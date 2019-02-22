Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump won because ‘he outworked Hillary Clinton’

A few political notes before everybody heads out to enjoy this Oscar Weekend. First of all, Donald Trump has made no reference publicly or on social media to Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, the neo-Nazi who was armed to the teeth and in possession of a detailed kill list of prominent journalists, Democrats and Supreme Court Justices. Whenever a Trump-supporting Nazi white supremacist jackhole gets caught, it’s always *crickets*. But don’t worry, Trump tweeted about Jussie Smollett:
For the love of God. As for Christopher Hasson, it was just THIS PAST WEEKEND that Trump was on Twitter, encouraging “retribution” against Saturday Night Live because they make fun of him. He was also doing his near-constant thing of calling the media “the enemy of the people.” But according to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, all that never happened.
Does anyone else think it’s stupidly funny that this bitch stands outside to “brief” reporters because she thinks she’s making it uncomfortable for THEM? Like, there’s a press room and that’s where she should be briefing the press on a daily basis. But she only deigns to step out a few times a month to hee-haw her Deplorable lies. Speaking of, this clip is something:
Trump couldn’t “outwork” a sloth. And Hillary Clinton got more votes than Don Bigly. And Sarah Sanders needs to be indicted.
Christ on a cracker…. no. Just no. Sarah Sanders is a joke.
Can she be indicted? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it?
Pretty simple, eh? Just like Sarah’s apparent pea-brain.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Out worked Hilary…he couldn’t put work a sloth.
The only workers that won him the election were the army of Russian internet trolls and Breitbart media.
Vladimir Putin outworked Hilary, surely?
He won bc of an outdated electoral college that has been used for over a 100 years and for whatever reason was still used in 2016. He lost the popular vote by millions. Not really sure what kind of kool aid they’re drinking
They know the truth but they are not exactly in a position to confirm it.
Hahahahahahaha!!
..that is all.
a hard NO… you lying, dissembling b!tch. dotard ‘won’ because of an outdated and irrational voting system that gives far too much power to underpopulated states. but mostly because of Putin’s assistance.
Hillary Clinton won by 3 million more votes (I won’t even get in to the voter suppression/election tampering issues that are hallmarks of gop tactics). and I am sickened by the misrepresentation if not outright lies of the political media that constantly refers to dotard as ‘winning’.
Oh and I just heard that if trump pardons Manafort,NY State is ready to indict. Checkmate Donnie.