: “All the Stars” but I can make the case for “Shallow” too.
Yeah, I’m fine with “Shallow” winning. The possible shock here might be the Mary Poppins Returns song, so keep your eye out for that.
Photos courtesy of WENN & IMDB.
I would love it if All The Stars won.
I agree that it will be Cuaron for best director, but I also think that there is enough chatter about how Spike Lee “should” win that he might end up with the statue at the end of the night.
We are trying to catch up on the best picture nominees but I think we wont make it through all of them before Sunday night; so far my favorite has been Black Panther with Blackkklansman a close second.
I liked Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, but I think the whole movie was just okay. But I think he’ll get the win as the “nod” to the movie, same way Ali will get the win for the nod to Green Book.
Also because of your comments on it Kaiser I have zero desire to ever see Green Book lol.
I would love it if Spike ended up being the big “surprise” win of the night. That would be amazing.
Blackkklansman is up for Adapted Screenplay too so Spike might get his Oscar there.
I think I have to be one of a handful of people that don’t get the hype around “Roma”. It had some lovely cinematic shots, but damn, it was long, slow, and BORING. The opening credits were so slow and long, I thought I had hit the wrong button on the DVD player and was watching the closing credits! My vote for Best Movie didn’t even make it: “The Hate You Give”. That was an awesome movie. Black Panther was really, really good, too. I was surprised how much I enjoyed it (considering I really don’t like the comic book movies).
I really hope “Shallows” doesn’t get it. I can’t stomach another crying fest by Gaga. I would love for “All the Stars” or “I’ll Fight” to take it.
Spike, for sure. While I really enjoyed Olivia’s performance, Glenn Close was AWESOME, and she has been overlooked, like Amy Adams, for far too long. She is DUE! I would LOVE for Richard E. Grant to win: again, overlooked for far too long. Christian Bale was *very* good, but this is his “shtick” already. William DaFoe didn’t get much traction, but damn, he was great!
Anyway… just my 2¢ 😊
My fangirl heart is 💔💔💔, no noms for Steve Carell…BUT if Richard E Grant won, his wonderful and amazing speech would help my cold black heart start to heal 💜💚
Roma was a gorgeous movie and 100% deserves the win, full stop.
I would love to see Rachel Weisz win. She is such a lovely actress. Regina King probably deserves it more, but i really have a feeling Emma Stone might take it. Hollywood loves her.
I think Shallow is a cringe inducing song, there’s no depth (pun intended), but I’ve found that’s the way this category tends to go. I would like to see Kendrick win. I wish there were better songs every year in Hollywood movies, but i don’t think it’s a Hollywood problem as much as a music industry issue. The people out there making real art are consistently snubbed by the mainstream music tastes.
I hope that Spike Lee, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Christian Bale will win
I’m for The Favourite and Olivia Colman to win. But I’m hoping Spike Lee will get best director. I also feel a little iffy about Rami Malek winning best actor. Not because he doesn’t deserve it, it’s just the general feeling about Bohemian Rhapsody. I think it could well go to Christian Bale.
Eh, don’t think Blank Panther deserves a Best Picture award, personally. I thought it was a step well above most Marvel films, but it wasn’t *that* good and is mainly sustained by a very talented group of actors. Which is fine, and I’d still put it above Roma for that reason because it’s contributing a meaningful social dialogue, but if I had a choice, I’d have Spike Lee to sweep both major categories.
Totally agree about the let down of Rami Malek winning. There is something so infuriating to me as a bisexual woman knowing that somebody is getting rewarded for how poorly they treated Freddie’s legacy. He deserved better.
No I do not hope Emma Stone will win. The academy must stop giving oscars to actresses because were are cute in the movies, there is nothing extraordinary in the performance Emma Stone. It is Emma Stone who plays to be Emma Stone.
Give the Oscar to Spike, he’s been ignored for far too long. Best Supporting Actor is not even nominated Michael B. Jordan. But if Richard E. Grant wins I wish Barbra Streisand would hand him the award. I’m in the middle of watching ASIB and I really hate that song. Not very impressed with the movie either.
I’d love to see BP win BP.
Glenn Close must have her freaking Oscar.
Agree about Black Panther and Richard Grant, love both. I think Rami does deserve the win over Bale. Late last year everyone was talking about Bale and Cooper winning and then Malek just blew past them. I had never watched Mr. Robot so I didn’t really know who he was.