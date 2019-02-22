Reminder: This year’s Oscars telecast will suck, hemorrhage viewership again

The Oscars are on Sunday. It feels weird to give everyone that reminder, but this week has been full of fun, trashy, messy gossip, none of which had anything to do with the Oscars. The biggest Oscar-related story this week was “is Whoopi Goldberg the secret Oscar host,” which is not a good signal for this year’s Academy Awards. She’s not the secret host, by the way. And even if she was, it wouldn’t save this year’s Oscars. I feel strongly that we’re going to be tuning into an utter trainwreck, and my biggest concern is that it will be a boring, unfunny trainwreck, not the “it’s so bad, it’s bizarrely watchable” mess.
During this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, CB and I talked a lot about the changes the Academy tried to make and then backed out on. I suggested at one point that the Academy should just TRY a radical change and see what happens, because you never know. Why not cull the list of 26 awards down and shift 6 to 8 of those Oscar categories to the technical Oscars? Just do it for one year and see what happens. Why not try to bang out a show in two hours? Will anyone really miss the endless montages?
Anyway, The Hollywood Reporter did a story about how the Oscars can and should change… to get Millennial viewership. Millennials are opting out of the Oscar telecast in droves every year, but as THR’s Millennial Hollywood executives point out, there’s still a significant Millennial interest in Oscar content, they’re just not interested in watching the whole f–king telecast. So while this piece annoys the f–k out of me (there’s one Millennial dude quoted who speaks in utter gibberish), there are some good points made, like this:
Per THR’s survey, suggestions ranged from abolishing movie clips (“watch the trailer if you want”) to integrating ads into the show instead of commercial breaks to reduce the run time (“like baseball!”). But, overwhelmingly, the younger viewers said they’re interested in off-the-cuff moments — ones that don’t involve politics or inside Hollywood jokes. “[The bloat] is all these forced bits and unfunny takes on the industry. Cut those and show the presenters having a good time,” offers a 29-year-old writer and development exec. “If you get to watch The Rock and, like, Diane Keaton present, it’s, ‘Wow, that’s weird and fun.’ Just let them riff for 30 seconds.”
The 2018 ceremony’s “weird and fun” moment belonged to presenters Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph: High heels in hand, they talked awards fashion and Hollywood diversity. More than 11,000 people signed a petition for the duo to host this year. (Sources say they weren’t approached.)
But if the Academy had stumbled onto a standout moment, it seemed incapable of capitalizing on it. In fact, video of the duo is buried on the Academy’s YouTube page, where it’s titled “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 wins Best Documentary Short Subject,” and a thumbnail image features the film’s little-known director, Frank Stiefel. A paltry 17,000 have found it. By comparison, a shaky bootleg YouTube supercut of Rudolph and Haddish has garnered nearly 780,000 views.
This is an unexpectedly good observation: the Academy has consistently failed to capitalize on the great moments they DO create. They should have a full team online, putting the videos up quickly on YouTube, IG and Twitter. It seems like a basic thing, but trust me, the Academy SUCKS at engaging with “the youths” at their level and they consistently fail to do this, year after year.
Anyway, this is just a reminder – I predict that next Tuesday, I’ll be writing about how this year’s Oscars have hemorrhaged viewers again and “no one in the Academy” knows what to do. It really isn’t that hard, JUST CHANGE. YOUTH IT UP.
Sounds like a smart idea. Which means they will never do it.
I don’t mind the actual awards, I mind the bloat as that article describes it. Right now it feels like its always montage, best picture nominee*, random award that they hurry through, then 10 commercials. Rinse, repeat. with all the good awards at the end. I know they do that on purpose, but mix it up a bit. Put sometimes besides just supporting actor/actress at the beginning (maybe best cinematography? best screenplay?)
*I don’t mind the movie clips of best picture, but I do always feel like they make weird clips that don’t make the movies look very good. It’s odd to me.
Honestly, I think it would be worth trying – just see what happens if you cut out every montage except “in memoriam.” I feel like that would save them 20 or 30 minutes. And that’s really it IMO – if you cut it down to 2.5 hours or even 2 hours, people will watch. Right now its a huge time commitment. I watch every year but it does drag.
I think the lack of a host will be a problem because there is usually the big showy opening number, which is usually the best part. But besides that, the host is always useless IMO. If they are “edgy” or interesting, the Academy doesn’t ask them back.
This is actually the first year I’m skipping the show. Appalling decisions and baffling nominees have killed my interest in it.
I feel like this is what the Golden Globes does well that the Oscars fails at mightily in the interest of decorum.
Also more booze wouldn’t hurt.
Agreed! I will not be watching the Oscars this year. I barely watched it last year. I don’t think I will miss it.
If anything in HW is in desperate need of a reboot it’s the Oscars. They need to experiment and try different things, critics be damned. If something doesn’t work then keep trying until something does. There’s alway going to *someone* who doesn’t like it and complains, but oh well…
I’ve been a loyal Oscars watcher for almost 30 years (it’s like a tradition now) so I’ll always tune in, but yeah…they really need to change it up & mix it up and completely revamp it.
I actually think trying to make it trendy and catering to the young crowd is their undoing.
Generation Y and Z still have strong commercial, clout and power yet are no longer engaged.
Their loss is the biggest one for the Oscars.
Same with how VF has changed it;s approach post-Graydon Carter to appeals to the politicized millenials and have seen sales tank.
18-24 don’t buy mags, or watch TV the same way, meanwhile the gernaration that used to, increasingly look elsewhere.
For all their talk about wanting to get big names to present (BIG!) as opposed to last year’s winners (because even the Academy now acknowledges that winning an Oscar doesn’t mean very much, LMAO!), it’s a bit anti-climactic? They certainly got some strong presenters, good choices, and yes big names, but certainly no one that makes you go: OMG! THEY’RE presenting?! I never would have imagined that.
Plus I love that they couldn’t get Kendrick Lamar to perform, but are excited they have what’s left of Queen performing. Yep…all about appealing to those new viewers and next generation.Good luck! 🙄
I never watch it. I don’t watch any award shows other than the Grammys which I love. But I do come here to see the clothes the next day.