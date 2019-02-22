Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump won because ‘he outworked Hillary Clinton’

U.S. President Donald Trump Remarks to the Venezuelan American Community

A few political notes before everybody heads out to enjoy this Oscar Weekend. First of all, Donald Trump has made no reference publicly or on social media to Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, the neo-Nazi who was armed to the teeth and in possession of a detailed kill list of prominent journalists, Democrats and Supreme Court Justices. Whenever a Trump-supporting Nazi white supremacist jackhole gets caught, it’s always *crickets*. But don’t worry, Trump tweeted about Jussie Smollett:

For the love of God. As for Christopher Hasson, it was just THIS PAST WEEKEND that Trump was on Twitter, encouraging “retribution” against Saturday Night Live because they make fun of him. He was also doing his near-constant thing of calling the media “the enemy of the people.” But according to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, all that never happened.

Does anyone else think it’s stupidly funny that this bitch stands outside to “brief” reporters because she thinks she’s making it uncomfortable for THEM? Like, there’s a press room and that’s where she should be briefing the press on a daily basis. But she only deigns to step out a few times a month to hee-haw her Deplorable lies. Speaking of, this clip is something:

Trump couldn’t “outwork” a sloth. And Hillary Clinton got more votes than Don Bigly. And Sarah Sanders needs to be indicted.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

11 Responses to “Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump won because ‘he outworked Hillary Clinton’”

  1. paranormalgirl says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Christ on a cracker…. no. Just no. Sarah Sanders is a joke.

  2. Snazzy says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Can she be indicted? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it?

  3. Pandy says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Pretty simple, eh? Just like Sarah’s apparent pea-brain.

  4. girl_ninja says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:54 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Out worked Hilary…he couldn’t put work a sloth.

  5. Svea says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:57 am

    The only workers that won him the election were the army of Russian internet trolls and Breitbart media.

  6. Incredulous says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Vladimir Putin outworked Hilary, surely?

  7. CES says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:14 am

    He won bc of an outdated electoral college that has been used for over a 100 years and for whatever reason was still used in 2016. He lost the popular vote by millions. Not really sure what kind of kool aid they’re drinking

  8. Kaylove says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Hahahahahahaha!!

    ..that is all.

  9. mycomment says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:28 am

    a hard NO… you lying, dissembling b!tch. dotard ‘won’ because of an outdated and irrational voting system that gives far too much power to underpopulated states. but mostly because of Putin’s assistance.

    Hillary Clinton won by 3 million more votes (I won’t even get in to the voter suppression/election tampering issues that are hallmarks of gop tactics). and I am sickened by the misrepresentation if not outright lies of the political media that constantly refers to dotard as ‘winning’.

  10. me46 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:37 am

    Oh and I just heard that if trump pardons Manafort,NY State is ready to indict. Checkmate Donnie.

