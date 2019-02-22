Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan wants to be mum-friends with Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the Duchess of Sussex’s New York baby shower. I doubt Meghan even invited Kate, and even if Meghan did, Kate wouldn’t have gone. Reportedly, there will be another baby shower in London, possibly hosted by Doria Ragland, but who will attend that? Meghan’s got friends in London, but she’s also not part of any “mumset” as they say across the pond. She’s doesn’t have a wealth of UK-based female friends who are already moms, women whom she can call for advice and support once the baby comes. So maybe Meghan wants to develop a closer bond with Kate?
With just weeks to go until she becomes a mom, Duchess Meghan was in need of a girls’ getaway. So the former Suits star, 37, jetted to New York City, where she celebrated her baby shower among friends. During her trip, the California native was also spotted shopping at high-end baby store Bonpoint and having lunch at famous macaron spot Ladurée with her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. She also met up with Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer for dinner at The Polo Bar on Tuesday, February 19.
Meghan’s girl time was much needed. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that the philanthropist feels she’s lacking “a group of moms in London to lean on.” As a result, she hopes to strengthen her relationship with her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. “It’s not bad by any means, but they want to make it stronger,” notes the insider.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Don’t get me wrong, at this point I don’t even believe that Meghan and Kate are at each other’s throats or anything, I think it’s just a normal grey-area relationship, somewhere between “not BFFs” and “not utter enemies.” Part of is that their “friendship” was always set up to fail – between the tabloids, the palace courtiers and Kate’s history of being work-shy, it would have been a bigger shock if they had become fast friends and supported each other in every way. As it stands now, I doubt Meghan and Kate are suddenly going to become besties once Meghan has the baby. It feels like the Cambridges are going to be in for another rude awakening at how happy people will be for Meghan and Harry and the Royal Polo Baby. In fact, my theory is that the Cambridges will be launching another press-attack against the Sussexes once the baby arrives.
I think Duchess Meghan doesn’t care about Duchess Kate.
I think they both don’t really care, and that’s okay. I have five SILs, i don’t do much with any of them. We all have our own lives and our own families. We go to family events together and are cordial, and that’s it. No drama, no problems, no fake friendships. If that’s what’s happening here, that’s totally fine. These two women have their own established lives.
Kate will get pregnant again. This may be a one and done for Harry and Meghan, and the Cambridges can’t let this child be the “baby of the family.”
I can’t articulate exactly why, but I just know in my gut Meghan is smart to keep some distance. Wouldn’t this be so fun if it turned into a full-on Brandi/Leeann single white female situation?! Bahahaha. We already know Kate is mirroring the work ethic.
Agreed. Meghan is a smart cookie and I think she knows that a lot of the bad press came from William (not Kate). BUT it also painted Kate in an innocent light while making Meghan look like a villain. I don’t think she hates Kate but I think she knows to watch her back a bit and keep a comfortable distance. Not to mention that it’s clear Harry and William are not on good terms right now. It would just be inviting more drama.
“It feels like the Cambridges are going to be in for another rude awakening at how happy people will be for Meghan and Harry and the Royal Polo Baby”
I agree. If there was all this frenzy about the baby shower when Baby Sussex arrives it will be insane. Plus, if he/she will be black it will become an historic event “the first black baby born in the Royal Family”.
I hope they do become besties. Both of these ladies will always be thrown to the wolves if it benefits the BRF, and who better to understand that then each other? They could be a great support to each other. Of course, I still think it was Charles and not the Cambridges that launched the attack against Meghan, so I am sure everyone here will disagree with me.
Lol. Yeah…no. I think Meghan will be mom friends with her ACTUAL friends that are also moms. She has a ton of female friends and most of them are married with kids. I dont think Meghan and Kate are enemies but I also dont think they are friends. And that’s okay. They are two very different people who have only one real thing in common: they married royal brothers.
Ok this is off topic but I heard some gossip over housing at KP this weekend. Here it goes. Allegedly the plan was for Harry and Meghan to move full time to a home at Windsor and that Beatrice would get Nottingham cottage. Some money was going to be given to Harry to purchase a home farther in the country for himself. But after realizing the commute Harry asked to keep a place at KP which is fine with everyone except they don’t know what to do now. The goal was to move Eugenie into the open apartment next to Will and Kate and *possibly* give Andrew Ivy cottage. This person claimed Andrew wants a permanent place at KP for when Charles ascends to the throne. As he currently has a place at BP and once Beatrice moves out of St James the family won’t be able to hold onto it.
So as it stands BP is sort of dragging there feet as to what to do. Not wanting to cause family issues.
Edit to add the person who told me this claimed another family member, possibly Edward, wants a small apartment at KP too. The feeling being that Charles will probably not be so open to it.
Actually, Meghan and Kate becoming “mum friends” would be both a brilliant PR move and just a nice thing for two sisters-in-law if they can manage it. They may genuinely bond over parenting. I could seem them having similar “intentional” parenting styles. And letting some stories and photos of them spending time together with the kids would provide a quiet, but powerful counter-narrative to all the stories that they’re at each other’s throats. The BRF needs to start upping the positive family image because turmoil is coming
I beg to differ, I hope these two wonderful ladies become if not besties then good friends someday. Both are raising families under the harsh critical media scrutiny and reports like how the two parties are trying to sabotage each other sounds really ridiculous. Somebody else is benefitting from all this mess, and at the end of the the day these two ladies are the ones getting hate. I hope they become each other’s support because heaven’ know that they need it.
It would be nice if they became “mum friends.” They don’t have to be besties, but Polo Baby Sussex is still a royal baby, and I know there are rules/things/protocols they will have to follow, so it would be nice if Kate could ease that for Meghan. But we’ll see. If not, I have every confidence that Meghan and Harry will figure it out.
Spot on. With the requisite “rank pull” to emphasize the differing positions.
For the umpteenth time we will hear that Prince Harry is 6th in line of the throne. As part of the Commonwealth: it is just fine with me.
I think US is trying to get clicks and they don’t know any more than I do.