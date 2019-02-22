Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump won because ‘he outworked Hillary Clinton’

A few political notes before everybody heads out to enjoy this Oscar Weekend. First of all, Donald Trump has made no reference publicly or on social media to Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, the neo-Nazi who was armed to the teeth and in possession of a detailed kill list of prominent journalists, Democrats and Supreme Court Justices. Whenever a Trump-supporting Nazi white supremacist jackhole gets caught, it’s always *crickets*. But don’t worry, Trump tweeted about Jussie Smollett:

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

For the love of God. As for Christopher Hasson, it was just THIS PAST WEEKEND that Trump was on Twitter, encouraging “retribution” against Saturday Night Live because they make fun of him. He was also doing his near-constant thing of calling the media “the enemy of the people.” But according to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, all that never happened.

After arrest of Coast Guard lieutenant, who allegedly amassed weapons and compiled list of Democratic lawmakers and journalists, Sarah Sanders says Pres. Trump hasn't "at any point" done anything "but condemn violence, against journalists or anyone else." https://t.co/vD1SnbtLMf pic.twitter.com/JO6LCpexIm — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2019

Does anyone else think it’s stupidly funny that this bitch stands outside to “brief” reporters because she thinks she’s making it uncomfortable for THEM? Like, there’s a press room and that’s where she should be briefing the press on a daily basis. But she only deigns to step out a few times a month to hee-haw her Deplorable lies. Speaking of, this clip is something:

"The president far and away was the better candidate," Press sec. Sarah Sanders says, "and he outworked Hillary Clinton. That's why he's president." "He didn't need to, nor did he, collude with the Russians. Pretty simple."https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/VHbBcVLq26 — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2019

Trump couldn’t “outwork” a sloth. And Hillary Clinton got more votes than Don Bigly. And Sarah Sanders needs to be indicted.