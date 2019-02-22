Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan wants to be mum-friends with Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the Duchess of Sussex’s New York baby shower. I doubt Meghan even invited Kate, and even if Meghan did, Kate wouldn’t have gone. Reportedly, there will be another baby shower in London, possibly hosted by Doria Ragland, but who will attend that? Meghan’s got friends in London, but she’s also not part of any “mumset” as they say across the pond. She’s doesn’t have a wealth of UK-based female friends who are already moms, women whom she can call for advice and support once the baby comes. So maybe Meghan wants to develop a closer bond with Kate?

With just weeks to go until she becomes a mom, Duchess Meghan was in need of a girls’ getaway. So the former Suits star, 37, jetted to New York City, where she celebrated her baby shower among friends. During her trip, the California native was also spotted shopping at high-end baby store Bonpoint and having lunch at famous macaron spot Ladurée with her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. She also met up with Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer for dinner at The Polo Bar on Tuesday, February 19. Meghan’s girl time was much needed. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that the philanthropist feels she’s lacking “a group of moms in London to lean on.” As a result, she hopes to strengthen her relationship with her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. “It’s not bad by any means, but they want to make it stronger,” notes the insider.

[From Us Weekly]

I’ll believe it when I see it. Don’t get me wrong, at this point I don’t even believe that Meghan and Kate are at each other’s throats or anything, I think it’s just a normal grey-area relationship, somewhere between “not BFFs” and “not utter enemies.” Part of is that their “friendship” was always set up to fail – between the tabloids, the palace courtiers and Kate’s history of being work-shy, it would have been a bigger shock if they had become fast friends and supported each other in every way. As it stands now, I doubt Meghan and Kate are suddenly going to become besties once Meghan has the baby. It feels like the Cambridges are going to be in for another rude awakening at how happy people will be for Meghan and Harry and the Royal Polo Baby. In fact, my theory is that the Cambridges will be launching another press-attack against the Sussexes once the baby arrives.